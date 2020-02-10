 Skip to content
(Straight)   When did Canada stop being cool?   (straight.com) divider line
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hear this - the RCMP has never been cool towards First Nations nor any other marginalized group.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Hear this - the RCMP has never been cool towards First Nations nor any other marginalized group.


Yeah, no shiat.

Canada's history here isn't good at all.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Bob_Laublaw: Hear this - the RCMP has never been cool towards First Nations nor any other marginalized group.

Yeah, no shiat.

Canada's history here isn't good at all.


The mythology built around the Honourable Mountie is as persistent as it is wrong
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since Zap Rowsdower got old.  Which, coincidentally, happens to be the same time crime in Southwestern Alberta went out of control.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The instant Alberta was made a province instead of being sold to Russia. Sometimes the most prudent thing to do for people is to let them destroy themselves
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Canada is absolutely still cool.  In fact, anything above the Florida Panhandle is unarguably part of the Frozen Wasteland, inhabited only by polar bears, barbarians, and products of incest.
 
random_97
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Canada is still very cool I assure you. There are incidents in our history and happening today that Canadians are embarrassed or disturbed by but they're few and far between unlike other countries. Looking at you United Hates of Amurica, China, Saudi Arabia, Syria, etc.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the headline says it was RCMP breaking up a ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women. When it was the RCMP enforcing a court injunction for a pipeline project. There are significant differences.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've lived in states next door to Canada most of my life, and I can't think of when it's ever been cool.  It has other good qualities, but not "cool."
 
LewDux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cool ones were killed or migrated to Chicago with their deaf dog
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since never.
In the supermarket of countries, Canada is a dented can. Sure, it's not necessarily threatening, but it's not what you really want.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You'll always be cool to me, Canada.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: So the headline says it was RCMP breaking up a ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women. When it was the RCMP enforcing a court injunction for a pipeline project. There are significant differences.


Since when was it necessary to arrest people in order to enforce an injunction?
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Winnipeg is still cool
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Devo | Through Being Cool | Official Video
Youtube r5aZOW42vbQ
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

random_97: Canada is still very cool I assure you. There are incidents in our history and happening today that Canadians are embarrassed or disturbed by but they're few and far between unlike other countries. Looking at you United Hates of Amurica, China, Saudi Arabia, Syria, etc.


Question, why are the Quebecois still crossing their southern border and staying here for 6 months a year?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: Representative of the unwashed masses: So the headline says it was RCMP breaking up a ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women. When it was the RCMP enforcing a court injunction for a pipeline project. There are significant differences.

Since when was it necessary to arrest people in order to enforce an injunction?


They were arrested because they were blockading access to work sites.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

random_97: Canada is still very cool I assure you. There are incidents in our history and happening today that Canadians are embarrassed or disturbed by but they're few and far between unlike other countries. Looking at you United Hates of Amurica, China, Saudi Arabia, Syria, etc.


It's not like Canada put First Nations people on reservations, or ran schools built to eliminate their culture into the far end of the 20th Century, or has a problem with racism.

"few and far between".  Look up Canadian antisemitism, or white supremacy in Canada, or the political scandals in Canada- Hell, "Bastards and Boneheads" was a great book to start with. Or if you want environmental disasters, Nanimo to Lac-Megantic. Yup, the US is bigger, but Canada is definitely in there.
 
rowanbirch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's a context here that doesn't get addressed in the article.  First, the arrests were made because the natives were blockading a project that has been through several years of consultations, changes and court review, not because they were in a ceremony. Second these are hereditary chiefs.  The elected leaders of the same native band are in support of the project.  Stuff that should have been in the article.  I'm not trying to change anyone's mind here, but if this is the first you've heard of this situation these things are probably useful to know.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You're still cool to me, Canada.

We're referring to air temperature, correct?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember those masked guys in black trying to incite violence at a protest in Montebello?

I do.   And don't think for a moment  cops don't do the same here with anti-facists and the like.
 
Devo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/r5aZOW42​vbQ]



I approve.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Devo: Non Sequitur Man: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/r5aZOW42​vbQ]


I approve.


Username checks out.
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Canada is cool because In Canada they give police protection to chiefs, in USA they give police protection to nazis
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Canada isn't cool. It's the dorky younger brother with highwater pants and a constantly running nose of nations.

/soary
//the truth must be told
///taking off, eh?
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: TWX: Representative of the unwashed masses: So the headline says it was RCMP breaking up a ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women. When it was the RCMP enforcing a court injunction for a pipeline project. There are significant differences.

