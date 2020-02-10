 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Rain-induced mudslide cuts off only road to 120-person housing development. Experts say the private road may take year to repair, are coming up with alternatives to walking, ATVs, or cannibalism   (seattletimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bootstrappy
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess the residents have no choice but to take the ol' dirt road.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My horse is amazing.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are Republicans.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Get a bicycle. Problem solved.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cunning plans
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the Pacific Northwest? They're either going to form a hippie commune or I've read this Steven King novel
 
Koldbern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Meh. Get a bicycle. Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: They are Republicans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Quadlok: I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.


They have bridges to escape

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Quadlok: I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.


It's the same everywhere.   You can't tell people what to do.   I lived in a town in Jersey where 1/3 of the houses were in a known flood zone, and you couldn't convince the land owners to stop building.  "FARK OFF!  NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO!"  When the inevitable happened they demanded handouts, and now want the state to build a 'flood tunnel' to drain what is, and always was, a swamp.  You better not tell them that the state is not going to build a tunnel to drain a swamp at a cost of $1 billion.

The best way to deal with people like this is allow them to do what they want and then ignore them when they start puling like pit bull that was run over by the pick-up it was chasing.
 
Iczer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: In the Pacific Northwest? They're either going to form a hippie commune or I've read this Steven King novel


Stephen King novels all take place in Maine.

On the other hand, there's at least some of these people that need a giant biatchslap upside the head. As I was cooking I overheard the news interview one of them who was complaining that the "government isn't cleaning the road up yet", despite the fact that the USGS has stated the hillside is still moving.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Private road = Private problem
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Quadlok: I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.

They have bridges to escape

[Fark user image image 384x288]


People learned from that though. Before that bridge collapsed engineers failed to take wind loading and harmonic resonance into account. For the cost of I believe 1 dog that died in that all bridges built after are safer.

We have mudslides, often fatal, every time there is a wet winter up here, which is most winters. Yet people keep building houses in at risk areas, mostly because of the views. In Eastern Washington there is a similar problem with growing numbers of primary residences and vacation homes being built further and further into the pine forests and sagebrush prairies that tend to catch fire on a regular basis. California has the same problem, as do many other places, and I don't understand why more people aren't concerned with this expensive and dangerous idiocy.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
d3d71ba2asa5oz.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: Quadlok: I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.

It's the same everywhere.   You can't tell people what to do.   I lived in a town in Jersey where 1/3 of the houses were in a known flood zone, and you couldn't convince the land owners to stop building.  "FARK OFF!  NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO!"  When the inevitable happened they demanded handouts, and now want the state to build a 'flood tunnel' to drain what is, and always was, a swamp.  You better not tell them that the state is not going to build a tunnel to drain a swamp at a cost of $1 billion.

The best way to deal with people like this is allow them to do what they want and then ignore them when they start puling like pit bull that was run over by the pick-up it was chasing.


You absolutely can tell people what to do, when it comes to what can be built where. That's what zoning, land use ordinances, and environmental protection laws are for. The fact that we often don't is just one symptom of the profound moral cowardice that infects almost all elected officials.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Koldbern: Ima4nic8or: Meh. Get a bicycle. Problem solved.

[Fark user image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not as fun, and far more expensive and polluting, but I suppose that solves the problem too.
 
RollingThunder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was bored so I looked it up - it appears there's a back dirt road out, but it's through private property at the east end of 178th Street SE.  You can see it clearly joins up to the next road over (174th st) at the curve.  Perhaps that's the ATV-only route.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/260​t​h+Ave+SE,+Washington+98272,+US­A­/[nospam-﹫-backwards]74­*8­3​71766,-121.8813421,669m/data=!3m1!1e3!​4m5!3m4!1s0x549aa3f861a4f8dd:0x99c5c79​cca6441f1!8m2!3d47.8410868!4d-121.8837​466
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RollingThunder: I was bored so I looked it up - it appears there's a back dirt road out, but it's through private property at the east end of 178th Street SE.  You can see it clearly joins up to the next road over (174th st) at the curve.  Perhaps that's the ATV-only route.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/260t​h+Ave+SE,+Washington+98272,+USA/748371​766,-121.8813421,669m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m​5!3m4!1s0x549aa3f861a4f8dd:0x99c5c79cc​a6441f1!8m2!3d47.8410868!4d-121.883746​6


There's clearcut area where the powerlines runs through
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: Private road = Private problem


I've been assured that the free market will find the most efficient solution, unencumbered by government interference.
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Quadlok: Fissile: Quadlok: I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.

