(CNN)   Shooting. Walmart. Arkansas. BINGO   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Police, Forrest City Police, Sheriff, Arkansas, news conference, state police, Forrest City, Constable  
Sharksfan
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I was told that the solution to these problems was to arm everyone.
 
kumanoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
But he was open in Cary.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
As someone who has visited Arkansas and has shopped at Walmart, I just want to say that this breaks my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with all the people of Arkansas and Walmart
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Responsible Owner, nothing to see here.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Irony tag get caught in the crossfire?
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The usual crowd will rush in, cradling and cooing to their emotional-support animals guns in 3...2...1...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was so law abiding up until that moment.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And Frankie with the pre-emptive nobler-than-thou strike. We'll see how it plays out, JR.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*punches out of the thread before the knob with the bingo cards does his schtick again*
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Arkansallmart
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People of Wal Mart do People of Wal Mart things.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: And Frankie with the pre-emptive nobler-than-thou strike. We'll see how it plays out, JR.


What I posted was clearly a joke you remoron.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Always move in a serpentine pattern when driving your scooter down the gun aisle...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll go ahead and get this out of the way for the threadshiatter

"The second amendment is a CURSE upon this country!"
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x223]


Moooondays. Not Monday's.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: I was told that the solution to these problems was to arm everyone.


...who isnt a total psychopath, redneck, white supremacist, kkk member.... yeah.

Most people arent nutjobs but somehow, the sane people arent for denying gun rights to the insane people.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if the victims had gu...

This wouldn't have happened somewhere people are allowed to carry to protect thems....

This is all because the libs at Wal-Mart won't sell guns to anybody under 21!
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: And Frankie with the pre-emptive nobler-than-thou strike. We'll see how it plays out, JR.

What I posted was clearly a joke you remoron.


Yes, we know you don't really care about gun violence. Just the guns. We've all been through this.

Nice try at a save, though.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: He was so law abiding up until that moment.


Exactly

"We 100 law-abiding gun owners shouldn't have our rights infringed!"

*one of them shoots up a Wal-Mart*

"We 99 law-abiding gun owners shouldn't have our rights infringed!"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What I want to say is "it's sad that these events are so incredibly traumatic for the innocent bystanders who find themselves in this situation and yet they're so common in the US that we simply accept them as a matter of course" but the sad reality is the people who love guns love these incidents and hate other people to the point where those of us with even a shred of humanity feel so powerless that there's nothing to do but make fun of the town/state/Walmart where they happen.

The current interpretation of the second amendment is a plague on the nation, as are people who love guns more than they care about the lives of other people.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's been 7 years since I stepped foot into a Walmart... getting a kick...
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gun control isn't the answer. Getting on Twitter and threatening violence on the nearest Democratic mayor/senator/rep is.

/Satire is dead, so the countdown begins...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Only two officers shot...? Heck, unless the shooter were black, that's not even enough to wake up the Blue Lives Matters folks.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Sharksfan: I was told that the solution to these problems was to arm everyone.

...who isnt a total psychopath, redneck, white supremacist, kkk member.... yeah.

Most people arent nutjobs but somehow, the sane people arent for denying gun rights to the insane people.


Not everyone:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: And Frankie with the pre-emptive nobler-than-thou strike. We'll see how it plays out, JR.

What I posted was clearly a joke you remoron.

Yes, we know you don't really care about gun violence. Just the guns. We've all been through this.

Nice try at a save, though.


good luck with your 'tism.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This shooting cops thing got out of control early this week. WTF is wrong with people?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm going with "felon with a gun and out on parole".

Let's go to the boards...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somebody come get me for the next real mass shooting thread, so I can argue with people who insist that this is all worth it to deter tyranny while they otherwise sit idle as Nazis march in the street and out democracy crumbles.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Only two officers shot...? Heck, unless the shooter were black, that's not even enough to wake up the Blue Lives Matters folks.


When two cops get shot in a place like New York City, it's an "assassination" brought about by democrats and liberals who hate police.

