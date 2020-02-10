 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Pennsylvania bill would allow local police departments to use speed radar. In other news, they can't use radar now, so put that pedal to the metal, baby   (wtae.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Police, ongoing battle, new bill, local police departments, only state, state house, Municipal police departments, current bills  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police can use some inherently stationary equipment like hoses or infrared beams crossing roads. They can't use radar and they and their bosses are pissed because they can't make a lot of money off of speed traps. Bills to allow radar use are introduced in every session.

Last year a radar bill made it pretty far, but somebody added a clause saying radar could only be used by accredited departments on roads where a professional engineer had approved the speed limit. The police officer leading the lobbying gave up saying "All the work we'd done was eviscerated." They want high volume revenue raising, not traffic safety.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they use LIDAR then? Yeah you can't use it while mobile but it's a decent tool.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philadelphia has made up for that by issuing parking tickets for stopped traffic.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the people who are opposed to it are concerned that collecting money would be a motivating factor for officers. However, the current bills put a limit on the amount of money municipal departments can collect through speed enforcement.

Which means that additional money will get deposited in a slush fund that the mayors can dip into. I imagine a lot of pushes to "crack down" on local speeding.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand it would come in handy for larger departments that have expressways running through them. On the other hand we have too many 2 man part time operations in the state where all they will do is run radar to collect fees.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Most of the people who are opposed to it are concerned that collecting money would be a motivating factor for officers. However, the current bills put a limit on the amount of money municipal departments can collect through speed enforcement.

Which means that additional money will get deposited in a slush fund that the mayors can dip into. I imagine a lot of pushes to "crack down" on local speeding.


That point is pretty much meaningless, since its easier to change an existing bill than to get a new one passed and enacted. So those "limits" will quickly be wiped out once the cops get their way and this bill gets passed.

Its a universal truth that any fine being levied ..."in the name of safety and not revenue generation" is entirely about revenue generation.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't DO it! Learn from every other state where there's inevitably abuse by literal robber-barons who put a virtual chain across the transportation network just like the chains from the tolling castles along the Rhine (there were 12 toll castles along the Rhine in 1250, this crap has been going on for literally a millennia and yet we keep falling for it).
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: On one hand it would come in handy for larger departments that have expressways running through them. On the other hand we have too many 2 man part time operations in the state where all they will do is run radar to collect fees.


Local cops cant enforce speed limits on expressways/interstates; that is state cop territory.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: UltimaCS: Most of the people who are opposed to it are concerned that collecting money would be a motivating factor for officers. However, the current bills put a limit on the amount of money municipal departments can collect through speed enforcement.

Which means that additional money will get deposited in a slush fund that the mayors can dip into. I imagine a lot of pushes to "crack down" on local speeding.

That point is pretty much meaningless, since its easier to change an existing bill than to get a new one passed and enacted. So those "limits" will quickly be wiped out once the cops get their way and this bill gets passed.

Its a universal truth that any fine being levied ..."in the name of safety and not revenue generation" is entirely about revenue generation.


Agreed, this is the same state where the Johnstown flood tax is still in effect nearly a century later, the purpose of the tax was long ago fulfilled but it's been easier to manipulate that old bill than pass a new tax.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but State troopers can use radar...

/Learned that the hard way
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Illinois has preëmption of most traffic violations, meaning municipalities cannot pass a village, town, or city ordinance that makes (example) speeding a local violation. Municipalities cannot set up speed traps and then run their own rigged municipal courts to sock people with fines for speeding where 100% of the cash goes right into the city budget.

The state sets the violation costs and I think "standard" traffic tickets are $150 now. The raise to being $150 a few years back was accompanied by the Senate President stating on the debate floor that the bill wasn't about safety but was about raising revenue, but I digress.

