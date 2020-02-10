 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Who's the best Korea? The one where coronavirus has exploded   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, North Korea, North's latest missiles, North's Korean Central News Agency, Last year, Kim Jong-il, JoongAng Ilbo, Yalu River, sure sign of the regime  
•       •       •

2242 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 6:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only fact contained in that article is that North Korea exists.  Why link to gossip and rumor there when we have Twitter foe that?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/06/as​i​a/north-korea-wuhan-coronavirus-infect​ion-intl-hnk/index.html

"Despite not publicly acknowledging any confirmed or even suspected cases, North Korea has been uncharacteristically transparent regarding its efforts to combat the virus. It appears the country is taking the epidemic very seriously, according to reports in state-run news service KCNA."

https://www.ft.com/content/2e859a48-49​6b-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441

"Road, rail and air routes with China and Russia have either been closed or severely reduced, moves which analysts said are tougher than during the global outbreaks of Sars in 2003 and Ebola in 2014. Scores of foreign emissaries, including from the UK, were this week instructed to stay inside the drab Soviet-era concrete diplomatic compound in the capital Pyongyang. "Prevention is the most effective strategy for a country like [North Korea] lacking sufficient capacity to detect, treat, and contain the virus," said Kee Park, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School who has worked inside North Korea. "

North Korea's knows it as risk, therefore it is shutting down everything that hasn't been shut down already in prevention.

Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among the first to report fatalities in North Korea, the Seoul-based website Daily NK said five people had died in the critical northwestern city of Sinuiju, on the Yalu River across road and rail bridges from Dandong, which is the largest Chinese city in the region and a key point for commerce with North Korea despite sanctions.

Anyone else read that as Sinanju and think, "man, I hope Chiun's OK - those folks are broke AF..."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the virus is especially dangerous to undernourished people, it's going to wipe out a whole lot of North Koreans.  Sadly, these are not the North Koreans who need to be wiped out.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Among the first to report fatalities in North Korea, the Seoul-based website Daily NK said five people had died in the critical northwestern city of Sinuiju, on the Yalu River across road and rail bridges from Dandong, which is the largest Chinese city in the region and a key point for commerce with North Korea despite sanctions.

Anyone else read that as Sinanju and think, "man, I hope Chiun's OK - those folks are broke AF..."


My exact thoughts. I'm determined to read all of those books. I've made it through about 30 of them so far.

They are terrible.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Kim Jong ill?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As with all things Nork, we don't know for sure.
As the article points out, there are certainly good reasons to suspect that the coronavirus  made it into N.K. and that it will likely run rampant.

They really only have three ways to deal with this.
Close off the entire border with China. They cant do that either logistically or economically and it's probably to late.
Shut down everything and impose a total ban on movement.  Enforced down to the Block Captain level.

Door to door rounding up the infected and suspected.  Off to the "camp" or pit.

Add to that, the worst harvest in a decade, massive swine flue with a suspected loss of 80% of the country's pork supply and a basic medical infrastructure of ZERO.

Given the above factors and a mortality rate of about 20%, they are pretty much forked. Yet again.
They will also be the slowest  to abatement and the slowest to recover from the effects.
The loss of tourism hard money is not going to help.
Because of the containment lag time it is entirely possible that in six months it will be China that closes off the border.

If we had a competent leader and traditional regional policies were still in place, We would have an opportunity.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
viruses, uh, find a way
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly more reliable than an Iowa caucus.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bikkurikun: Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.


Is the Daily NK acceptable? Because they're all over the increasing death toll and spread of infection, and quoted throughout the Daily Beast article.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: FormlessOne: Among the first to report fatalities in North Korea, the Seoul-based website Daily NK said five people had died in the critical northwestern city of Sinuiju, on the Yalu River across road and rail bridges from Dandong, which is the largest Chinese city in the region and a key point for commerce with North Korea despite sanctions.

Anyone else read that as Sinanju and think, "man, I hope Chiun's OK - those folks are broke AF..."

My exact thoughts. I'm determined to read all of those books. I've made it through about 30 of them so far.

They are terrible.


They are indeed terrible - bigoted as hell, but an interesting snapshot of what constituted "men's reading" during that time period.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How desperate must someone be to escape to North Korea?
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, I thought they took out all the teeth of the inhabitants of North Korea so it wouldn't spread?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: bikkurikun: Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.

