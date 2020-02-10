 Skip to content
(Las Cruces Sun-News)   Agents also found in the couple's possession a capuchin monkey, a coyote, a prairie dog, a skunk, an American alligator and a raccoon. No word if they were all called "Eric"   (lcsun-news.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Oklahoma, The Animals, New Mexico game agents, exotic animals, Primate, Chelsey Lewis, United States, New Mexico couple  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they solve crimes together?
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was there a "halfabee"?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, now I've got THAT earworm stuck in my head.

/the earworm's name is also Eric.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
not amused
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Well, now I've got THAT earworm stuck in my head.

/the earworm's name is also Eric.


Muskrat Susie and muskrat Sam are ok then?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do we need to police every thing?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's nothing too odd about that. Kemal Ataturk had an entire menagerie named Abdul.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"This is a dog license with word dog scratched put and cat written in in crayon."

"No it isn't."
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Well, now I've got THAT earworm stuck in my head.

/the earworm's name is also Eric.


Eric The Half A Bee
Mabman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Look, it's people like you wot causes unrest!
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Man didn't have the right form..."
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shoot, a feller could have a really weird time in Vegas with all this stuff.
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Look, if you're calling the author of "À la Recherche du Temps Perdu" a looney, I shall have to ask you to step outside!!"
 
solcofn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, if you intend by that utilization of an obscure colloquialism to imply that my sanity is not up to scratch, or even to deny the semi-existence of my little chum Eric the half bee, I shall have to ask you to listen to this. Take it away, Eric the orchestra-leader.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dang it they missed the one that had a "Warrant" for............
 
Report