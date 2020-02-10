 Skip to content
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a great opportunity for someone with some organizational skills in the community to pool resources and buy some land (if they're lucky, even find something that already has pavement - an empty factory parking lot) and start a club-based drag strip / skid pad area for stunts.  Get some food trucks out there on weekend nights.  If you could get enough people involved, it would be quite a moneymaker.

(Hell, cops would probably show up in their own cars to play).
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Izunbacol: This is a great opportunity for someone with some organizational skills in the community to pool resources and buy some land (if they're lucky, even find something that already has pavement - an empty factory parking lot) and start a club-based drag strip / skid pad area for stunts.  Get some food trucks out there on weekend nights.  If you could get enough people involved, it would be quite a moneymaker.

(Hell, cops would probably show up in their own cars to play).


I wonder what the property liability insurance would be.  Got to have some serious waivers for everyone involved.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Local news here. The guy who got caught doing donuts on the interstate pled learning disabilities and cried like a little biatch in court when he got caught driving on a suspended license and had to go to jail.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Local news here. The guy who got caught doing donuts on the interstate pled learning disabilities and cried like a little biatch in court when he got caught driving on a suspended license and had to go to jail.


How bad is it when you drive without a license? Like how big is the fine?
 
lodestarrunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of drifting organizations in the Midwest. Get a 240SX and get out there.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want the city to set aside a place that I can shoot into a crowd.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: I want the city to set aside a place that I can shoot into a crowd.


Have you and your friends already been shooting into crowds? No? Then permit DENIED!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: I want the city to set aside a place that I can shoot into a crowd.


At least it would give you something to do.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder what the property liability insurance would be.  Got to have some serious waivers for everyone involved.


This is America. Can't you just create a corporation to own it, go without insurance, then declare bankruptcy if anything goes wrong and absolve yourself of all liability?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't find any youtube video of it but my brothers used to share footage they recorded at the burnout pad during Seguna Seca bike racing events. Its a nice distraction between races to see some tires get shredded, especially when the rider is an attractive young lady, but it doesn't really hold a candle to the main event.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

morg: BizarreMan: I wonder what the property liability insurance would be.  Got to have some serious waivers for everyone involved.

This is America. Can't you just create a corporation to own it, go without insurance, then declare bankruptcy if anything goes wrong and absolve yourself of all liability?


Yeah, but, that would be too typical
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Incidentally, Phoenix is also having a similar problem.  Phoenix's city streets are like small highways sometimes divided, 3-4 lanes per side, speed limits 35+ (actual speeds 45+).  These guys pick a major intersection at night and basically close the 4 incoming directions and do donuts and stuff.  Apparently they used to do them in the parking lots (which out there are ubiquitous and huge) but got repeatedly kicked out so they switched to the street. Whoever they interviewed for this particular article also made it sound like they were being non-disruptive and/or responsible by how they controlled whatever traffic was around that time of night, and that they weren't in the wrong.

I get that this isn't exactly the height of organized crime, but things like that and those groups of guys on dirt bikes that do wheelies through traffic are maddening for people just trying to use the roads as transportation.  I am not sure whether building them their own facility (along the lines of a skate park but for car people) would have the same appeal.  It's not like they're running race courses, they're just spinning their car around in circles.  I have to assume part of the draw is 1) spontaneity, and going 'new' places; 2) being in 'public' -> even if it's late at night, there's an audience, making the people in the group feel special/center of attention.  Plus the news coverage.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"These cars, they bring everybody together -- all races, all shapes, all sizes, all colors,"

.
The fat and dumpy should stay home where they belong,
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Izunbacol: This is a great opportunity for someone with some organizational skills in the community to pool resources and buy some land (if they're lucky, even find something that already has pavement - an empty factory parking lot) and start a club-based drag strip / skid pad area for stunts.  Get some food trucks out there on weekend nights.  If you could get enough people involved, it would be quite a moneymaker.

(Hell, cops would probably show up in their own cars to play).

I wonder what the property liability insurance would be.  Got to have some serious waivers for everyone involved.


I think the wavers would be pretty simple.
Property owner is not responsible for personal or property safety.  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes and all that.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, because using more gasoline and causing more wear and tire and tire destruction is fun.


/morons
 
