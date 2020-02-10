 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Florida man accused of impersonating state prosecutors gets to meet real ones   (clickorlando.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Daytona Beach, Florida, Volusia County, Florida, The Daytona Beach News-Journal, State's Attorney, Criminal law, Christian Mosco, Fraud, Volusia County man  
•       •       •

272 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 10:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
10 years? Just a weeee bit out of proportion.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll give the guy credit, that's pretty creative.
 
Kyotay2001
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Had it worked he could have opened a practice.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Article subtitle: "Christian Mosco tried to drop charges against himself"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
they would have caught him anyway...it looks like he was going to post what he did somewhere to,
show how smart he is........
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "..."The defendant employed threats, scams and theft in an attempt to further his criminal plans," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release. "Had he used his talents for positive and law-abiding activities, he would not be on his way to the State Prison System."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report