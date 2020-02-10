 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Rule #1 in running a successful business: know your market   (king5.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's probably an art to making that kind of thing. You can't make it out of paper because it'll burn too quickly and probably unevenly. You want something that will burn well, but also stick around long enough for the photojournalists. It should probably also not fade so quickly or turn into a sticky residue to prevent burning protesters.

I bet 3M or BASF could really clean up over there.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Neat, a fabric product where a Flammable Warning is a plus
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a valid market.

Although based on the headline, I was expecting hookers.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can always head over there. Promise no one will stop you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rule #2: an educated consumer is a living consumer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The outrage market is just hitting its stride. It's not the dumbest thing in the world to produce stuff just so people can express their displeasure on social media. Think that kneeling for the anthem is anti-military but don't want to burn your $110 Nikes? Here's a $20 knock-off pair that you can burn on Facebook and still get social credit with your online peers.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd combine it with fireworks, so you could have exploding stars that fly off the flag, and the stripes could detonate in sequence.

It would be totally cool.
 