When two cops get shot in a place like Arkansas, it's a "tragedy" brought about by democrats and liberals who foment hate from afar against police.
 
bo_loo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fun fact:

Forrest City is named after the founder of the KKK, General Nathan Bedford Forrest
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x223]


The Telex machine is kept so clean
As it types to a waiting world......
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Somebody come get me for the next real mass shooting thread, so I can argue with people who insist that this is all worth it to deter tyranny while they otherwise sit idle as Nazis march in the street and out democracy crumbles.


Not sure you can fit much more melodrama into a single sentence.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bo_loo: Fun fact:

Forrest City is named after the founder of the KKK, General Nathan Bedford Forrest


At least the city was saved from the cost of something to cover the body, he probably was already draped in a white sheet.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: /Satire is dead,


You're literally dead, kiddo, goddamn, my butthole is FURIOUS right now.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skozlaw: MattytheMouse: Only two officers shot...? Heck, unless the shooter were black, that's not even enough to wake up the Blue Lives Matters folks.

When two cops get shot in a place like New York City, it's an "assassination" brought about by democrats and liberals who hate police.

When two cops get shot in a place like Arkansas, it's a "tragedy" brought about by democrats and liberals who foment hate from afar against police.


You forgot a few ™s there.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Name three things that I want no part of"
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: MattytheMouse: Somebody come get me for the next real mass shooting thread, so I can argue with people who insist that this is all worth it to deter tyranny while they otherwise sit idle as Nazis march in the street and out democracy crumbles.

Not sure you can fit much more melodrama into a single sentence.


Oh, how I long for the days when a sentence like that could casually be written-off as melodrama...
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: And Frankie with the pre-emptive nobler-than-thou strike. We'll see how it plays out, JR.

What I posted was clearly a joke you remoron.

Yes, we know you don't really care about gun violence. Just the guns. We've all been through this.

Nice try at a save, though.

good luck with your 'tism.


Beats the kind of crippling fear that makes me think I need to be armed in order to be safe. It has to be downright exhausting.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: And Frankie with the pre-emptive nobler-than-thou strike. We'll see how it plays out, JR.

What I posted was clearly a joke you remoron.

Yes, we know you don't really care about gun violence. Just the guns. We've all been through this.

Nice try at a save, though.

good luck with your 'tism.

Beats the kind of crippling fear that makes me think I need to be armed in order to be safe. It has to be downright exhausting.


I have a couple guns sitting at home that I dust off and take the range twice a year max. Dunno why you're so desperate to have an argument based on whatever you think it is that I am.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

solokumba: It's been 7 years since I stepped foot into a Walmart... getting a kick...


One-Percenter
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn it I had Hobby Lobby.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: MattytheMouse: Somebody come get me for the next real mass shooting thread, so I can argue with people who insist that this is all worth it to deter tyranny while they otherwise sit idle as Nazis march in the street and out democracy crumbles.

Not sure you can fit much more melodrama into a single sentence.


You mis-typed Undeniable Facts.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who is this helping?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x223]

Moooondays. Not Monday's.


Superfriends Office Space
Youtube 4B8K-dYse0Q


/you will not regret it.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skozlaw: When two cops get shot in a place like Arkansas, it's a "tragedy" brought about by democrats and liberals who foment hate from afar against police.


shiat, I figured it was just some guy who stayed up all night cooking meth and forget to change the filters in his respirator.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are the guns safe?
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: Frank N Stein: DogParkSniper: And Frankie with the pre-emptive nobler-than-thou strike. We'll see how it plays out, JR.

What I posted was clearly a joke you remoron.

Yes, we know you don't really care about gun violence. Just the guns. We've all been through this.

Nice try at a save, though.

good luck with your 'tism.



I don't really care what your stance on guns is, but going straight to autism as an insult is garbage. fark right off.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well since this is Fark let's get it over with

He's a hero
Pigs deserve to be shot
It's domestic terrorism
That's what happens when you let people own automatic rifles
Reset the clock
Betty White

Did I miss any?
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: whatever you think it is that I am.


I can only base it on what you come into every gun thread with and shart all over the place.
 
