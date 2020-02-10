 Skip to content
(Independent)   Scientists in Brazil discover mysterious virus with no recognisable genes, name it "Yaravirus", after after mythical Brazilian sea siren who lures men under water to live with her forever. This should end well once it spreads   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Interesting, DNA, Virus, Organism, Gene, Life, Genome, open access bioRxiv, new form of virus  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God. Brazilians could already be infected!
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy playing Plague Inc lost the first playthrough after China burned bodies.  Trying a different strategy now.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this new virus will be our friend.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every winter the US media goes apeshiat over some exotic virus that ends up being a nothingburger, so I'm not sure if this is a real threat or not.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The planet is desperate to kill us and will keep coming up with new ways to do it.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. It'll die off after one season.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Yolovirus is still causing people to run screaming out into traffic.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More dangerous than Euronvirus
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html


Sounds like they simply got CBS All Access.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new form of virus is currently causing scientists to scratch their heads

My scalp has been itchy all day.  I'm hoping it's just dry scalp, but now I'm not so sure....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sensei Can You See: Every winter the US media goes apeshiat over some exotic virus that ends up being a nothingburger, so I'm not sure if this is a real threat or not.


Well they found it in a pond or something. No one has been infected. They probably dont even know what it would do to a human.

Wont be long before some crazy scientist wants to use it to make a bio weapon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always assumed it would be a heart attack that gets me.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're artisanal genes crafted by hand in the Zona da Mata. You wouldn't have heard of them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a good thing? I was under the impression there weren't any good treatments for Amoebiasis. Maybe this (or something like it) can do the trick. Enemy of my enemy is my friend. Until it mutates into something lethal and then becomes my new enemy.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/What Brazilian jeans may look like
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The planet is desperate to kill us and will keep coming up with new ways to do it.


The Earth has had it with us and has zero f*cks left to give.

/Thanks Obama
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the books it was called Ashavirus.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had money on the next virus being beasticevirus or gennylightvirus
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html


That virus has a cure.  Send $3,000 to a prince so he can get the treatment out of storage.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: gennylightvirus


You monster.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The Earth has had it with us and has zero f*cks left to give.


Well, its certainly a bad day to be an amoeba in that particular lake.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Maybe this new virus will be our friend.


Hell, a virus gave mammals Placenta. So who knows?
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have a fish that swims up your dick as you pee into the river.  From other invaders you stuff things up your bottom to exclude intrusion - women do it for their front bottoms also.

It's Brazil, second only to Australia for death by nature. Of course they'll have mysterious viruses too.

Waiting for Africa to pipe up with their Super-Ebola in the coming weeks.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html


Shiat, here we go! I spoke too late.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"Luring men to their death? Sign me up!"
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: It's okay. It'll die off after one season.


Why, is Fox scheduling it to run right after Sunday Football?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably been hiding under the Antarctic ice for millions of years and was just freed by global warming to travel up the coast.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Sensei Can You See: Every winter the US media goes apeshiat over some exotic virus that ends up being a nothingburger, so I'm not sure if this is a real threat or not.

Well they found it in a pond or something. No one has been infected. They probably dont even know what it would do to a human.

Wont be long before some crazy scientist wants to use it to make a bio weapon.


No, it was found in an artificial pond.
"Why were you looking in an artificial p-"

CLASSIFIED
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: In the books it was called Ashavirus.


Patient Zero: Ashy Larry
 
YetiRider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I always assumed it would be a heart attack that gets me.


Liver failure for me. It's becoming a rough ride.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html


Yes, but you have to take quality of care into account. It's how the people that caught ebola in America (all two or three of them) lived, despite ebola having a 60% mortality rate in western africa.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 500x350]


That was a weird ass movie
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: They have a fish that swims up your dick as you pee into the river.  From other invaders you stuff things up your bottom to exclude intrusion - women do it for their front bottoms also.

It's Brazil, second only to Australia for death by nature. Of course they'll have mysterious viruses too.

