(WFLX West Palm Beach)   ♫ ♬ Look at all these rumors surroundin' her every day, even her 5th grade teacher asks her if she's gay ♫ ♬   (wflx.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case some of you aren't familiar with Timex Social Club.
/not subby

Timex Social Club - Rumours
Youtube xHpc8zsEunQ
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up here in Massachusetts we ask 5th grade girls about their sex lives in private, not in public. The questions are part of a survey. I forget whether it's the "at risk" survey or another one.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A verbal warning? That'll learn her.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Up here in Massachusetts we ask 5th grade girls about their sex lives in private, not in public. The questions are part of a survey. I forget whether it's the "at risk" survey or another one.


I sometimes wonder if some sexed-up weirdo is really behind these surveys, rather than any sort of real social study.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The rumor was that my daughter and another 5th-grade little girl were dating," said Gambino. "

Not to sound like an old but - 5th graders date now?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great picture of the mom. Those lips look ready for something.


//I'll need some bunk time after work
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?


Other 10-year-olds?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: "The rumor was that my daughter and another 5th-grade little girl were dating," said Gambino. "

Not to sound like an old but - 5th graders date now?


Don't make me 'Ok, Boomer' you...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and became visibly upset.
"She wasn't sure if they should hang out together anymore because of what happened in school. She didn't want anyone to think they were gay," ". Yeah, that's the problem, not the POS teacher.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?


People terrified that there might be THE GAY around them somewhere.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?


Roy Moore?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?


There have been documented cases of sixth graders getting pregnant through otherwise consensual contact with their peers.  "Dating," as a term might not work, but there's a degree social contact before sexual contact.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Are they hot?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We've verbally reprimanded and then ignored a teacher for bullying a pair of kids because they might have teh ghey.
Boomers: OK.

We need to fire this gay teacher. For the children.
Boomers: Also OK.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are they hot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey it's their bodies
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?

There have been documented cases of sixth graders getting pregnant through otherwise consensual contact with their peers.  "Dating," as a term might not work, but there's a degree social contact before sexual contact.


I knew kids in 6th grade that were taking steroids and kids that shot heroin...

What a planet.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are they hot?


We have found Roy Moore and/or Jeffrey Epsteins fark alt.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I was in 5th grade I was still playing with my star wars stuff. I didn't discover girls until 7th grade. My step son is currently in 7th grade and he has not had his first kiss (he'd tell my wife if he had, very open kid). I'm all for taking it slow, but come on kid. Plus his friends are all girls, doesn't get much easier than that.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fifth graders are definitely doing what they consider dating. It might just be holding hands and giving each other closed-mouth kisses; but they're going to be having emotions about those interactions that feel huge.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: TWX: edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?

There have been documented cases of sixth graders getting pregnant through otherwise consensual contact with their peers.  "Dating," as a term might not work, but there's a degree social contact before sexual contact.

I knew kids in 6th grade that were taking steroids and kids that shot heroin...

What a planet.


If you can think of a better way to even out after recess I'm all ears.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: When I was in 5th grade I was still playing with my star wars stuff. I didn't discover girls until 7th grade. My step son is currently in 7th grade and he has not had his first kiss (he'd tell my wife if he had, very open kid). I'm all for taking it slow, but come on kid. Plus his friends are all girls, doesn't get much easier than that.


Um, have you extrapolated that data set?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The first thing that comes to mind when I see PSL is Pumpkin Spice Latte, so this article headline temporarily enraged me.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was in 5th grade, it was fashionable for the grils to "date" (claim) one of the boys for a week or two, then "break up" and date someone else. Rinse and repeat.

At one point, a girl in my class started dating me, but forgot to tell me. Then she got mad that I wasn't holding her hand, and she dumped me after three days. I had no idea what had happened.

That was 30 years ago, and since then, I haven't gotten any more savvy.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Just in case some of you aren't familiar with Timex Social Club.
/not subby

[YouTube video: Timex Social Club - Rumours]


I read the headline and already knew!

It's fun when fark headline contributers go old school :)
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Teacher "Are you gay?"
Student "Sorry you're not my type."
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?

There have been documented cases of sixth graders getting pregnant through otherwise consensual contact with their peers.  "Dating," as a term might not work, but there's a degree social contact before sexual contact.

TheSteelCricket: When I was in 5th grade I was still playing with my star wars stuff. I didn't discover girls until 7th grade. My step son is currently in 7th grade and he has not had his first kiss (he'd tell my wife if he had, very open kid). I'm all for taking it slow, but come on kid. Plus his friends are all girls, doesn't get much easier than that.


Why hurry the kid? He's got his entire life in front of him.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On Friday, more than a week later, Gambino learned in an email that the teacher was reported to the Florida Department of Education for engaging in inappropriate communication with her daughter. The teacher was given a verbal warning. The district has since confirmed to WPTV that the information emailed to Gambino is accurate.

A teacher sexually harassed a 5th grader, initiated a homophobic attack and humiliated a kid in front of her classmates, and she got a f*cking verbal warning?  Christ, what bullshiat.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: edmo: 10 year olds dating? Who would think that happens ?

There have been documented cases of sixth graders getting pregnant through otherwise consensual contact with their peers.  "Dating," as a term might not work, but there's a degree social contact before sexual contact.


Aside: Big Mouth on Netflix is really good (unless, of course, they've cancelled it as I write this).
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Teacher "Are you gay?"
Student "Sorry you're not my type."


"Things have changed: now, when you get your paper back from the teacher and _he's_ drawn a cock on it." -- Frankie Boyle
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: On Friday, more than a week later, Gambino learned in an email that the teacher was reported to the Florida Department of Education for engaging in inappropriate communication with her daughter. The teacher was given a verbal warning. The district has since confirmed to WPTV that the information emailed to Gambino is accurate.

A teacher sexually harassed a 5th grader, initiated a homophobic attack and humiliated a kid in front of her classmates, and she got a f*cking verbal warning?  Christ, what bullshiat.


More than what a cop gets for executing a black man...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: On Friday, more than a week later, Gambino learned in an email that the teacher was reported to the Florida Department of Education for engaging in inappropriate communication with her daughter. The teacher was given a verbal warning. The district has since confirmed to WPTV that the information emailed to Gambino is accurate.

A teacher sexually harassed a 5th grader, initiated a homophobic attack and humiliated a kid in front of her classmates, and she got a f*cking verbal warning?  Christ, what bullshiat.

More than what a cop gets for executing a black man...


True enough.  They didn't even give her a vacation while the outrage died down and they cleared her of all wrongdoing.
 
