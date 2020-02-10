 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Chick-Fil-AR-15   (wral.com) divider line
73
73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The scene cleared around 7 p.m., the spokesperson said, and the subject wasn't determined to be a threat to the public. Charges are not expected to be filed, since the man was experiencing mental health issues, officials said.

He gets to keep his guns, though, right? I'd hate to see him deprived of his rights over this :(
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that he didn't go to Popeye's.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're walking around in public with an AR-15 you're definitely experiencing mental health issues.

Hell, wanting to own an AR-15 is a clear sign that you're not mentally healthy enough to be trusted with it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was expecting 30-50 feral hogs to show up.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA but Betty White.

A black man in same type of situation would already be dead.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Armed man inside Chick-fil-A in Cary had mental health issues"

Diagnosis: WHITE GOOD GUY
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Cary, where did this Yankee move here from ?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the spokesperson said, and the subject wasn't determined to be a threat to the public. Charges are not expected to be filed, since the man was experiencing mental health issues, officials said."

Ok folks, I am gonna step way out on this limb here and just take a big ass wild swing in the dark and guess that the guy who broke into the restaurant with an assault rifle and was not charged with anything is a white gentleman.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe he was expecting 30-50 feral hogs to show up.


...also known as the normal dinner rush.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police officers surrounded a Chick-fil-A in Cary...

He was just obeying the sign. It said "Carry" and he did.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was a Chick-fil-A-hole
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? Not yet?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Truett's ghost didn't kick him out.
 
captjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to a Chick-fil-a, you obviously have mental health issues and you hate gay people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If you're walking around in public with an AR-15 you're definitely experiencing mental health issues.

Hell, wanting to own an AR-15 is a clear sign that you're not mentally healthy enough to be trusted with it.


Not really, theyre pretty fun. Kinda like Barbies for men.
You can customize them and dress them up in different outfits in different colors.
The problem is they have no purpose outside of the military.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Armed man inside Chick-fil-A in Cary had mental health issues"

Diagnosis: WHITE GOOD GUY


About whom, when shiat eventually goes down, people will say "we never saw this coming..."
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TAHNK YOU PATRIOT FOR EXERCISING YUOR GUN RIGHTS AND PROTECTiNGUS FROM THE LIBRELS TERORISTS

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental health challenges? Sounds white.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline was as tasty as a chicken sandwich.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If you're walking around in public with an AR-15 you're definitely experiencing mental health issues.

Hell, wanting to own an AR-15 is a clear sign that you're not mentally healthy enough to be trusted with it.


I don't see the appeal of the AR-15. If i had the money for it, and i was able to qualify for the licence, training and w/e was needed to ensure i'm not some idiot asshole who just wants a plaything, i'd get a FN P-90 instead.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say he was a big fan of...
<puts on sunglasses>
Open Cary
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: He gets to keep his guns, though, right?


Federally, he is now a "prohibited person" for having been involuntarily committed, and cannot own firearms again. Ever. As it should be.
-
I know that not what you wanted to hear, starting up a good poutrage session, but that's the law.
-
/He didn't have an 'assault rifle' or an 'AR', either, but don't let reality get in the way of a good strawmanning circle jerk session.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The scene cleared around 7 p.m., the spokesperson said, and the subject wasn't determined to be a threat to the public. Charges are not expected to be filed, since the man was experiencing mental health issues, officials said.

He gets to keep his guns, though, right? I'd hate to see him deprived of his rights over this :(


Where's it say he had a gun? He was "armed" according to TFA. That could be anything from a howitzer to a golf club.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If you're walking around in public with an AR-15 you're definitely experiencing mental health issues.

Hell, wanting to own an AR-15 is a clear sign that you're not mentally healthy enough to be trusted with it.


Since he didn't have an AR, nor was walking around in public, I think you have the wrong thread.
-
/Who am I kidding, a water main break would get you ranting about AR's.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wut!?! I can't take my jesus rifle with me to buy a jesus sandwich!?!?! I'm sorry I thought this was America!!!!!!
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If you're walking around in public with an AR-15 you're definitely experiencing mental health issues.

Hell, wanting to own an AR-15 is a clear sign that you're not mentally healthy enough to be trusted with it.


OK Bloomberg
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: AdmirableSnackbar: If you're walking around in public with an AR-15 you're definitely experiencing mental health issues.

Hell, wanting to own an AR-15 is a clear sign that you're not mentally healthy enough to be trusted with it.

Not really, theyre pretty fun. Kinda like Barbies for men.
You can customize them and dress them up in different outfits in different colors.
The problem is they have no purpose outside of the military.


Well,
Target shooting, Wildlife Management, Plinking, Home Defense, Making sure you'll be spared during the Revolution....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Armed man inside Chick-fil-A in Cary had mental health issues"

Diagnosis: WHITE GOOD GUY

About whom, when shiat eventually goes down, people will say "we never saw this coming..."


