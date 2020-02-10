 Skip to content
(Indy100)   They call me the breeze, I keep blowing down the road   (indy100.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Water, England, United Kingdom, alarming video, hours of rainfall, flood warnings, Weather, Tropical cyclone  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Eek....Yay!....

Thanks, Indy 100. I was worried I wouldn't know how to react. In the future, consider just throwing emojis in there for easier consumption.
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We used to hold our jackets open like sails and jump into the air to see how far we could go. Of course were made of tougher stuff back then
 
stevenboof
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I really wish Man City didn't postpone their match for this yesterday.  Would have made for some very interesting game play.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I really wish Man City didn't postpone their match for this yesterday.  Would have made for some very interesting game play.


Own-goal header from 80 yards out.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cheron: We used to hold our jackets open like sails and jump into the air to see how far we could go. Of course were made of tougher stuff back then


I keep an umbrella on my fishing kayak. When there's a strong wind blowing in the right direction, I open that thing up and Mary Poppins my ass across the lake. I didn't think it'd work, but it beats paddling.
 
