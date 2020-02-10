 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   In a story made for Fark: woman discovers Satanic sex cult having brunch in a vegan cafe, tells everyone about it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 9:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I'm sure that's a thing that actually happened.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegan Satanic Sex Cult is the name of my John Denver electro-remix duet.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I definitely believe this.  I mean, have you ever been to a vegan cafe?  I'm pretty sure a Satanic orgy is just about the only thing that could make the meal interesting.
 
BlackCloudofDespair [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If i hear about one  more brunch at a vegan cafe...
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pork pie  is neither kosher nor vegan. Yuck.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but was it local?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are not eating Vegan? Oh, maybe they are eating a Vegan. Now I get it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That lack of B12 and all amino acids can be a biatch to deal with. Next thing ya know you're holy as hell and preaching to the masses and seeing sex cult satanists everywhere.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satanic sex cult: everybody standing around drinking gimlets and old fashioneds waiting for a woman to show up

Christian sex cults: you don't want to know
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs a good dose of 'Mind your own farking business' it seems
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Hillary was there, too?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there, got the shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst thing about being satan must be dealing with so-called satanists.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: Vegan Satanic Sex Cult is the name of my John Denver electro-remix duet.


Strangely, also the name of my all kazoo Osmonds/Lords of Acid mashup quintet.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satanic cult named after Templars?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satanism and Veganism are closely intertwined. There is no engaging in the one without the other.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell would join a sex cult that won't eat meat?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Who else would eat pork pies at a vegan restaurant?  Seems like time to deploy the Obvious tag.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drayno76: Vegan Satanic Sex Cult is the name of my John Denver electro-remix duet.


Let me guess: you and Linda Ronstadt have been looking for a project to do together for a while.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am DEFINITELY not getting the latte their.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok I'm in socal and I went to a brewery a few months ago and there were English/scottish "pies" being served by a vendor. They insisted that they be served cold.

So.i got one. And damn congealed cold grossness. Is this real?

I love handpies and porkpies. Never had one ice cold before

Pie thread pls
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Satanism and Veganism are closely intertwined. There is no engaging in the one without the other.


So CSB, I went to college in Denton, and we had a satanic temple (or, at least a bunch of people who called themselves a satanic temple) and I knew a few of them. Quite a few of them were vegan, but that may be a Denton thing, rather than a satanic thing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least they weren't Scientologists.

/Jack Parsons will be avenged
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OTO isn't a Satanic cult.  It's a Thelemic Ceremonial Magick group.  I've known several local members in the past, one of whom said that your advancement in the group was dependent on how often you were willing to take it up the ass from more senior members.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I

They sound like LARPers to me.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
mikefinch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So Fark IS my own personal erotica site now?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Find one that's also into crossfit and vaping, and you'll never hear the end of it.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like someone only had the password for admittance.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/Fidelio
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Leave it to the Mail to try and use Aleister Crowley as a divisive figure....in 2020.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The odds are good, but the goods are odd.
 
adamatari
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Pork pie  is neither kosher nor vegan. Yuck.


Well, it certainly leads one to ask, "were they vegan 'porc' pies or was this separate from the restaurant?"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Yes, I'm sure that's a thing that actually happened.


In Mr Pickles it did
 
xitnode
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Marquis de Sade had an orgy on Easter Sunday in fron
Fark user imageView Full Size
t of a church.

/Punk rock
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Ok I'm in socal and I went to a brewery a few months ago and there were English/scottish "pies" being served by a vendor. They insisted that they be served cold.

So.i got one. And damn congealed cold grossness. Is this real?

I love handpies and porkpies. Never had one ice cold before

Pie thread pls


Probably a legal thing; different food safety laws if he sells hot food.

That my best guess, not that it sounds like a winning strategy for him.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report