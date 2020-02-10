 Skip to content
(NBC Right Now)   That big rig driver behind you on the highway might not just be high on meth but laying down tracks for a new hit album as well   (nbcrightnow.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Semi-trailer truck, Washington State Patrol Trooper, WSP Trooper Thorson, Truck, traffic stop, Cabin, Tractor unit, semi truck driver  
Langdon Alger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
or it's that truck from "The Duel"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you can talk hands free, why is this an issue? The mic was hands free too.
Jackboot!
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is only one truck driving song.

C.W. McCall - Convoy
Youtube Sd5ZLJWQmss
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shame on a rigga who try to run game on a rigga.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Huh, maybe that's why that one song I was listening to recently had the lyric "Oh shiat, that was my exit!"
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: There is only one truck driving song.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sd5ZLJWQ​mss]


East Bound and Down---the Snowman had beer on board...even if it was Coors, it's still beer, and illegal beer is even better.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Delawhat: Huh, maybe that's why that one song I was listening to recently had the lyric "Oh shiat, that was my exit!"


Maybe you're just a Zappa fan?
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've seen several truckers post their "battle station" setups on Reddit recently, gaming PCs and XBs.

I'm sure none of them are actually playing on the road, right?  Only when they're stopped, right?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure it will be a smash.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: There is only one truck driving song.

[YouTube video: C.W. McCall - Convoy]


Epic
 
Koldbern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: There is only one truck driving song.

[YouTube video: C.W. McCall - Convoy]


driving a truck with my high heels on.
Youtube zGLmiWfoJx8


Don't forget this classic, too!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Afro Wonderwagon
Shame on a rigga who try to run game on a rigga.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: There is only one truck driving song.

[YouTube video: C.W. McCall - Convoy]


Concur
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Truckin', got my chips cashed in ...
 
