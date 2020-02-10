 Skip to content
(The Drive)   "Don't drone me, bro..." *TRANSMISSION ENDS*   (thedrive.com) divider line
7
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time before some evildoer upscales those drones into something that has the capability to launch missiles. Could you imagine what kind of monster would do that?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

croesius: It's only a matter of time before some evildoer upscales those drones into something that has the capability to launch missiles. Could you imagine what kind of monster would do that?


Thanks, Obama.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing we've got the F-35
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is there a way to chase the RC transmission back, like following a kite string.
Could use to blow up the skilled navigator operating the drone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These things aren't sturdy enough to carry much explosive.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: Is there a way to chase the RC transmission back, like following a kite string.
Could use to blow up the skilled navigator operating the drone.


Things don't work like that. 
At best you could triangulate the signal, but that's only while the thing is flying. That also takes considerable time, and you'd have to have a constantly monitored system. Then you'd have to have time to detect the threat, isolate the signal, and then locate it. 

This is another case of crude simplicity mixed with audacity beating technology, aka guerilla warfare.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

relaxitsjustme: Good thing we've got the F-35


They can serve as a distraction, while all the functional aircraft escape to safety.
 
