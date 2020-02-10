 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Some men climb Mount Everest because it's there. On the other hand, 95-year-old men in nursing homes are there, too   (wftv.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know that Everest will ever catch up....I mean, nursing homes have a 100% death rate.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Understands

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another Farker obtains their life goal of being green lighted?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even for Florida this is weird story.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some men climb Mount Everest because it's there. On the other hand, 95-year-old men in nursing homes are there, too

So... Mount Baldy?
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I ain't climbing no 95-year-old men, Subby.
 
whitroth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight: a 47 yr old guy smothered a 91 yr old guy for stealing his ex-ladyfriend?

How old was she?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you gotta go, make it good
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whitroth: Let me get this straight: a 47 yr old guy smothered a 91 yr old guy for stealing his ex-ladyfriend?

How old was she?


/I RTFA

57
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Y'know, if you just wait a year or two you get the same end result and no first-degree murder conviction. Just saying.

/ Less waiting than a prison sentence, though
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: whitroth: Let me get this straight: a 47 yr old guy smothered a 91 yr old guy for stealing his ex-ladyfriend?

How old was she?

/I RTFA

57


There was no theft or cheating involved. Lady friend says her and grandpa were in an open relationship.

Based on how much of a struggle Florida Man claimed the old dude put up before dying makes me think that the 95yo was a beast in bed, and the real reason for this death is a mix of jealousy and impotent rage.

How would you feel if your girlfriend told you she had better sex with an ex-partner? What if that ex-partner was 91 years old when this "amazing sex" occurred?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Trading your life at 47 for some dude's at 95?  That's some meth math right there.  If I had a grudge against somebody that old, I'd just buy them green bananas and laugh.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