"Nothing we can do" says only country...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dryad: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: He gets to keep his guns, though, right?

Federally, he is now a "prohibited person" for having been involuntarily committed, and cannot own firearms again. Ever. As it should be.
-
I know that not what you wanted to hear, starting up a good poutrage session, but that's the law.
-
/He didn't have an 'assault rifle' or an 'AR', either, but don't let reality get in the way of a good strawmanning circle jerk session.


So better body count next time, eh?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...the spokesperson said, and the subject wasn't determined to be a threat to the public. Charges are not expected to be filed, since the man was experiencing mental health issues, officials said."

Ok folks, I am gonna step way out on this limb here and just take a big ass wild swing in the dark and guess that the guy who broke into the restaurant with an assault rifle and was not charged with anything is a white gentleman.


The headline is creative writing on the part of subby.  There are two news stories on this so far and both just state that the man was armed. There is nothing about what he was armed with.  They don't even say it was a gun.
 
OldJames
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I have never gone to that restaurant over a dispute on how the A at the end should be pronounced.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe he was expecting 30-50 feral hogs to show up.


At a chicken restaurant?
 
meintx2001
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh good, another fark anti-gun derp derp thread.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldJames: I have never gone to that restaurant over a dispute on how the A at the end should be pronounced.


It's pronounced Throat-Wobbler Mangrove.
 
cleek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
hey, that's my CFA!
 
devilskware
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All I know is I was camping on my land some time ago when hogs had clearly been in the area.
I had a .25. I didn't run into any hogs but that .25 would be about as useful as a BB gun.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I assumed from "guy goes to Chik-Fil-A" to shoot the place up it would have been someone from pol tab.

Finding they were involuntarily committed, I see that was confirmed.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: dothemath: AdmirableSnackbar: If you're walking around in public with an AR-15 you're definitely experiencing mental health issues.

Hell, wanting to own an AR-15 is a clear sign that you're not mentally healthy enough to be trusted with it.

Not really, theyre pretty fun. Kinda like Barbies for men.
You can customize them and dress them up in different outfits in different colors.
The problem is they have no purpose outside of the military.

Well,
Target shooting, Wildlife Management, Plinking, Home Defense, Making sure you'll be spared during the Revolution....


An AR is a dogshiat home defense weapon. You're better off with a shotgun or a handgun.
 
devilskware
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldJames: I have never gone to that restaurant over a dispute on how the A at the end should be pronounced.


It's A. Says it right there. A. As in the letter A.
Just think of Fonzie. AAAAAA. Are you dense?
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Jake Havechek: Maybe he was expecting 30-50 feral hogs to show up.

At a chicken restaurant?


Dem hogs will eat anything.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dryad: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: He gets to keep his guns, though, right?

Federally, he is now a "prohibited person" for having been involuntarily committed, and cannot own firearms again. Ever. As it should be.
-
I know that not what you wanted to hear, starting up a good poutrage session, but that's the law.
-
/He didn't have an 'assault rifle' or an 'AR', either, but don't let reality get in the way of a good strawmanning circle jerk session.


Unless he goes to a gun show and buys with no required background checks.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: It's Cary, where did this Yankee move here from ?


I don't think many Farkers outside NC know what CARY stands for...
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: BretMavrik: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Armed man inside Chick-fil-A in Cary had mental health issues"

Diagnosis: WHITE GOOD GUY

About whom, when shiat eventually goes down, people will say "we never saw this coming..."

"Nothing we can do" says only country...


Hmm. They locked him up where he is getting mental health care, and he is banned from possessing firearms for life.
What else, specifically, are you wanting them to have done?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Jake Havechek: Maybe he was expecting 30-50 feral hogs to show up.

At a chicken restaurant?


It was in North Carolina. Have you seen the demographic there?
 
CatSaysGood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The scene cleared around 7 p.m., the spokesperson said, and the subject wasn't determined to be a threat to the public. Charges are not expected to be filed, since the man was experiencing mental health issues, officials said.

He gets to keep his guns, though, right? I'd hate to see him deprived of his rights over this :(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: This text is now purple: Jake Havechek: Maybe he was expecting 30-50 feral hogs to show up.

At a chicken restaurant?

Dem hogs will eat anything.


Well that's absolutely true.
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Dryad: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: He gets to keep his guns, though, right?

Federally, he is now a "prohibited person" for having been involuntarily committed, and cannot own firearms again. Ever. As it should be.
-
I know that not what you wanted to hear, starting up a good poutrage session, but that's the law.
-
/He didn't have an 'assault rifle' or an 'AR', either, but don't let reality get in the way of a good strawmanning circle jerk session.

Unless he goes to a gun show and buys with no required background checks.


A permit is required to have been applied for, issued, and in hand prior to purchase anywhere in NC, even at a gun show.
Most of the states do that now, you know.
 