Is the Daily NK acceptable? Because they're all over the increasing death toll and spread of infection, and quoted throughout the Daily Beast article.


Daily NK is good, but I guess with all over, you mean rumours based on mostly one source so far of 5 possible infections;
https://www.dailynk.com/english/sourc​e​s-five-north-koreans-died-coronavirus-​infections/

No evidence or signals whatsoever that point to an 'explosion'. Although again, NK is of course at severe risk.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: FormlessOne: Among the first to report fatalities in North Korea, the Seoul-based website Daily NK said five people had died in the critical northwestern city of Sinuiju, on the Yalu River across road and rail bridges from Dandong, which is the largest Chinese city in the region and a key point for commerce with North Korea despite sanctions.

Anyone else read that as Sinanju and think, "man, I hope Chiun's OK - those folks are broke AF..."

My exact thoughts. I'm determined to read all of those books. I've made it through about 30 of them so far.

They are terrible.


Terribly GOOD! For being a satirical jab at the genre, they made a lot money!

Guilty pleasure.
/and Chuin is pure gold
//comedy gold, pure like the Sun Source of all Martial arts
///you move like a pregnant yak
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: As with all things Nork, we don't know for sure.
As the article points out, there are certainly good reasons to suspect that the coronavirus  made it into N.K. and that it will likely run rampant.

They really only have three ways to deal with this.
Close off the entire border with China. They cant do that either logistically or economically and it's probably to late.
Shut down everything and impose a total ban on movement.  Enforced down to the Block Captain level.

Door to door rounding up the infected and suspected.  Off to the "camp" or pit.

Add to that, the worst harvest in a decade, massive swine flue with a suspected loss of 80% of the country's pork supply and a basic medical infrastructure of ZERO.

Given the above factors and a mortality rate of about 20%, they are pretty much forked. Yet again.
They will also be the slowest  to abatement and the slowest to recover from the effects.
The loss of tourism hard money is not going to help.
Because of the containment lag time it is entirely possible that in six months it will be China that closes off the border.

If we had a competent leader and traditional regional policies were still in place, We would have an opportunity.


For what?  All the problems with N. Korea center around the kleptocracy.  If this doesn't effect them, how does anybody have any leverage there?  The only thing a competant leader could do is work more with China to deal with this.  And it isn't quite clear that China has a problem with the norks (although leaving them like this makes unification more likely, and they almost certainly want a buffer between them and S. Korea).
 
sys_64738
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Yeah, no.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/06/asi​a/north-korea-wuhan-coronavirus-infect​ion-intl-hnk/index.html

"Despite not publicly acknowledging any confirmed or even suspected cases, North Korea has been uncharacteristically transparent regarding its efforts to combat the virus. It appears the country is taking the epidemic very seriously, according to reports in state-run news service KCNA."

https://www.ft.com/content/2e859a48-49​6b-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441

"Road, rail and air routes with China and Russia have either been closed or severely reduced, moves which analysts said are tougher than during the global outbreaks of Sars in 2003 and Ebola in 2014. Scores of foreign emissaries, including from the UK, were this week instructed to stay inside the drab Soviet-era concrete diplomatic compound in the capital Pyongyang. "Prevention is the most effective strategy for a country like [North Korea] lacking sufficient capacity to detect, treat, and contain the virus," said Kee Park, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School who has worked inside North Korea. "

North Korea's knows it as risk, therefore it is shutting down everything that hasn't been shut down already in prevention.

Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.


Let me just confirm what you said here, because I'm positive that there's no way I'm reading it correctly: Are you seriously saying to trust North Korean state-run media? On anytopic?
 
LewDux
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sys_64738: bikkurikun: Yeah, no.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/06/asi​a/north-korea-wuhan-coronavirus-infect​ion-intl-hnk/index.html

"Despite not publicly acknowledging any confirmed or even suspected cases, North Korea has been uncharacteristically transparent regarding its efforts to combat the virus. It appears the country is taking the epidemic very seriously, according to reports in state-run news service KCNA."

https://www.ft.com/content/2e859a48-49​6b-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441

"Road, rail and air routes with China and Russia have either been closed or severely reduced, moves which analysts said are tougher than during the global outbreaks of Sars in 2003 and Ebola in 2014. Scores of foreign emissaries, including from the UK, were this week instructed to stay inside the drab Soviet-era concrete diplomatic compound in the capital Pyongyang. "Prevention is the most effective strategy for a country like [North Korea] lacking sufficient capacity to detect, treat, and contain the virus," said Kee Park, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School who has worked inside North Korea. "

North Korea's knows it as risk, therefore it is shutting down everything that hasn't been shut down already in prevention.

Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.

Let me just confirm what you said here, because I'm positive that there's no way I'm reading it correctly: Are you seriously saying to trust North Korean state-run media? On anytopic?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gimlet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this is true it's horrible. Those poor people...
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm guessing the virus is especially dangerous to undernourished people, it's going to wipe out a whole lot of North Koreans.  Sadly, these are not the North Koreans who need to be wiped out.


Counterpoint:  those poor bastards are so locked down by their government, quarantining cities won't make life much worse for them.

Not like they're all running around taking vacations on a good day...
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I read that article with an open mind and came away thinking it was a load of baloney.

1. Wutan is a long way from Best Korea. If people are crossing the border with the virus it is China which is seriously understating their problem not Korea.
2. Death rate is 2%, yet article implies all cases fatal.
3. Korea's rigid system is ideal for containment as they can isolate any problem region with impunity
 
UralMD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gimlet: If this is true it's horrible. Those poor people...


I agree.  Forced to be isolated, feeling drained and generally helpless.  Hoping that things might improve but realizing that death might be the only escape.  Truly horrible.

Some of them might have caught the coronavirus also.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: FormlessOne: bikkurikun: Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.

Is the Daily NK acceptable? Because they're all over the increasing death toll and spread of infection, and quoted throughout the Daily Beast article.

Daily NK is good, but I guess with all over, you mean rumours based on mostly one source so far of 5 possible infections;
https://www.dailynk.com/english/source​s-five-north-koreans-died-coronavirus-​infections/

No evidence or signals whatsoever that point to an 'explosion'. Although again, NK is of course at severe risk.


NK is at severe risk if it goes wild. That being said, SK intelligence loves to make shiat up about NK just to force NK to make a show if denying it, like most of the bizarre execution methods that turn out to be fabricated.

Of course, if SK is pushing a rumor to try and force NK to assemble thousands of people into a mass demonstration of health in  order to make things worse, whoever did that should be sent to The Hague.
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sys_64738: bikkurikun: Yeah, no.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/06/asi​a/north-korea-wuhan-coronavirus-infect​ion-intl-hnk/index.html

"Despite not publicly acknowledging any confirmed or even suspected cases, North Korea has been uncharacteristically transparent regarding its efforts to combat the virus. It appears the country is taking the epidemic very seriously, according to reports in state-run news service KCNA."

https://www.ft.com/content/2e859a48-49​6b-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441

"Road, rail and air routes with China and Russia have either been closed or severely reduced, moves which analysts said are tougher than during the global outbreaks of Sars in 2003 and Ebola in 2014. Scores of foreign emissaries, including from the UK, were this week instructed to stay inside the drab Soviet-era concrete diplomatic compound in the capital Pyongyang. "Prevention is the most effective strategy for a country like [North Korea] lacking sufficient capacity to detect, treat, and contain the virus," said Kee Park, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School who has worked inside North Korea. "

North Korea's knows it as risk, therefore it is shutting down everything that hasn't been shut down already in prevention.

Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.

Let me just confirm what you said here, because I'm positive that there's no way I'm reading it correctly: Are you seriously saying to trust North Korean state-run media? On anytopic?


I wouldn't trust their internal reports, but locking down external travel links should be easy to verify independently.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gimlet: If this is true it's horrible. Those poor people...


Yup, basically no hospitals, no medicine, no doctors, no food for years which makes them really weak against disease, any disease... and they already live in north korea which is the worst country to live in the entire world, by far.

This cant get much worse for them.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Although I don't put much stock in this source, the scenario it presents is entirely plausible. There is a LOT of illegal and unofficial trade with China. North Koreans are suffering from long term malnutrition. North Korean healthcare sucks. So I think for them it's a matter of when, not if, and it will be devastating.