Since when was it necessary to arrest people in order to enforce an injunction?

They were arrested because they were blockading access to work sites.


While at a ceremony commemorating the loss of members of the tribe?
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Bob_Laublaw: Hear this - the RCMP has never been cool towards First Nations nor any other marginalized group.

Yeah, no shiat.

Canada's history here isn't good at all.


Bingo. Definitely one of the more shameful (and ongoing!) chapters in our history.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bunch of hosers and knobs.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a climate change thread.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: Representative of the unwashed masses: TWX: Representative of the unwashed masses: So the headline says it was RCMP breaking up a ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women. When it was the RCMP enforcing a court injunction for a pipeline project. There are significant differences.

Since when was it necessary to arrest people in order to enforce an injunction?

They were arrested because they were blockading access to work sites.

While at a ceremony commemorating the loss of members of the tribe?


Conveniently scheduled and set up at the site of a blockade? Doesn't take a genius to figure out that this is exactly what they planned to happen.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Bunch of hosers and knobs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

random_97: Canada is still very cool I assure you. There are incidents in our history and happening today that Canadians are embarrassed or disturbed by but they're few and far between unlike other countries. Looking at you United Hates of Amurica, China, Saudi Arabia, Syria, etc.


Wake me up when you decide to build oil refineries in your own country, instead of punching pipelines southward, all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, so you can sell sour gas and tar sand gunk.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On the one hand, rule of law, there's an injunction against the blockade, and having a bake sale or whatever blocking the road kind of counts as a blockade.

On the other hand, what rule of law? There's still no treaty. So trying to bulldoze a pipeline seems a little like putting the cart before the horse. It's 2020 and there's still no treaty!

I'm not sure if this is a pipeline for the same stuff that the Keystone pipeline, running through the US to Texas, was trying to run. A whole bunch of red (republican red, not communist or aboriginal) states said no thanks to that shiat.

Not only that, there's a good business argument against the need for this pipeline anyway, whether it's bitumen crude or LNG.

And in closing, because Exxon were such farking creeps about the Valdez tanker spill way back, this is why we can't have nice things. Exxon tied up the courts for years and ended up paying almost nothing.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So if I break the law but hold a traditional ceremony while I do it does that mean I can't be arrested?
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's a lot of nuance on this topic, I wouldn't suggest rushing to judgement. Personally, I don't want any more pipelines in BC. But, there's a whole going on in this thing, it's pretty complicated.

There are elected chiefs and hereditary chiefs. The hereditary chiefs are the ones that are against it, along with a whole bunch of BC'ers and ecology-minded voters across the country who are just against pipelines... The hereditary chiefs have been caught planting cultural artifacts in the way of the landmovers so they 'discover' it and have to stop the process because it would be burial lands. The government has done some underhanded things too, it's a real shiat show - and the real argument is between the elected chiefs, the hereditary chiefs, and of course the gas company.
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rowanbirch: The elected leaders of the same native band are in support of the project.


I suppose these
"But like I said, the people who are concerned about our decision, they should come to the reserve and live in these conditions themselves and then have to weigh in on a decision like that"
 
SBinRR
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Canadians spell it "coul", Subby.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Robin Williams - Blame Canada (From "South Park - Bigger Longer and Uncut")
Youtube ZuOyY-8rqEY
 
Mussel Shoals
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Canada is absolutely still cool.  In fact, anything above the Florida Panhandle is unarguably part of the Frozen Wasteland, inhabited only by polar bears, barbarians, and products of incest.


OK, Cracker.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Bunch of hosers and knobs.

[Fark user image image 640x659]


I only just recently found out the origin of Hoser as an insult (it's not a thing here in Quebec)

In the old days, playing outdoor hockey, it was the job of the losing team to shovel/scrape the rink then water it down so it would be ready for the next game. So the losing team were the Hosers.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since they became a far lefty country.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: Representative of the unwashed masses: So the headline says it was RCMP breaking up a ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women. When it was the RCMP enforcing a court injunction for a pipeline project. There are significant differences.

Since when was it necessary to arrest people in order to enforce an injunction?


When they don't honour the injunction?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Non Sequitur Man: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Bunch of hosers and knobs.

[Fark user image image 640x659]

I only just recently found out the origin of Hoser as an insult (it's not a thing here in Quebec)

In the old days, playing outdoor hockey, it was the job of the losing team to shovel/scrape the rink then water it down so it would be ready for the next game. So the losing team were the Hosers.


Only a hoser would know this.

:P

hehehhe
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: (it's not a thing here in Quebec)


And Quebec is not a thing anywhere.
 
