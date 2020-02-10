 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com) Latest development trend is: A: Affordable low-income housing, B: Modest homes for new families, or C: Luxury condos for your car to live in
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
D: None of the above
 
bongon247
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone is going to rob this asshole.  Based on his marketing strategies.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My city passed a feel good affordable housing law so that any new development had to include "affordable housing".

So you can build a bunch of $600,000 condos but one unit must qualify. They do a lottery for that one unit that much of us don't qualify for because fark the middle class and that winning family can only rent. Pretty steep rent at that. Once they move no more qualification requirement.

Boom, gets people elected but does absolutely nothing. Welcome to California politics.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
E. penis
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fellow Farkers, a semi-related question.  In the last few years, the NY/NJ area has become absolutely flooded with "luxury" apartment complexes that all cost the same, look the same, and have the same useless amenities.  They're insanely overpriced, identical in layout, brutalist in style, and they've come to completely dominate the local rental market.  It reeks of foreign money laundering.  Are other areas of the country having this problem?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every time you hear about new dwellings being built, it's always described as "high-end". Meaning, only rich people can afford it.

If a developer so much as thinks about building affordable housing, all the neighbors go into RABID NIMBY MODE and shriek as if the company proposed building a meth lab/pedophile clinic/ISIS Training Center.

/And these same idiots wonder why there are so many homeless taking a dump on the sidewalk
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They think women will just flock there lol
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: My city passed a feel good affordable housing law so that any new development had to include "affordable housing".

So you can build a bunch of $600,000 condos but one unit must qualify. They do a lottery for that one unit that much of us don't qualify for because fark the middle class and that winning family can only rent. Pretty steep rent at that. Once they move no more qualification requirement.

Boom, gets people elected but does absolutely nothing. Welcome to California politics.


LOL come to Texas we got the same thing. But, it's a refrigerator box in the back.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Between this and animal hospitals I have to call BS on  we can't afford to healthcare everyone
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There was just a story about luxury condos in Seattle WITHOUT room/parking for cars, and how the condos were empty.

I guess this is the other extreme.
 
Podna
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Fellow Farkers, a semi-related question.  In the last few years, the NY/NJ area has become absolutely flooded with "luxury" apartment complexes that all cost the same, look the same, and have the same useless amenities.  They're insanely overpriced, identical in layout, brutalist in style, and they've come to completely dominate the local rental market.  It reeks of foreign money laundering.  Are other areas of the country having this problem?


They are popping up in every city. It's all money laundering.
 