Those poor, poor people. They suffer so damned much. All for the ego of their fat little maniacal despot.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really hope this isn't accurate or won't be. Those people would be trebly farked.
We're all still hoomans, never forget that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're so isolated they die from things no worse than the common cold!!!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
See? Yall were so worried we would nuke em. We are gonna let nature take care of that for us.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: devine: FormlessOne: Among the first to report fatalities in North Korea, the Seoul-based website Daily NK said five people had died in the critical northwestern city of Sinuiju, on the Yalu River across road and rail bridges from Dandong, which is the largest Chinese city in the region and a key point for commerce with North Korea despite sanctions.

Anyone else read that as Sinanju and think, "man, I hope Chiun's OK - those folks are broke AF..."

My exact thoughts. I'm determined to read all of those books. I've made it through about 30 of them so far.

They are terrible.

They are indeed terrible - bigoted as hell, but an interesting snapshot of what constituted "men's reading" during that time period.


It was in no way a snapshot of what constituted men's reading. At first it started off as a parody of men's reading like Mack Bolan by exaggerating all the characteristics of the books including the stud of a hero and the racial stereotypes to caricature level.  Eventually as it grew more popular it basically became a series of superhero books that adults could read.  At the time superheroes were still considered as being for kids or basement dwelling geeks. But a Destroyer reader was just considered another guy reading a spy novel.
 
bismark189
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sir_Spanksalot: But, I thought they took out all the teeth of the inhabitants of North Korea so it wouldn't spread?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Among the first to report fatalities in North Korea, the Seoul-based website Daily NK said five people had died in the critical northwestern city of Sinuiju, on the Yalu River across road and rail bridges from Dandong, which is the largest Chinese city in the region and a key point for commerce with North Korea despite sanctions.

Anyone else read that as Sinanju and think, "man, I hope Chiun's OK - those folks are broke AF..."


Yeah, well... Chiun thinks you smell like cheeseburgers.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Yeah, no.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/06/asi​a/north-korea-wuhan-coronavirus-infect​ion-intl-hnk/index.html

"Despite not publicly acknowledging any confirmed or even suspected cases, North Korea has been uncharacteristically transparent regarding its efforts to combat the virus. It appears the country is taking the epidemic very seriously, according to reports in state-run news service KCNA."

https://www.ft.com/content/2e859a48-49​6b-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441

"Road, rail and air routes with China and Russia have either been closed or severely reduced, moves which analysts said are tougher than during the global outbreaks of Sars in 2003 and Ebola in 2014. Scores of foreign emissaries, including from the UK, were this week instructed to stay inside the drab Soviet-era concrete diplomatic compound in the capital Pyongyang. "Prevention is the most effective strategy for a country like [North Korea] lacking sufficient capacity to detect, treat, and contain the virus," said Kee Park, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School who has worked inside North Korea. "

North Korea's knows it as risk, therefore it is shutting down everything that hasn't been shut down already in prevention.

Stop getting your news from sites like Daily Beast, and definitely stop sharing their articles as 'news'.


Soo, Drump's Bff is keeping him appraised with lovely letters, the biglyest most perfect letters?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: viruses, uh, find a way


GiantJeffGoldblumstatuedot jpeg
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the Revenge of the Pangolin.
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jamspoon: I read that article with an open mind


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TaintPunchJudy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: At the time superheroes were still considered as being for kids or basement dwelling geeks.


Yea this is still the case
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: gimlet: If this is true it's horrible. Those poor people...

Yup, basically no hospitals, no medicine, no doctors, no food for years which makes them really weak against disease, any disease... and they already live in north korea which is the worst country to live in the entire world, by far.

This cant get much worse for them.


North Korea is terrible. Maybe it's the worst. But at least half of Africa vies for that title. When it comes to the worst country to live in, no country wins "by far."

We focus on NK because they have a military, and it now has nukes. If The Gambia had a functioning military and nukes, we'd talk a lot more about them.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have it on good medical and government sources, not articles
That many countries are repressing or keeping cases quiet. (Includes the US)

Because they don't want panic
But also to not to tank the markets like in China
(Especially in an election year, like the US has)

IMHO, I would conservatively estimate there's double the cases, if not more...if we include non-reported.

I typically ignore these illness flare ups
But this time, it is different...
It's not being handled, they're scared too.

BTW, they just increased the potential incubation period from 14 to 24 days

FYI - Good resource for fairly live "reported" stats
Including definitions and rates
www.worldometers.info/coronavirus
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report