It's the same everywhere.   You can't tell people what to do.   I lived in a town in Jersey where 1/3 of the houses were in a known flood zone, and you couldn't convince the land owners to stop building.  "FARK OFF!  NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO!"  When the inevitable happened they demanded handouts, and now want the state to build a 'flood tunnel' to drain what is, and always was, a swamp.  You better not tell them that the state is not going to build a tunnel to drain a swamp at a cost of $1 billion.

The best way to deal with people like this is allow them to do what they want and then ignore them when they start puling like pit bull that was run over by the pick-up it was chasing.

You absolutely can tell people what to do, when it comes to what can be built where. That's what zoning, land use ordinances, and environmental protection laws are for. The fact that we often don't is just one symptom of the profound moral cowardice that infects almost all elected officials.


You speak of a bygone era of idealism and progress.   The truly evolved, like our current prez for example, have moved on to become masters of zero sum.   Eat or be eaten...it's the way of the world now.
 
Electrode
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Iczer: TorpedoOrca: In the Pacific Northwest? They're either going to form a hippie commune or I've read this Steven King novel

Stephen King novels all take place in Maine.


The Shining took place in Colorado.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey subby, I think you dropped this

a
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Quadlok: I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.


The one person I felt sorriest for in Oso was the Dish TV guy.  He was on top of some house installing an antenna so he undoubtedly saw half the mountain headed for him and knew there was no way out. Most of the rest of the people probably just heard a noise and had a few seconds to wonder where it was coming from.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fissile: Quadlok: Fissile: Quadlok: I'm always shocked at the sheer number of housing in Washington that gets built places that are at obvious risk of slides. Oso is the deadliest example I can think of off my head, but the number of people that have chosen to live at the bottom or top of unstable slopes or on headlands being eroded into rivers or the sound, means that as warming oceans increase the amount and intensity of precipitation, it's going to be eclipsed before too long.

It's the same everywhere.   You can't tell people what to do.   I lived in a town in Jersey where 1/3 of the houses were in a known flood zone, and you couldn't convince the land owners to stop building.  "FARK OFF!  NO ONE TELLS ME WHAT TO DO!"  When the inevitable happened they demanded handouts, and now want the state to build a 'flood tunnel' to drain what is, and always was, a swamp.  You better not tell them that the state is not going to build a tunnel to drain a swamp at a cost of $1 billion.

The best way to deal with people like this is allow them to do what they want and then ignore them when they start puling like pit bull that was run over by the pick-up it was chasing.

You absolutely can tell people what to do, when it comes to what can be built where. That's what zoning, land use ordinances, and environmental protection laws are for. The fact that we often don't is just one symptom of the profound moral cowardice that infects almost all elected officials.

You speak of a bygone era of idealism and progress.   The truly evolved, like our current prez for example, have moved on to become masters of zero sum.   Eat or be eaten...it's the way of the world now.


I had a longer response posted (Fark ate it), so I'll make it short:

Where should I live that involves no natural disasters and no burden on society? I live on Detroit river, I pay enough in flood insurance that if it floods at historical averages I pay more than any damages will reach.

The entire east coast gets hurricanes. California gets fires.

What safe zone do you live in where over the last century nothing bad happened?
 
alienated
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Electrode: Iczer: TorpedoOrca: In the Pacific Northwest? They're either going to form a hippie commune or I've read this Steven King novel

Stephen King novels all take place in Maine.

The Shining took place in Colorado.


And Hearts in Atlantis was in Connecticut and I think Vietnam as well. It has been a couple of years since I read it.
I am sure there are more. But still- mostly Maine.
 
