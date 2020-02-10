 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Residents told to still be on the lookout for Gimp Man, as he's 'still on the loose' in his fetish mission to terrorize the English village of Claverham, Somerset (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst. Superhero. Name. Ever.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll keep an eye out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the alternate timeline version of Photoshop Man?
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Worst. Superhero. Name. Ever.


Eh. There was Lube Boy in Titans.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHHHHH! The gimp's sleeping.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
user@ClaverhamSomerset: sudo apt-remove gimp -NOW -HURRY -NOPENOPENOPE
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On The Loose - SAGA
Youtube gx7XbV82JfQ


One day you feel quite stable the next you're coming off the wall.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have been known to be GIMP man.
tgcindia.comView Full Size


When working on a non-Windows machine, that is my preference.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone's got far too much time on their hands.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Opps wrong thread..........lol
 
Report