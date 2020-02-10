 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Don't bring a pitchfork to a gun fight
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Salem tradition he shall be burned at the steak.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
Says you
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA

"...he was awoken by his wife."

That hurt my ears just looking at it.
 
GungFu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or the classic Always Bring A Shovel to A Fist Fight.
i.redd.itView Full Size


Stupid teen girl fights are awesome.
'Shovel girl' speaks out about viral video
Youtube EBRbAi6Fs6M
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You bring a pitchfork to a hay fight.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First thing I thought of.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana,

Did they interview Sgt Stadenko?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine,

Are you surprised?
I am only surprised that he held still at gunpoint long enough to be arrested.

Listen... when in doubt with a tweaker... shoot.
They are farking insane and unpredictable.
Shoot, it's a gene pool shampoo.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That burglar was planning ahead, he stole both JB Weld tubes.  One is useless without the other.
 
