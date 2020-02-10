 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Detroit adopts an aggressive marijuana-marketing strategy: buy some weed or get shot   (mlive.com)
16
    More: Scary  
16 Comments
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I buy some weed AND get shot?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I just bought some yesterday!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, I hate aggressive salesmen...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Can I buy some weed AND get shot?


Of course! Especially in Detroit!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Can I buy some weed AND get shot?


Don't you mean "a shot?"
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Can I buy some weed AND get shot?


You think the guy actually had weed to sell?
Bless your heart
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
that was more of a "you're getting robbed. Please be stupid enough to pull out your wallet for me so I can snatch it and run" and when that failed, he just went ahead and shot him. BUT, that certainly won't stop our resident-weed-haters to scream how this proves pot is a gateway to death and robbery and rape and heroin.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: Can I buy some weed AND get shot?


There is an added surcharge for that bundle option.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cannabevets will be all over this one, blissfully ignorant that this is the weed distribution system he desperately wants to preserve.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The victim was transported to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. "

?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As long is it's not a shot of fireball, I'll take the shot.
 
tirob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Proof once and for all that Nancy Reagan was full of sh*t with her "just say no" policy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did Becky order a wake-up injection?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

smed7: "The victim was transported to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. "

?


Yahoo Serious' less successful brother?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: that was more of a "you're getting robbed. Please be stupid enough to pull out your wallet for me so I can snatch it and run" and when that failed, he just went ahead and shot him. BUT, that certainly won't stop our resident-weed-haters to scream how this proves pot is a gateway to death and robbery and rape and heroin.


Overreact much?

But to think a black market item of any sort doesn't bring violence into the equation now and then is just being naive.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