The end result is that the state mandates a fixed breakdown of where the money goes. I don't know the split, but the portion of the $150 that goes to the issuing municipality is not enough to make it a profitable endeavor for them to hit things heavy on traffic violations. Still, this doesn't stop certain police departments from being Nazis about it, because they seem to have a job performance standard that encourages "activity" that officers can show by the number of tickets they issue. "Ticket quotas" are banned in this state, but the departments get around that by setting job performance standards that count the number of *CONTACTS* officers have with citizens. *CONTACTS* can only be counted with paperwork to be tracked, so that can be verbal warnings for violations, written warnings for violations, or tickets for violations. Guess which ones are handed out most often?

Anyways, the end result is that Illinois kinda, sorta has a system set up that avoids policing for profit with traffic violations.
 
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Break out the fuzz busters!

static.dudeiwantthat.comView Full Size
 
God--
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This bill comes up every year. State police use radar, local police use Vascar. I will say though it will definitely be used as a revenue stream
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Right now a lot of the local yokels here in PA have those license plate readers.  They'll just sit in the suicide lane of traffic and wait for some vehicle to pass by and *bingo*, busted.

wildcardjack: Philadelphia has made up for that by issuing parking tickets for stopped traffic.


But South Philly is a farking free for all.  People parking in the median along Broad Street and everywhere else they can.  But hey, it's a time honored tradition of Philadelphians doing whatever the hell they want.

Today:


Fark user imageView Full Size


The olden times:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Its PA.

Are you passing someone, or have an out of state plate?

Yeah, you are speeding.

You gotta do 10 under the limit in the left lane if you want to blend in.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Right now a lot of the local yokels here in PA have those license plate readers.  They'll just sit in the suicide lane of traffic and wait for some vehicle to pass by and *bingo*, busted.

wildcardjack: Philadelphia has made up for that by issuing parking tickets for stopped traffic.

But South Philly is a farking free for all.  People parking in the median along Broad Street and everywhere else they can.  But hey, it's a time honored tradition of Philadelphians doing whatever the hell they want.

Today:


[Fark user image 850x565]

The olden times:

[Fark user image 850x632]


When city planners laid-out Mesa, Arizona, the streets all had to be wide enough to turn around a team.  And by a team, I mean horses and a carriage.  When early automobiles arrived, that kind of parking in the middle of the street cross-wise was the norm.

/fortunately the idea of businesses having their own parking lots took off rather quickly
//those wide streets meant that once traffic levels grew the roads were able to handle it
///so it's not entirely shiat
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: ifky: On one hand it would come in handy for larger departments that have expressways running through them. On the other hand we have too many 2 man part time operations in the state where all they will do is run radar to collect fees.

Local cops cant enforce speed limits on expressways/interstates; that is state cop territory.


Right. But they can nail people doing 40 in a 30 or 35 a couple blocks off the expressway after having driven 55-60 for an hour or two, maybe days. Had such a speed trap making stops in front of the house. (It was educational seeing which drivers had one squad, may or may not get a ticket and would be on their way in ten minutes opposed to which drivers drew 2-3 squads, had their car searched and were either ticketed after 30-40 minutes or left in the back of a squad car. I could identify them in an instant...)
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Since when does Pennsylvania Bill get to tell the cops what to do?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Police can use some inherently stationary equipment like hoses or infrared beams crossing roads. They can't use radar and they and their bosses are pissed because they can't make a lot of money off of speed traps. Bills to allow radar use are introduced in every session.

Last year a radar bill made it pretty far, but somebody added a clause saying radar could only be used by accredited departments on roads where a professional engineer had approved the speed limit. The police officer leading the lobbying gave up saying "All the work we'd done was eviscerated." They want high volume revenue raising, not traffic safety.


This. It is for fundraising only. If you have the (mis)fortune to get off of I-81 at Carlisle so you can get on the Turnpike, or vice versa, you will run smack into Middlesex Township. They are nothing but fundraisers. You can't go 15 minutes without seeing someone get pulled over in their jurisdiction, and they do it with VASCAR and other chickenshiat things like "improper lane change" in an area inundated with trucks that pull right in front of you, leaving you no choice but to dodge and evade. They are razor sharp with those triggers, let me tell you. They leave not a penny on the road.

