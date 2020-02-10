 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Metro Transit Officer caught on video arresting 13-year-old boy for horseplay. Monkeying around charges still pending   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Twitter, crying 13-year-old boy, Metro Transit Police, Complaint, Pleading, Rapid transit, Police, Transit police  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, I belatedly learn I was a serial lawbreaker back in the day .
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could have been worse, the child could have escalated the situation and smirked at the three brave officers.  There's no way their fragile egos could have survived a teenage smirking.  We should all thank White Jesus that these grown men survived to tell this harrowing tale.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was clearly a violation of the Tomfoolery and Brouhaha ordinances.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Well, that was clearly a violation of the Tomfoolery and Brouhaha ordinances.


I bet they could get him under the Causing a Ruckus act of 1926 as well.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the officer perform his duties by ordering the suspect the 23-skiddoo before going further?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police also said they reached out to the person who tweeted the video to interview him further and continue with a citizen's complaint.

I hope that person has asked Admiral Ackbar for a good lawyer.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is aloof with malarkey and shenanigans.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all the hoopla?

Rennisa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Police also said they reached out to the person who tweeted the video to interview him further and continue with a citizen's complaint.

I hope that person has asked Admiral Ackbar for a good lawyer.


Seriously, when I got to that part of the article I found a profoundly new level of internal WTF syndrome kicking in.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, where facts are less important than virtue signaling.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad that I don't ride the metro anymore. I don't have to deal with obnoxious teenagers or the metro police.

Now I just have to survive driving in Maryland.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: It could have been worse, the child could have escalated the situation and smirked at the three brave officers.  There's no way their fragile egos could have survived a teenage smirking.  We should all thank White Jesus that these grown men survived to tell this harrowing tale.


HEY! THOSE OFFICERS JUST WANT TO GET HOME SAFE!
SAFE TO THEIR FAMILIES!
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know. Kids are pretty annoying. If I was a cop, that little 3-ish year-old shiat that ran into my legs at the grocery store would have gotten a good pepper spraying and tasering.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: fark, where facts are less important than virtue signaling.


OH OH OH!

Do, ANTIFA next
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/could be worse...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must not have seen the signs.
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: fark, where facts are less important than virtue signaling.


Fark, where horrible people sullenly accuse other people of being more moral than they are.
 
crinz83
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"and I'd do it again.. right after my nap"
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
zinny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
During the arrest, one cop was seen giving the kid "the business".
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank God they shut that down before it became a kerfuffle.  Thank you for your service!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was there no tomfoolery involved?  I don't understand the hubb bubb.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asciibaron: fark, where facts are less important than virtue signaling.


What facts? The police story?! Forgive us if we don't expect perfect compliance from a scared kid surrounded by grown adult authority figures. I've seen them pull this sh*t on (usually black) kids before, pretty sure I even posted about it. It's bullshiat. The last one I saw in person claimed they were 'concerned a minor was traveling alone'. At 330pm on a Metro train. Uh huh, sure Jan.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: asciibaron: fark, where facts are less important than virtue signaling.

Fark, where horrible people sullenly accuse other people of being more moral than they are.


the kid was arrested for assaulting an officer.  he was detained for disturbing the peace.  not sure if you've ever been on that Metro platform, but there isn't a ton of space to get out of the way before an bystander ends up in front of a train.

max_pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

asciibaron: fark, where facts are less important than virtue signaling.


Cops had no business demanding his parents name and number nor holding him. The cops unnecessarily escalated the situation. The kid shouldn't have pushed the cop but they should have left them alone after it was determined they weren't fighting.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Brainsick: asciibaron: fark, where facts are less important than virtue signaling.

What facts? The police story?! Forgive us if we don't expect perfect compliance from a scared kid surrounded by grown adult authority figures.


scared kids assault officers every day.  gotcha. 

it's not like shiat like this doesn't happen

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/video-man​-​pushed-onto-metro-tracks-in-violent-at​tack

nope, scared kids.  good lord you are stupid.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The 13-year-old boy refused multiple times, police said.

So.

When he stood up from a bench where police had sat him down

Not bright, but, so?

an officer moved closer to him and the boy pushed him.

Dumbass.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well NOW that young man will have nothing but respect for the police.

That's how teenagers work, right?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
at 13 i was 6 feet tall and looked like an adult...
so what if he is 20 and looks 13....
that makes him an adult and can be arrested then and there with no problem.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People are giving the cop a hard time, but what they dont realize is that if you don't nip horseplay in the bud early on, it can easily turn into monkeyshines. And before you know it, you might even be faced with shenanigans.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is pointless.

Can I envision a scenario where it would be justified to arrest a 13 year old on the metro? Yup.
Can I imagine cops being complete dickbags and doing so unnecessarily? Yup.

Based on this video alone there is no evidence one way or another.  Your personal politics are what determine your take away. Arguing over it is meaningless.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When he stood up from a bench where police had sat him down, an officer moved closer to him and the boy pushed him.

No matter why you're interacting w police, shoving one always makes the situation better.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"He committed horseplaying," the officer explained.
crazydave023
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: People are giving the cop a hard time, but what they dont realize is that if you don't nip horseplay in the bud early on, it can easily turn into monkeyshines. And before you know it, you might even be faced with shenanigans.


STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ever notice that nobody has ever written a song called Fark the Fire Department and EMTs?

/thank you for your cervix
 
haknudsen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: When he stood up from a bench where police had sat him down, an officer moved closer to him and the boy pushed him.

No matter why you're interacting w police, shoving one always makes the situation better.


Yes, and the cops were assholes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Giant Clown Shoe: When he stood up from a bench where police had sat him down, an officer moved closer to him and the boy pushed him.

No matter why you're interacting w police, shoving one always makes the situation better.

Yes, and the cops were assholes.


you won the internet, congratulations.
 
Electromax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's not like shiat like this doesn't happen

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/video-man-​pushed-onto-metro-tracks-in-violent-at​tack


That guy tried to chase the aggressors down and detain them himself instead of involving the cops, surprised you aren't saying he deserved it too.

Here, two kids were playing without bothering anyone else, officers misinterpret it and detain them on a bench, start barking orders, one kid starts to cry and stand up, officer moves in and kid pushes him 6", kid arrested, and you are clutching your pearls pretending the officer was moments away from falling on train tracks and was in fear of his life? 13 year olds being scared and stupid while the cops are in their face vs. kids being intentionally aggressive to strangers are two very different things and you can't pretend they're the same because the kids are black in both stories.

asciibaron: you won the internet, congratulations.


hahaha you massive baby
 
WithinReason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Ker_Thwap: It could have been worse, the child could have escalated the situation and smirked at the three brave officers.  There's no way their fragile egos could have survived a teenage smirking.  We should all thank White Jesus that these grown men survived to tell this harrowing tale.

HEY! THOSE OFFICERS JUST WANT TO GET HOME SAFE!
SAFE TO THEIR FAMILIES!
Those cops are lucky to be alive after that kid violently assaulted them.
 
