(LA Times)   ♪ ♫ The ship pulled in without a sound/ The faithful captain long since cold/ He kept his log till the bloody end/ Last entry read "Rats in the hold./ My crew is dead, I fear the plague"... ♫ ♪   (latimes.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or maybe it was the T. Rex.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Nosferatu
Youtube gts2yGraydk
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image 320x166] [View Full Size image _x_]
Or maybe it was the T. Rex.


I'm thinkin' it was Dracula.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gts2yGra​ydk]


Beat me to it.  Great tune on a great album!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?
 
cman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If one cannot enjoy one's actividades de ocio without worrying about catching a virus then the terrorists have won.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?


They needed new pants.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think we're going to be OK here guys, our fearless leader is on the case!


Trump today coronavirus: "A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat. As the heat comes in. Typically that will go away in April. We're in great shape, though.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?


No, I don't actually remember that.  In fact, I remember the opposite, how folks were saying this was really bad, and the worst has yet to strike.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageYou, subby.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it'll be warm soon.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?

No, I don't actually remember that.  In fact, I remember the opposite, how folks were saying this was really bad, and the worst has yet to strike.


Those were typically responses to the "It's just like the flu" people
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?

No, I don't actually remember that.  In fact, I remember the opposite, how folks were saying this was really bad, and the worst has yet to strike.


There are in fact a few people saying just that, in several threads today as well.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I [Fark user image image 75x75]You, subby.


The Cross of WTF needs its own emoji.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raerae1980: abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?

No, I don't actually remember that.  In fact, I remember the opposite, how folks were saying this was really bad, and the worst has yet to strike.


Neither do I...though I don't remember much these days, thanks to my good friend Whiskey.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, it is essentially just like the flu...or much worse...or possibly not as bad.   I think we can all agree on that, can't we?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
♪ ♫ The ship pulled in without a sound/ The faithful captain long since cold/ He kept his log till the bloody end/ Last entry read "Rats in the hold./ My crew is dead, I fear the plague"... ♫ ♪


Now that Elaine if good writing!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?

No, I don't actually remember that.  In fact, I remember the opposite, how folks were saying this was really bad, and the worst has yet to strike.


Well feel free to go look at some of the earlier threads from a few weeks ago when this thing really started being in the news and you'll see plenty. We're not allowed to refer back to specific posts per the posting rules cause that's calling out other farkers or something.  They're not hard to find.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Look, it is essentially just like the flu...or much worse...or possibly not as bad.   I think we can all agree on that, can't we?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the ships name "The Demeter"?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: raerae1980: abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?

No, I don't actually remember that.  In fact, I remember the opposite, how folks were saying this was really bad, and the worst has yet to strike.

Well feel free to go look at some of the earlier threads from a few weeks ago when this thing really started being in the news and you'll see plenty. We're not allowed to refer back to specific posts per the posting rules cause that's calling out other farkers or something.  They're not hard to find.


Heck, there was one thread yesterday where any questioning of the information coming from the Chinese government, because they have such a wonderful record of accuracy in these regards (Read: sarcasm) was labeled as racist, and we should stop immediately. Because not taking their word for it = criticizing the Chinese government, which automatically = criticizing the Chinese people and culture, which is heavily racist.

Kinda like that one farker who would go into any thread about Israels' recent farkeries and proclaim that any criticism of Bibis' government was automatically Antisemitism. Although haven't seen much of him lately.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: fifthofzen: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gts2yGra​ydk]

Beat me to it.  Great tune on a great album!


Needs more cow Bell
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Don't worry, it'll be warm soon.


Gorilla Season!!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?


They're all slathered in purell and deploying Lysol from an indoor garden sprinkler.

If other news.  What in the he farking he'll is it with Asians and those stupid surgical masks???? I've seen them a lot on foreign news clips. But they're becoming a frequent appearance on the NYC subways. Almost exclusively Asians. Even the local radio (yes I'm old, but it's practical as I get all my weather, commuting and major bullshiat news stories for the day in 22 minutes while I'm stumbling around finding work clothes, 1010 WINS, you give us 22minutes, we give you the world)! And basically they said it's not only pointless, it may even be harmful.

Like a doctor/nurse or infected person might where one to prevent spreadinggerms through saliva or mucus. But if you're uninflected (I didn't catch all of this) but I think they basically said it just harbors germs you come in contact with and you keep inhaling them more frequently.

Any medical type farks got the 411 on this? Or asian type farks who knows why this is a thing?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I believe another martini is called for.

We have history and shared knowledge.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: abhorrent1: Remember a week or two ago when all the fark medical experts with internet degrees in epidemiology we posting about how everyone was overreacting and it was just like a bad cold and the flu is worse so people should stop worrying and wetting their pants over this? Where did they go?

They're all slathered in purell and deploying Lysol from an indoor garden sprinkler.

If other news.  What in the he farking he'll is it with Asians and those stupid surgical masks???? I've seen them a lot on foreign news clips. But they're becoming a frequent appearance on the NYC subways. Almost exclusively Asians. Even the local radio (yes I'm old, but it's practical as I get all my weather, commuting and major bullshiat news stories for the day in 22 minutes while I'm stumbling around finding work clothes, 1010 WINS, you give us 22minutes, we give you the world)! And basically they said it's not only pointless, it may even be harmful.

Like a doctor/nurse or infected person might where one to prevent spreadinggerms through saliva or mucus. But if you're uninflected (I didn't catch all of this) but I think they basically said it just harbors germs you come in contact with and you keep inhaling them more frequently.

Any medical type farks got the 411 on this? Or asian type farks who knows why this is a thing?


From what I understand it's common courtesy in some parts of Asia to wear a mask if you're sick to avoid spreading it to others. Honestly I wish we would adopt that habit too, it's nice to see people actually be considerate of others for once.
 
Report