Give locals like that radar and Pennsylvania will make their budget every year with their cut. And that's why we fight it so hard, and that's why the State popo fight it, because they don't want locals taking any more bites out of their hustle.

Speed enforcement is fundraising, period. If someone is driving so erratically or out of the flow that it's noticeable radar is unnecessary, and if everybody is in the flow it's picking someone random to tax.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SaintAnky

It's not specifically a "radar" ban. The law says police can use "electrical" but not "electronic" devices or maybe the reverse. Not really a meaningful distinction but there it is. Anyway, the result is both radar and laser are illegal for local cops but measuring time from point A to point B is allowed even if there's a computer in the device.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Most of the people who are opposed to it are concerned that collecting money would be a motivating factor for officers. However, the current bills put a limit on the amount of money municipal departments can collect through speed enforcement.

Which means that additional money will get deposited in a slush fund that the mayors can dip into. I imagine a lot of pushes to "crack down" on local speeding.


Hey, not all of these municipalities have mayors. Some have to split the slush funds with the entire bouro council.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You people are hysterical. The only state in the nation that doesn't do this. Pass it. Stop letting cops raid the gas tax fund and pay for their damn pensions by scalping tourists and assholes from Jersey. I walk to work. In short, fark you got mine.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, if speeding is illegal, cops should be able to use technology to detect speeding.  If you want to prevent them from using speeding enforcement as a money making endeavor, pass laws that do that, but this is stupid.

Or you could eliminate speed limits and only enforce reckless driving, that works too.

This is like saying I can charge people for coming to my concert but saying that I can't pay attention to who comes in and out of the venue.
 
dustman81
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dick Gozinya: ifky: On one hand it would come in handy for larger departments that have expressways running through them. On the other hand we have too many 2 man part time operations in the state where all they will do is run radar to collect fees.

Local cops cant enforce speed limits on expressways/interstates; that is state cop territory.


mrmopar5287: Illinois has preëmption of most traffic violations, meaning municipalities cannot pass a village, town, or city ordinance that makes (example) speeding a local violation. Municipalities cannot set up speed traps and then run their own rigged municipal courts to sock people with fines for speeding where 100% of the cash goes right into the city budget.

The state sets the violation costs and I think "standard" traffic tickets are $150 now. The raise to being $150 a few years back was accompanied by the Senate President stating on the debate floor that the bill wasn't about safety but was about raising revenue, but I digress.

The end result is that the state mandates a fixed breakdown of where the money goes. I don't know the split, but the portion of the $150 that goes to the issuing municipality is not enough to make it a profitable endeavor for them to hit things heavy on traffic violations. Still, this doesn't stop certain police departments from being Nazis about it, because they seem to have a job performance standard that encourages "activity" that officers can show by the number of tickets they issue. "Ticket quotas" are banned in this state, but the departments get around that by setting job performance standards that count the number of *CONTACTS* officers have with citizens. *CONTACTS* can only be counted with paperwork to be tracked, so that can be verbal warnings for violations, written warnings for violations, or tickets for violations. Guess which ones are handed out most often?

Anyways, the end result is that Illinois kinda, sorta has a system set up that avoids policing for profit with traffic violations.


Ohio, I hope you taking note of what Pennsylvania and Illinois are doing. In Ohio, local yokels can patrol interstates that are in their jurisdiction (except the turnpike, that's state cop territory). Locals can also set up their own "mayor's courts", where your options are plead "guilty" and pay the fine, or plead "not guilty" and have the case remanded to the local municipal court.

Famously, Linndale did both. They patrol their little piece of I-71 with a vengeance. But for Linndale cops to get to 71, they have to leave their jurisdiction, as there is no access to 71 directly from Linndale. They used to have their own "mayor's court", before Gov. Kasich dissolved it in 2013.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report