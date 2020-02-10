 Skip to content
(Politico)   That massive Equifax data breach in 2017 that exposed all the most private financial information of nearly 150 million Americans? According to federal prosecutors that was the work of 4 Chinese spies working for the PLA . Sleep tight   (politico.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn you, Yasser Arafat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
At least I got my check for $0.000000001314
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
China already got my info from the OPM hack so....

It's too late for me, save yourselves.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's the thing about bad security. You don't need vast armies to defeat it.

That budget Trump just offered up, how many more ships does it give the Navy whole doing nothing to actually protect Americans
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The point at which a nation responds militarily to an online attack will be a landmark in the history of warfare.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: China already got my info from the OPM hack so....

It's too late for me, save yourselves.


Between the Equifax hack, the OMB one, the Home Depot hack, the Target hack, etc. etc., hasn't pretty much everyone's info been compromised by now? Equifax alone was half the country.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So Barr's sitting on the financial records of 150,000,000 Americans as "evidence".

That's the scariest aspect of the article.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: The point at which a nation responds militarily to an online attack will be a landmark in the history of warfare.


Israel did it already.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
lol imagine being one of those suckers who had enough money and assets where it mattered whether or not their data was stolen.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: China already got my info from the OPM hack so....

It's too late for me, save yourselves.


Same here.

Honest, it is the world's shiattiest lottery.  The chances of them using my PII are extremely low but, the consequence is extremely high.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wish I had thought to create a company where customers cant opt out of the service and you can assign an arbitrary score to people which will determine their quality of life. Absolutely brilliant.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: The point at which a nation responds militarily to an online attack will be a landmark in the history of warfare.

Israel did it already.


When?
 
Kuta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: So Barr's sitting on the financial records of 150,000,000 Americans as "evidence".

That's the scariest aspect of the article.


He certainly has a large enough ass.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I wish I had thought to create a company where customers cant opt out of the service and you can assign an arbitrary score to people which will determine their quality of life. Absolutely brilliant.


You're thinking too small. After you botch security and all of that information gets stolen, you want to pitch having your "customers" sign up for monitoring service your company conveniently runs as a way to make good.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: That's the thing about bad security. You don't need vast armies to defeat it.

That budget Trump just offered up, how many more ships does it give the Navy whole doing nothing to actually protect Americans


Trump is an expert at the cyber.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They waited until after Equifax had settled to reveal this.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: The point at which a nation responds militarily to an online attack will be a landmark in the history of warfare.

Israel did it already.

When?


Last summer.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: The point at which a nation responds militarily to an online attack will be a landmark in the history of warfare.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zimmerm​a​nn_Telegram
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not to worry, all the spies have since died from Coronavirus. Problem solved!
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So it's ok to not safeguard data as long as the Chinese stole it? Must be all that Huawei equipment.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But we're totes buddy-buddy with the PRC.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: lol imagine being one of those suckers who had enough money and assets where it mattered whether or not their data was stolen.


Admittedly, I generally don't like you. Any poli tab post is pretty much a masters class in how not to human.

But, in one of those broken clock type moments. I gotta give it to yah. THISTHISTHISTHIS

maybe some stupid mainland China chump will steal my ID and get saddled with unrepayable student loan debt. SUCKERS!
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: The point at which a nation responds militarily to an online attack will be a landmark in the history of warfare.

Israel did it already.

When?

Last summer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it time to nuke Beijing yet?
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've always said it should be the consumer's choice as to what is put in the back end computer at the bank etc. We should have the choice of having it available online. Of couse it's too late...

When people in my family say they never use online banking or bill pay for safety's sake, I tell them it doesn't matter. All their info is out there whether they want to use it or not.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The important thing is Equifax made a bunch of money off the breach by getting people to sign up for their identity theft protection.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Frank N Stein: lol imagine being one of those suckers who had enough money and assets where it mattered whether or not their data was stolen.

Admittedly, I generally don't like you. Any poli tab post is pretty much a masters class in how not to human.

But, in one of those broken clock type moments. I gotta give it to yah. THISTHISTHISTHIS

maybe some stupid mainland China chump will steal my ID and get saddled with unrepayable student loan debt. SUCKERS!


I generally don't like me either so we have a lot in common. Protip: Politics tab is not a place for actual human beings.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I still wonder if some day we will see national level cyber-warfare out of this.
Equifax lost enough data that a determined actor could take out lines of credit on behalf of the adult population in the US. It's not anything we can "patch" either, SSNs, home addresses, security questions related to birthplace, and maiden names is all data that never changes.

It's one thing if criminals use that data to steal some cash here and there, the system largely considers this a rounding error. If suddenly half of all new lines of credit were fraudulent and indiscernible from the legitimate ones is a whole different thing. Even if the banks didn't have to pay out the fraudulent money, the sheer act of stopping all new credit for even a day would be an economic blow like we've never seen. We would probably have to issue a new SSN system en-mass and it would probably cause some level of crash.

/Hey look, the company responsible still exists and wasn't fined into oblivion and we still trust them with data. Ha ha, isn't that funny?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: The point at which a nation responds militarily to an online attack will be a landmark in the history of warfare.


I'd be fine with Symbolically drone striking the server farm where the stolen information now resides. But more elegant would be to booby trap caches of "attractive" with truly virulent malware that the computers of authorized users are "inoculated" against, but if it slips out the back door will wreak holy havoc with the servers it lands on (such as completely encrypting all data it can get it hands on and then destroying the decrypt key, and putting the malware on a time delay so it seems safe, until it runs wild
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: At least I got my check for $0.000000001314


ha. Just got my class action settlement check from AT&T for farking with my 'unlimIted' Data plan from 15 years ago. So...JUSTICE?

Fully advocate for Fight Club Project mayhem solution to credit agencies.

NO JUST US!!!!
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: That's the thing about bad security. You don't need vast armies to defeat it.

That budget Trump just offered up, how many more ships does it give the Navy whole doing nothing to actually protect Americans


They'll be protecting the Americans who matter: the C-level executives of the companies which get the no-bid contracts to build those ships, and other military equipment (especially equipment that the Pentagon says, in no uncertain terms, is equipment they neither need nor want).
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: NewportBarGuy: At least I got my check for $0.000000001314

ha. Just got my class action settlement check from AT&T for farking with my 'unlimIted' Data plan from 15 years ago. So...JUSTICE?

Fully advocate for Fight Club Project mayhem solution to credit agencies.

NO JUST US!!!!


Oh. Totally missed entire point I was attempting to make. Settlement was for $12.07 lulz
 
Gooch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Welcome to late-stage capitalism!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark China.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The middle 150 million Americans have a combined ... trillion dollars in student debt.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This surprises me very little. It was either them or the Russians.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frank N Stein: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Frank N Stein: lol imagine being one of those suckers who had enough money and assets where it mattered whether or not their data was stolen.

Admittedly, I generally don't like you. Any poli tab post is pretty much a masters class in how not to human.

But, in one of those broken clock type moments. I gotta give it to yah. THISTHISTHISTHIS

maybe some stupid mainland China chump will steal my ID and get saddled with unrepayable student loan debt. SUCKERS!

I generally don't like me either so we have a lot in common. Protip: Politics tab is not a place for actual human beings.


hmm. You may be getting revised from Grey 3 to Grey 4. Unless that's a 'self smart '. Then you get nothing sir.

Not that you, or anybody cares. But narrow noggin was a rare Grey 1 before it disappeared. Kangaroo rates a 2
 
Report