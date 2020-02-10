 Skip to content
(Curbed)   Georgia DOT to study how to reduce congestion on I-85. Have they tried not closing due to a fire every few years?   (atlanta.curbed.com) divider line
phlegmjay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know what they plan on "studying." The answer is more public transportation and better city planning. But those might require raising taxes on wealthier people. So they'll just add even more lanes to the interstate.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phlegmjay: I don't know what they plan on "studying." The answer is more public transportation and better city planning. But those might require raising taxes on wealthier people. So they'll just add even more lanes to the interstate.


Worse than that. It might mean that those people have easier access to white people places.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: phlegmjay: I don't know what they plan on "studying." The answer is more public transportation and better city planning. But those might require raising taxes on wealthier people. So they'll just add even more lanes to the interstate.

Worse than that. It might mean that those people have easier access to white people places.


"Better city planning" also assumes that the fine upstanding white people in Gwinett and DeKalb county cooperate with the attractive and successful etc. in Fulton county.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Blow up every third car. Then traffic will be fine.

\ Once they sweep up all the car bits.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Gubbo: phlegmjay: I don't know what they plan on "studying." The answer is more public transportation and better city planning. But those might require raising taxes on wealthier people. So they'll just add even more lanes to the interstate.

Worse than that. It might mean that those people have easier access to white people places.

"Better city planning" also assumes that the fine upstanding white people in Gwinett and DeKalb county cooperate with the attractive and successful etc. in Fulton county.


White Folks are about 1/3 of the county now. Dekalb is Atlanta's version of PG.

/ the more you know
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Staggering start and stop times at work places and expanding capacity of existing roads and building parallel  routes where possible.

That won't satisfy the social engineers of course, but it's actual results that should be the objective.
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Gubbo: phlegmjay: I don't know what they plan on "studying." The answer is more public transportation and better city planning. But those might require raising taxes on wealthier people. So they'll just add even more lanes to the interstate.

Worse than that. It might mean that those people have easier access to white people places.

"Better city planning" also assumes that the fine upstanding white people in Gwinett and DeKalb county cooperate with the attractive and successful etc. in Fulton county.


Considering that whites are the minority in both Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, maybe the fine upstanding brown people of both counties don't want the poors coming in from Fulton County.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Staggering start and stop times at work places and expanding capacity of existing roads and building parallel  routes where possible.

That won't satisfy the social engineers of course, but it's actual results that should be the objective.


The first one (along with more remote working) is feasible. There are a couple of parallel routes available, but they aren't always the best way around the problems.

/ Yeah, I live right off the damn road
// Attempt to avoid it at all costs
/// Looking to get out soon.
 
GORDON
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1.  If a person causes a traffic jam through any form of negligence, be it from drinking, road rage, road head, or distracted by a cell phone, they lose their driving privileges, forever.
2.  No semi trucks on the roads between 7am and 6pm.
3.  Enforcement via robots in the cars.  If you don't have a valid license to put in the slot, you don't drive.

We have enough people on the roads, it's time to start weeding out the worst 10%.  Uber exists now, as do busses and trains.  The roads are not an unlimited supply.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's probably all those invading Russians clogging up the highway.
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GORDON: 1.  If a person causes a traffic jam through any form of negligence, be it from drinking, road rage, road head, or distracted by a cell phone, they lose their driving privileges, forever.
2.  No semi trucks on the roads between 7am and 6pm.
3.  Enforcement via robots in the cars.  If you don't have a valid license to put in the slot, you don't drive.

We have enough people on the roads, it's time to start weeding out the worst 10%.  Uber exists now, as do busses and trains.  The roads are not an unlimited supply.


Can the robots fire blue shells to knock out the worst 10%?
 
thornhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Other projects are now percolating as part of GDOT's potentially $11 billion Major Mobility Investment Program, such as a further widening of I-85.

There's nearly 100 years of data that shows adding lanes never works.

There are two structural problems with I-85 that will never be fixed: 1. There are lots of bends. All it takes is one person slamming their brakes on a bend to cause a slowdown. 2. The exit ramps back up into the interstate because they empty out into small side streets with immediate traffic signals.
 
