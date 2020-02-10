 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Turns out the story about Bill Gates buying a hydrogen powered superyacht was as accurate as that email you got from him earlier offering you one million dollars   (bbc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I estimate an approximately 89.435 percent chance that this particular story was planted by the yacht company itself.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were trolling other tech billionaires, hoping one would jump on and begin a build
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be a bad year for yacht makers. What billionaire would be idiotic enough to draw that much attention as to spend hundreds of millions on a yacht while saying a 2% wealth tax will destroy them
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But I'm still getting the million dollars, right?
 
Magnus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This will be a bad year for yacht makers. What billionaire would be idiotic enough to draw that much attention as to spend hundreds of millions on a yacht while saying a 2% wealth tax will destroy them


What billionaire is saying that?
 
goodncold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So what you are saying Subby is that Bill isn't sending me a million dollars any time soon?

/better cancel the porche
//and the "house keeper"
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodncold: So what you are saying Subby is that Bill isn't sending me a million dollars any time soon?

/better cancel the porche
//and the "house keeper"


I read that as I will be getting a million dollars.  I interpret as I please.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is a pretty sweet looking yacht though. If I had stupid money, I could see buying one. And fine, I'll pay off school lunch debt for some kid or something if it makes you hippies happy.
 
Zombie's Head
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This will be a bad year for yacht makers. What billionaire would be idiotic enough to draw that much attention as to spend hundreds of millions on a yacht while saying a 2% wealth tax will destroy them


Introducing the new United States Sea Force fleet!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magnus: Gubbo: This will be a bad year for yacht makers. What billionaire would be idiotic enough to draw that much attention as to spend hundreds of millions on a yacht while saying a 2% wealth tax will destroy them

What billionaire is saying that?


Elmer J. Fudd?
 
Magnus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Magnus: Gubbo: This will be a bad year for yacht makers. What billionaire would be idiotic enough to draw that much attention as to spend hundreds of millions on a yacht while saying a 2% wealth tax will destroy them

What billionaire is saying that?

Elmer J. Fudd?


But hydrogen powered wabbits are awesome.
 
Thrag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmm, modmins changed my headline. It was "as accurate as a poltab headline".
 
nanim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Silly people, you were looking in the wrong harbor.
Its actually going to be a space yacht, for sure:
vignette4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
/ what dya mean 'that looks like a clip from a video game' !?!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
5 BTC, Thank you Drew!
I can't believe what I'm seeing!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: That is a pretty sweet looking yacht though. If I had stupid money, I could see buying one. And fine, I'll pay off school lunch debt for some kid or something if it makes you hippies happy.


You don't want a hydrogen powered one, though.  Hydrogen as fuel is great for rockets, if you can make liquid hydrogen, but not in gas form.

What you really want is an AIP yacht.  Something that uses fuel cells, with maybe an auxiliary diesel for emergencies.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It didn't sound very Bill Gates-like.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gates doesn't seem like the flaunty yacht type.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Doesn't fark have an OBVIOUS tag?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: But I'm still getting the million dollars, right?


Absolutely. Please kindly send your bank account and routing numbers so we can wire you money with no delay. Please send at once to:

Prince Eweka II
PO Box 2323
Lagos, Nigeria
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: It didn't sound very Bill Gates-like.


Yeah, seems a lot more Richard Branson-ey.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: Gates doesn't seem like the flaunty yacht type.


That was Paul Allen.
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: It didn't sound very Bill Gates-like.


Which is the great part. I worked in high tech for decades and dude was the most hated guy in tech for long time. Far more hate than Elon Musk has gotten. Now, dude is giving his money away and trying to cure diseases. Good for him. I hope he at least gets a small yacht. He deserves one.

Do not see Musk doing the same thing when he gets older.
 
