(Twitter)   Having Got Brexit Done, the UK is now once more free to concentrate on important matters, such as whether you should actually eat the batter on fish and chips or peel it off and throw it away   (twitter.com)
18
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just flat out wrong. What I wouldn't give for some beer battered fish right now, I'm on keto, I just want to eat some goddamned carbs.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That's just flat out wrong. What I wouldn't give for some beer battered fish right now, I'm on keto, I just want to eat some goddamned carbs.


Amen to that!

Fish sandwich season is just around the corner. I don't know how I'll make it.
 
Averam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not all northerners are as misguided as the fool who posted that tweet - I've never known anyone peel the batter off and throw it away!
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What monster removes the delicious batter?  It's half the reason to get the fried fish!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, I see the right-minded people have already spoken and denounced the idiot FTFA.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh i'de hang onto that batter. You're going to need it once the full range of consequences of Brexit start kicking in.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I AM MAD. MAD ENOUGH TO KILL.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mushy peas. Yummy,.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Something that leave [the batter on] and [let the batter] remain supporters can finally agree on: that person is an arsehole.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What would happen if Betty Crocker and Roberto Clemente got married and had kids?

You would get some awesome batters.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That's just flat out wrong. What I wouldn't give for some beer battered fish right now, I'm on keto, I just want to eat some goddamned carbs.


No one is "on keto".  That's crap.  You lose weight because you take in less fuel than you expend.  That's it.  No magic.  Keto as an excuse to throttle intake due to pain-in-the-ass does indeed work, but give yourself a break and have a cookie, god damnit!  Any crash diet is unhealthy, so slow the roll and be persistent.  Losing weight on any diet aside from what you eat normally but smaller portions will yo yo as soon as you reach goal.

Yeah, I'm losing weight myself.  It's annoying and some days I'm hungry, but I'm sticking to it and haven't gone up.

Oh, and exercise.

And fish and chips are eaten with the batter on, you SAVAGES!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That's just flat out wrong. What I wouldn't give for some beer battered fish right now, I'm on keto, I just want to eat some goddamned carbs.


So... go eat some.

Your ineffective, fad diet won't become any more effective or any less of a fad just because you ordered a basket of fried fish and french fries.

As an added bonus, you could start tomorrow off by doing something that might actually be healthy and result in real, long-lasting weight management.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No matter how simple and self-explanatory something is, there's some idiot who doesn't get it. That tweet is from one of those.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Averam: Not all northerners are as misguided as the fool who posted that tweet - I've never known anyone peel the batter off and throw it away!


The fool who posted that tweet is, predictably, from London. He probably thinks the mushy peas are guacamole.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No one peels off the batter.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: No matter how simple and self-explanatory something is, there's some idiot who doesn't get it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