Waiting for Africa to pipe up with their Super-Ebola in the coming weeks.


Isn't Marburg Virus super ebola?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: GungFu: They have a fish that swims up your dick as you pee into the river.  From other invaders you stuff things up your bottom to exclude intrusion - women do it for their front bottoms also.

It's Brazil, second only to Australia for death by nature. Of course they'll have mysterious viruses too.

Waiting for Africa to pipe up with their Super-Ebola in the coming weeks.

Isn't Marburg Virus super ebola?


Not really.  They're pretty similar.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So the nCov panic is spreading to diseases not at all related to nCov. Considering the steps China is taking to contain nCov, it's reasonable to assume they are lying about the numbers and the disease is something to be concerned about. That's concerned, not panicked. Concern leads to rational thought and reasonable responses, panic is useless and generally makes things worse. The reaction to this new virus is panic. There's nothing rational about assuming that a bad disease outbreak in one country has anything to do with a completely different disease found in a different country.

Walker: Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html


You are correct. You aren't good at math. First off, mortality rate is # dead / (# dead + # recovered). They don't tell us the number of people who recovered, so you can't calculate a mortality rate. Second, 15/105 = 14.3% not 10%.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pic
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Walker: Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html

Yes, but you have to take quality of care into account. It's how the people that caught ebola in America (all two or three of them) lived, despite ebola having a 60% mortality rate in western africa.


Quality of care in the US.

NotSureIfSerious.jpg
SureWontAffordIt.png
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like Oolana in the Babinda Boulders, Queensland, Australia.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"they discovered over 90 per cent of it was formed of the genes had never been found before."

This wording hurts my brain.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Oak: [Fark user image 450x450]
/What Brazilian jeans may look like


I'd nom them hams through the wrapper
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hobnail: Natalie Portmanteau: GungFu: They have a fish that swims up your dick as you pee into the river.  From other invaders you stuff things up your bottom to exclude intrusion - women do it for their front bottoms also.

It's Brazil, second only to Australia for death by nature. Of course they'll have mysterious viruses too.

Waiting for Africa to pipe up with their Super-Ebola in the coming weeks.

Isn't Marburg Virus super ebola?

Not really.  They're pretty similar.


According to some googling. Marburg usually has a higher death rate than ebola, but it varies wildly based on which strain.

/but yeah, it's not super Ebola.
//more like, extra ebola
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Natalie Portmanteau: Walker: Let's not forget about the new unknown virus in Nigeria that causes vomiting, swelling, diarrhea, then kills you. 105 cases have been reported and 15 people have died. I'm not good at math but that sounds like a 10% death rate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/africa/nigeria-disease-mystery-viru​s-deaths-benue-state-abba-moro-a932580​6.html

Yes, but you have to take quality of care into account. It's how the people that caught ebola in America (all two or three of them) lived, despite ebola having a 60% mortality rate in western africa.

Quality of care in the US.

NotSureIfSerious.jpg
SureWontAffordIt.png


Yes, despite the many and varied problems with the US healthcare system, it is better to be hospitalized in Lawrence, Kansas than Lagos, Nigeria.

Now, you will be bankrupt, but they will keep enough fluids in you that you don't die.
 
GasDude
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x360]

"Luring men to their death? Sign me up!"


I think it's more of a "luring women to their death" situation, if you know what I mean.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hate to be the thread's party pooper, but the vast majority of viruses do not cause diseases in humans.  They have found a new virus, not a new disease.  Big difference.  I say we wait at least until they find a new disease associated with this virus, and THEN we panic!
 
you need help
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

toraque: Meanwhile, the Yolovirus is still causing people to run screaming out into traffic.


Or creates some strange need to consume Tide Pods.
 
wcbagley1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This virus is coded in .NET while all the others are coded in Java.
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Siren", you say?

polyphonic overtone singing - Anna-Maria Hefele
Youtube vC9Qh709gas
 
