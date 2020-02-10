 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   $40 vintage pencils. We have reached peak hipster   (bloombergquint.com) divider line
38
    More: Facepalm, Pencil, wide core of the softest grade, humble pencil, Bloomberg Businessweek, 10B, Calocedrus, owner of CW Pencil Enterprise, California incense cedar  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You think that's expensive, try $500,000 for a pack of pencils:

Damien Hirst "Pharmacy"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A $40 (or $500,000) pencil is no good unless it's sharpened.

http://www.artisanalpencilsharpening.​c​om/
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You should see the prices that some are asking for old 35mm point-and-shoot film cameras.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fully sustainable. Just like the Bugs Bunny cartoon where they turn down a Sequoia into one toothpick.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sorry but no matter what, we will never reach peak hipster.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A $40 (or $500,000) pencil is no good unless it's sharpened.

http://www.artisanalpencilsharpening.c​om/


What's funny is that it's both a joke and a way to make money.

I mean, if you want to drop a C-note on him to have a pencil sharpened, I'm sure he'll take your money.
 
Pinner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, pencil neck geeks.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
THE COMPETITION

There is NO competition! Ticonderoga or GTFO!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know how we can save Social Security in the US.

80% Hipster tax on shiat like this.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder what all those pencils I stuck in classroom ceilings back in the 70's would be worth today?
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My thoughts only make sense when I write them with a Dixon Ticonderoga.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A $40 (or $500,000) pencil is no good unless it's sharpened.

http://www.artisanalpencilsharpening.c​om/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cray-cray crayon.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I wonder what all those pencils I stuck in classroom ceilings back in the 70's would be worth today?


In reality, almost nothing.  If the pencils that you and everyone else did that with were around, there wouldn't be enough of a shortage to make any kind of price increase.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: THE COMPETITION

There is NO competition! Ticonderoga or GTFO!


Number 2 lead FTW!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The best wooden pencil used to be a #2.5 Mirado Black Warrior.

Then Paper Mate bought Berol and discontinued the #2.5.

/now they're worse than crap
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image image 300x400]


Internet HIGH FIVE!

/my gods, I miss them
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but if it;s not these, GTFO

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this really surprising? FFS, you're talking to a generation that actually had to be told that laundry soap isn't food.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinner: Well, pencil neck geeks.


Fred Blassie - Pencil Neck Geek (WITH dialogue) (1977)
Youtube b1LmuCf3aJY


Coincidentally happened to buy a copy of Andy Kaufman's "My Breakfast with Blassie", which IIRC, was Rhino Video's very first release on videotape.
 
zpaul
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pencil wars.   Good times.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A $40 (or $500,000) pencil is no good unless it's sharpened.

http://www.artisanalpencilsharpening.c​om/


Wait. Some guy has a con going where people give him pencils to "hand sharpen" and pay him lots of money? Really? Oh, and I bet he also sells hand sharpened pencils.

God damnit. My life was wasted.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: THE COMPETITION

There is NO competition! Ticonderoga or GTFO!


Pentel
0.3mm2H
 
pdieten
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hmm. I had a few EF Blackwings before they were first discontinued. I wonder whatever happened to them.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have a whole rant about my subtle alergies and how I didn't figure them out until I was a adult and all my childhood problems were do to them. One thing I'm allergic to is cedar. You know, the shiat they make penciles from. So I was chided for bad handwriting, and made to practice more, gripping harder as my hands secreted oils, cramping up from holding too tight, being told I'd write better if I loosened up you farking idiots I hate teachers!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image image 300x400]

Internet HIGH FIVE!

/my gods, I miss them


For Art or Precision or both?  As an engineer, I haven't been happy with a non mechanical in a about a decade. Tips break while drawing or sharpening way to other and cant keep a good point.. Part of what I do is actually draw, but i need a good edge to annotate data. A lot of data clearly with tiny text. .5mm is ok. But, it takes practice to hold at the correct angle to make one side of the circle a consistent point. That is easier to do with a decent wooden pencil...

Now pens? Do not get me started with ball points. yuck.

/20 years of this and I've become a pencil and pen snob. Tools of the trade, so to speak.
 
djkutch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: A $40 (or $500,000) pencil is no good unless it's sharpened.

http://www.artisanalpencilsharpening.c​om/

Wait. Some guy has a con going where people give him pencils to "hand sharpen" and pay him lots of money? Really? Oh, and I bet he also sells hand sharpened pencils.

God damnit. My life was wasted.


I think the same when I see megachurch preachers. It sucks having a conscience.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: AAAAGGGGHHHH: THE COMPETITION

There is NO competition! Ticonderoga or GTFO!

Pentel
0.3mm2H


Are you an elf? No human can write with a 0.3 mm lead without it snapping instantly.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Husky for pencil fighting.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I know how we can save Social Security in the US.

80% Hipster tax on shiat like this.


Would you classify that as a luxury, wealth, or sin tax?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Getting to be an old fart, but in my freshman year of high school I took a drafting course as elective.  1984.  Nice big sloping tables with lots of light, and we had to get these really expensive (cheap started at $20) mechanical pencils and the special lead (of whatever hardness) to use in 'em.  The pencils were freakin' awesome! Heavy steel things, suitable for use as a melee weapon if needed.  And lead available in such a variety of hardness.  We used something different for class, but I kept a stock of 2b for use on scan trons.   Wish I still had that pencil, but not badly enough to go out and buy a new one....
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Blackwings?

<click>

Blackwings
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$40 vintage pencils


Sounds like a lot of #2.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Petey4335: swamp_of_dumb: North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image image 300x400]

Internet HIGH FIVE!

/my gods, I miss them

For Art or Precision or both?  As an engineer, I haven't been happy with a non mechanical in a about a decade. Tips break while drawing or sharpening way to other and cant keep a good point.. Part of what I do is actually draw, but i need a good edge to annotate data. A lot of data clearly with tiny text. .5mm is ok. But, it takes practice to hold at the correct angle to make one side of the circle a consistent point. That is easier to do with a decent wooden pencil...

Now pens? Do not get me started with ball points. yuck.

/20 years of this and I've become a pencil and pen snob. Tools of the trade, so to speak.


Both, the leads always seemed stronger than normal pencils so that you could shape the end of the lead like an oblique nib so that you could get great variation in line. Because the case was round, not hexagonal, it was stupid easy to roll to extend your point.

If I was the first time traveller, I would go back to the '80s and get several gross. Of boxes.

/they were that good
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pencils are throwaway tools for throwaway notes, but step between me and my Parker Jotter at your peril.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrparks: AngryDragon: I know how we can save Social Security in the US.

80% Hipster tax on shiat like this.

Would you classify that as a luxury, wealth, or sin tax?


Yes.
 
