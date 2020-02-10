 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   In today's tongue-twister: Dead Birds seized at Dulles   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I didn't even know birds could have epilepsy.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Better than them seizing up a jet engine at Dulles.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is Erin OK?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And they are of course a Chinese snack. Time for the Dulles virus?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dead birds aren't much fun...
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's weird that the packaging is in Japanese. Anyone know what's up with that? Just reusing a pet treat bag?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: Dead birds aren't much fun...


They don't eat bread in the park
They don't roost after dark
Dead birds...
aren't much fun.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: Dead birds aren't much fun...


Mind you, "dead birds seized at Dulles" isn't much of a tongue-twister. Subby should have tried harder instead of leaving the job to a journalist.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: RatMaster999: Dead birds aren't much fun...

They don't eat bread in the park
They don't roost after dark
Dead birds...
aren't much fun.


Maybe you don't know Tom Lehrer?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A Chinese person doing something stupid and dangerous for no good reason? Color me shocked.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Prof. Frink: RatMaster999: Dead birds aren't much fun...

They don't eat bread in the park
They don't roost after dark
Dead birds...
aren't much fun.

Maybe you don't know Tom Lehrer?


This was closer to Dr. Demento's "Dead Puppies" than to Tom Lehrer's "Poisoning Pigeons" (which I think I even have on vinyl).
 
