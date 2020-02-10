 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Airline passengers have a 'Ha ha, we're all going to die' moment FIVE times as plane attempts landing in Amsterdam during Storm Ciara   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
26
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone needs this badly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IP: Someone needs this badly:

[Fark user image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Beat me by seconds.  I already had the damn link copied.
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should've just flown a 737 MAX and quickly ended it all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Screaming and crying like a little biatch wont save you... just accept death and all will be fine.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Screaming and crying like a little biatch wont save you...


No but it will remind you of sex
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That was pretty funny actually.
I love a good comically overwrought screaming tantrum.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For Christ's sake, get a hold of yourself.
 
lennavan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks for making this so much worse for everyone else on the plane, lady.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Same pilot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's always one. Admittedly failed landings in turbulence can be a tad uncomfortable, and five in a row can only be described as 'carelessness', but there's no cause to shriek like a banshee.
Unless, of course, you actually are a banshee, in which case your behaviour is entirely appropriate.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eventually the pilot aborted the landing and returned to Madrid.

Wow, that's a pretty bad storm. There weren't any other nearby airports with favorable winds?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or, as it's called in the Reagan National river approach, "a day ending in 'y'"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jigsaw approves
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go ahead "Slap" the Sow!!!!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No body on that flight won any Oscars
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Almost famous im not not gay
Youtube 3G1QYBt5oXE


As for myself, I would tell everyone on the plane I'm getting my cock out and I'm rubbing one out for old times sake.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Eventually the pilot aborted the landing and returned to Madrid.

Wow, that's a pretty bad storm. There weren't any other nearby airports with favorable winds?


No, Madrid had the best and cheapest booze.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I could not help LOL (literally) at "terror flight."

I didn't watch the video.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Schiphol airport

Renamed by the passenger in 4C
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Schiphol airport

Renamed by the passenger in 4C



If anyone ever uses that place in the future, I reckon you can score lots of weed and other drugs in their toilet bins. I once had to dump a weed stash in one when I realised I still had some left before flying. I can't be the only one.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Eventually the pilot aborted the landing and returned to Madrid.

Wow, that's a pretty bad storm. There weren't any other nearby airports with favorable winds?


Europe is a small place. Maybe Madrid was the nearest airport.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't speak for them, but our flight plans account for 1 go around. If you go around and return to the same airport instead of the alternate, you are going against the flight plan. God forbid something happens, that will be brought up at the hearing, should you be able to make it.

5 times is absolutely insane. That is asking to get people dead.

#itstime
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
5 loops is nothing.  In the 80s, my flight was late coming into LAX from Hawaii and we were in a holding pattern for about an hour.
 
GungFu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This text is now purple: Arkanaut: Eventually the pilot aborted the landing and returned to Madrid.

Wow, that's a pretty bad storm. There weren't any other nearby airports with favorable winds?

Europe is a small place. Maybe Madrid was the nearest airport.


It's not the case of the nearest - the Paris one would be a lot closer - but availability of space. And I believe certain airlines have affiliations with certain airports. It could be just that.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

