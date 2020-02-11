 Skip to content
A "Super Spreader" isnt just an accurate name for your mom. It could make the coronavirus outbreak much worse
23
•       •       •

cman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Super Shredder was played by Kevin Nash in TMNT II.
 
cman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cman: Fun Fact: Super Shredder was played by Kevin Nash in TMNT II.


Also, Page Turco got hotter as she got older. She was pretty plain in the movies.
 
washburn777
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't.  Panic.
 
jwookie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh. A NY Post article with a Scary tag. Do they know how to write anything else?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we just concede we're all going to die and be done with these stories?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Can we just concede we're all going to die and be done with these stories?


let's tune into this very important news update...

Futurama - Morbo - Doom!
Youtube 6bbIBs0P2t0
 
GungFu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read an article earlier today - probably from one of the myriad of news outlets I have on Facebook - and they noted how peculiar it was no kids have died, or indeed that most patients currently being treated are not kids.

Little bastards are tough.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Super Shredder? Alright, I need 4 turtles, some radioactive waste, and a rat. I got this
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Places where it hasn't shown up yet: South America, Africa, and of course, Madagascar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's see....

"It's just a bad cold, don't worry about it."
"Criticizing Chinese food preparation practices is racist."
"Stop panicking, you're just being a Nervous Nellie!"
"Don't worry, the death rate is only 2%, about the same as the flu." [two lies for the price of one].

That about cover it?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"some people simply excrete more virus than others", nope, that's def subby's mom.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Can we just concede we're all going to die and be done with these stories?


Until something better comes along, we are stuck with this.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought that Super Spreader was Trumpspeak for an agricultural implement used to manou-ure the American People.   Didn't Massey-Ferguson used to make Super Spreaders?

Trump's a Super Spreader of stupid and nasty.

*******

Ontario Premier Mitchell (speaking from a manure spreader in a rural constiuency (riding)): This is the first time I have ever given a speech from my opponent's platform.

(Voice from back of crowd of agricultural types): And It's never had a bigger load on it!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: Let's see....

"It's just a bad cold, don't worry about it."
"Criticizing Chinese food preparation practices is racist."
"Stop panicking, you're just being a Nervous Nellie!"
"Don't worry, the death rate is only 2%, about the same as the flu." [two lies for the price of one].

That about cover it?


I genuinely feel sorry for you. It must be terrible to live in constant fear.
 
cman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I thought that Super Spreader was Trumpspeak for an agricultural implement used to manou-ure the American People.   Didn't Massey-Ferguson used to make Super Spreaders?

Trump's a Super Spreader of stupid and nasty.

*******
Ontario Premier Mitchell (speaking from a manure spreader in a rural constiuency (riding)): This is the first time I have ever given a speech from my opponent's platform.

(Voice from back of crowd of agricultural types): And It's never had a bigger load on it!


Can we have one thread on Fark that doesnt devolve into talking about Trump, for favor?

I hate that farking guy, too. But I dont wanna talk bout him 24/7. I'd rather talk about Super Shredder instead.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Super spreaders could cause it to hop universes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel that Subby has successfully coined a new Trump meme about Your Mother and I am jelly.

But not too gelatinous to try to divert it into use against Trump and other whoo-ers of that ilk.

Damn those Yankee porters of wood and hewers of water. It's February. It's too dark and nasty for new words or ideas. Election Day is in early November as always, unless it is Trumped by some manou'ere 'hou'er.

Is there a Hepatitis D yet? How about E or F?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: Can we have one thread on Fark that doesnt devolve into talking about Trump, for favor?


We're going to need a new drinking game.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: Let's see....

"It's just a bad cold, don't worry about it."
"Criticizing Chinese food preparation practices is racist."
"Stop panicking, you're just being a Nervous Nellie!"
"Don't worry, the death rate is only 2%, about the same as the flu." [two lies for the price of one].

That about cover it?


How about stupid people saying things like  "this unverified social media account says it's worse than anyone is saying, it must be true!!!!" Boy do those people sound like they need to lay off the infowars...

(H1N1 killed 150,000 to 500,000 people but it began in Mexico and the USA so no OOGA BOOGA CHINA, funny that)

(Oh look a reputable citation for that number, how about  one for the random bullshiat in these threads: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/spot​lights/pan​demic-global-estimates.htm)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Super spreaders could cause it to hop universes.

[Fark user image 278x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


The "hidden mass" of the Universe might be viruses from other Universes in the void between stars. Personally I thought it was one-use coffee cups, since scientists discovered simple plastics in space and comets, but I could update my theories.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do love that Premier Mitchell joke. It's super Canadian but works just as well anywhere manure is spread.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fun fact: 80% of people who contract the Novel Coronavirus have the symptoms of a cold. About 18-19%, IIRC, develop pneumonia-like symptoms. Only 3-4% (at most currently) have serious health care needs or die.

Since every "cold" I ever had has lead to "bronchitis" or "pneumonia", either bacterial or viral after a few weeks, I wonder if all these rhino-viruses and corona-viruses and things are not just technicalities, like the name of the imp or demon tormenting your soul.

In fact, have you ever noticed that all diseases seem to have the same symptoms, all symptoms seem to apply to every disease, and the list of side-effects for the remedies are all the symptoms and diseases that a punter walking in from the street or a doctor's office might ever have in life, including death.

Medicine. Is it a form of witchcraft? No wonder ...

Oops! I almost went there.
 
Report