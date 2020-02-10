 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Some find the pastrami to the be most sensual of all the salted, cured meats   (huffpost.com) divider line
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosciutto is superior
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My baby wears me like a flesh tuxedo,
I wanna sink her with my pink torpedo.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do enjoy a good pastrami sammich
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you liked that gift, my dear, I have more salami for you... *wink*
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby does remind me though, I haven't had a good reuben in a long time.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a less fatty meat, so the instructions I've written on my hands don't get smeared.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Subby does remind me though, I haven't had a good reuben in a long time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't go out my often to visit the deli with the nice Russian ladies making sandwiches but when I do you bet I get the pastrami.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing better than a authentic deli sammich and a big glass of iced tea.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if it looks like pastrami....
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Extra pastrami?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosciutto FTW. I like to wrap my hog in, well, hog. A little penis de Parma goes a long way.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging pastramithemosteroticto the thread
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could go for a sandwich about now,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Subby does remind me though, I haven't had a good reuben in a long time.


Sigh. Yeah, me, too.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Arkanaut: Subby does remind me though, I haven't had a good reuben in a long time.

Sigh. Yeah, me, too.


A few weeks ago I had a corned beef Reuben at an Irish restaurant. Soooo good.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Arkanaut: Subby does remind me though, I haven't had a good reuben in a long time.

Sigh. Yeah, me, too.


Wait a month. You'll be eating them every day after St. Patrick's Day from all the corned beef leftovers till you're sick of em and remember why you hadn't eaten a reuben for so long.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric Stratton disagrees...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: FormlessOne: Arkanaut: Subby does remind me though, I haven't had a good reuben in a long time.

Sigh. Yeah, me, too.

Wait a month. You'll be eating them every day after St. Patrick's Day from all the corned beef leftovers till you're sick of em and remember why you hadn't eaten a reuben for so long.


It's been 23 years. I'm thinkin' St. Paddy's Day isn't the issue.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care for "Rubens" I'm a "Corned" beefer sammaicher and love em thick......just can't eat it like I used to eat em.........still love em tho......
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many people here pronounce prosciutto with two syllables?
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hickory Farms is garbage.  Little flavor, too many preservatives, and low quality.  It's the wurst.

Do yourself a favor and order from these guys instead:  https://www.usinger.com/del​i/fine-lunc​heon-meats.html
/try the Yachtwurst
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pastramibe ??
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosciutto, speck, jamon iberico or serrano, I love 'em all

Found a good Jewish-type deli in San Diego but it's a little expensive
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Prosciutto is superior


We were on holiday in NYC when we were struck down by something very akin to Norwalk virus. So, we were stuck in our rooms. By the end, we'd recovered and wanted something nice for a meal, and Momofuku has carry out. Among other things, we got an order of country ham. Here we were, Kentuckians in NYC, eating Kentucky country ham.  It was better than prosciutto, serrano, jamon, jambon, whatever. It was the best ham we'd ever eaten. I won't mention the vendor but it's from western Kentucky.  So, Woodford County asparagus, Trimble County peaches, and Western Ky ham. Odd things that are the best in the world that nobody really associates with Kentucky.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a good pastrami sandwich in a long time. There aren't any good delis around here.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Meat Mountain. Should be called
"I wanna put my penis in there."
Go all American Pie on that beauty.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I read this headline and wondered how I ended up in the TFD tab instead on the Main.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I haven't had a good pastrami sandwich in a long time. There aren't any good delis around here.


Jason's Deli around Atlanta has a great Rubin with pastrami.  I have tried nearly every Deli around Atlanta and Jason's came out on top for me.  Arby's sells one also if you previously got poisoned and need to throw up quickly. I sure miss the food from Columbus Ohio though.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 535x458]


Why even pretend that's a sandwich? Put the bread on the side and pick up the fork.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

caddisfly: Hickory Farms is garbage.  Little flavor, too many preservatives, and low quality.  It's the wurst.

Do yourself a favor and order from these guys instead:  https://www.usinger.com/deli​/fine-luncheon-meats.html
/try the Yachtwurst


Lol. We get several Usinger sausages from one of our vendors during Christmas.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: caddisfly: Hickory Farms is garbage.  Little flavor, too many preservatives, and low quality.  It's the wurst.

Do yourself a favor and order from these guys instead:  https://www.usinger.com/deli​/fine-luncheon-meats.html
/try the Yachtwurst

Lol. We get several Usinger sausages from one of our vendors during Christmas.


After listening to too many Brewer's games, I now hear Usinger's in Bob Uecker's voice.
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The article is clearly about Salami, the inferior cousin of summer sausage !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brainsick
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mmm... time for a trip to Market House Meats - one of the few remnants of 'old' Seattle that still exist.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Bonus: they make their own corned beef hash and sell it by the pound to take home and heat up
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Um. Yes please!! Flowers plus salami! Yes!

I know the joke writes itself...
 
cSquids
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have been meaning to make some pastrami for a while.   I am thinking about using the amazing ribs site recipe.  I should probably get the meat pickling soon.
 
