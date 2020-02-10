 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Meet the seventh grader who makes bow ties for shelter dogs to help them get adopted   (nj.com) divider line
8
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 12:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should help people with their Tinder profiles.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA:
Every time the ASPCA segment aired in 2010, the sensitive 3-year-old boy from Newark was moved to tears.
"I would just drop, crying," said Brown, thinking about it now that he's 13.

Someone's going to a weird Sarah McLachlan fetish when he grows up.

/This is Fark, right?
//Seriously though, good for him.
///Next up: Monocles for shelter kitties.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: He should help people with their Tinder profiles.


Or Grinder profiles, NTTIAWWT.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn you Subby!  Four and half hours to go at work with my mascara now ruined.  Seriously though, what a win/win for the animals and this amazing young man!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WHAR HERO TAG WHAR?!?!?!?!?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a dapper lad, well done.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice idea. Simple and effective. I like it. Good on him.
 
zinny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know, that's actually a really good idea.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report