 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   The nuclear family was a mistake. In hindsight, solar was the way to go   (theatlantic.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Family, family lore, particular family, extended family, vulnerable people, young children, percent chance, family loyalty  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 4:54 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/GIS 'solar family'
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If by solar you mean coal, then you are correct.
 
chasd00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
heh i saw this article this morning. What the author describes as 'forged families' is what most people call close friends.

"Over the past several decades, the decline of the nuclear family has created an epidemic of trauma-millions have been set adrift because what should have been the most loving and secure relationship in their life broke."

lol of course through no fault of their own!
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Holy shiat tldr
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chasd00: heh i saw this article this morning. What the author describes as 'forged families' is what most people call close friends.

"Over the past several decades, the decline of the nuclear family has created an epidemic of trauma-millions have been set adrift because what should have been the most loving and secure relationship in their life broke."

lol of course through no fault of their own!


That's right, its your fault daddy doesn't love mommy anymore!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just because your family sucks doesn't mean everyone's family sucks.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That story summarized: "biatching about Family, the Novella"
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the story of our times-the story of the family, once a dense cluster of many siblings and extended kin, fragmenting into ever smaller and more fragile forms. The initial result of that fragmentation, the nuclear family, didn't seem so bad. But then, because the nuclear family is so brittle, the fragmentation continued. In many sectors of society, nuclear families fragmented into single-parent families, single-parent families into chaotic families or no families.

What a crock of shiat. As I cast back to my grandparents, one came from a stable, long-founded extended family. They were relatively well-off. One came from a broken, single-parent household; one was an orphan, raised by (slightly) older brothers who mined and poached to survive; and one was a child of refugees after both parents were forcibly ejected from their countries based on religion and nation of origin -- they would, in turn, be ejected from their new home on language grounds. Two of them left shattered family trees divided across multiple nations.

They old way was no more likely and no more successful than the new way.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I prefer a harem system myself.

/don't let Mrs. Potato know.
//she might be on board with it if it's less housework for her
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So TFA seems to be saying that small, independent, and isolated families aren't ideal, and what works better is a broad, yet closely interacting, extended family forming a sort of critical mass...
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well I'll be damned.  It does take a village.  Man o man, is she going to be pissy with her "I told you so" shiate.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It has always been an artifice based on ensuring private property hoarding, maintaining familial fiefdoms rather than having jizzspawn have to compete on a level playing field with the dirty poors.

#wypipo
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chasd00: heh i saw this article this morning. What the author describes as 'forged families' is what most people call close friends.

"Over the past several decades, the decline of the nuclear family has created an epidemic of trauma-millions have been set adrift because what should have been the most loving and secure relationship in their life broke."

lol of course through no fault of their own!


As an only child of two introverted parents, I starting "forging family" pretty early on, and I can honestly say my life is much better for it. The friends that I've come to embrace as my family are much better people than most of my actual extended family - "because blood" seems to be part of the author's argument here, and it's a faulty premise.

/ymmv
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's funny, when we went to Slovenia to reconnect with my dad's family one of the things that struck me is that the family home was more like a small apartment block, forget the mother-in-law suite over there they had 4 generations living in the same house. While the parents were away working the grandparents could watch the younger kids, when the older kids got home they could do their chores and then relieve the grandparents from babysitting duty, and grandmother and dauther-in-law would work together in the kitchen making dinner. It seemed to me to be a more natural and efficient system, closer to how our tribal fore-bearers would have lived.

/Note that in my household it would be me working with either my mother or my mother-in-law for the cooking
//Love my wife
///I'm just a better cook than she is
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report