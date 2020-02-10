 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Church arsonist didn't hate black people, he loved black metal   (npr.org) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Plea, Pleas, Lawyer, Heavy metal music, Prosecutor, Criminal law, Arraignment, black churches  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 1:42 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Varg Vikernes approves.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


when you can't decide between idontbelieveyou.gif and whynotboth.jpg
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No helpful picture of what black metal looks like?
images.homedepot-static.comView Full Size

Maybe instead of him breaking into it...
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

Approve...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There is a reason why black metal bands wear makeup.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Black metal-inspired church arson is so 1990's.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x318]
There is a reason why black metal bands wear makeup.


1. Holy crap, I needed that laugh. Thank you. Seriously. Not even kidding, you have no idea.

2. KAYDENAIDENANDJAYDEN.COM is down. How will I ever understand the folly of not giving my daughters obnoxiously modern, rhyming names?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
he was attempting to raise his profile

Looks like it worked!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Racially motivated or not, this dipshiat is in for a rough time in prison
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report