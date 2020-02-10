 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Guy who makes $342,000/year as President of a university that costs, on average over $12,000 a year after student aid, tells kids they "Should not borrow money " to attend. Great advice, I'm sure they'll just dip into the trust fund now instead   (theconversation.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other words, have parents with money or do something else first.

It's never easier to start colleg than right out of high school. Going to work tends to add on things like car expenses, rent, marriage , and even kids while you're saving up to start.

That translates to fewer people attending. If you want more kids to go, you need to start them as soon as possible. His advice is solid but it's not gonna work for a lot of people.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go." And I should have added: Live with your parents rent-free as long as possible.

To be honest, after speaking to friends with older children that was the plan until my son received a full scholarship. Big difference between $2200 per semester for CC than $12000 for 4-year state university. The local CC has flags for the four year school all over the campus and credits are easily transferable.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops, looked at the out of state student for the state university. It's "only" $7,000 per semester for in-state.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go." And I should have added: Live with your parents rent-free as long as possible.

To be honest, after speaking to friends with older children that was the plan until my son received a full scholarship. Big difference between $2200 per semester for CC than $12000 for 4-year state university. The local CC has flags for the four year school all over the campus and credits are easily transferable.


damageddude: Oops, looked at the out of state student for the state university. It's "only" $7,000 per semester for in-state.


according to the website I used to write the headline, the full cost after financial aid for the average instate student is still $12,000

And I did encourage my sone to do exactly that, but our local community college system (northern Va Community college) is academically better than many 4-year state universities because Elite colleges around here are thick on the ground (Georgetown, American, Catholic, George Washington, James Madison, George Mason, UVA VA tech, William and Mary, Mary Washington etc etc) and so there is a lot of excess would-be professorial talent who treat the NOVA system like the big universities AAA farm team.  Plus if you maintain the right GPA and take the right classes, your credits 100% transfer to any VA state run school, and you are GUARANTEED admission,  for roughly 1/2 the cost that's a hell of a bargain while getting your general ed requirements seen to
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
12 grand? Hell, that's cheap.

Michigan is 45 grand a year out of state, 15 a year in-state. Even my shiatty mid-major school is about 12 grand.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

damageddude: Oops, looked at the out of state student for the state university. It's "only" $7,000 per semester for in-state.


At Texas' min. wage $7.25 x 30 hour week x 16 week semester ... $3,480 gross.  Congratulations, you might be able to afford text books
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The smartest move I ever made was joining the military right the fark out of high school to get dat sweet GI Bill.
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: 12 grand? Hell, that's cheap.

Michigan is 45 grand a year out of state, 15 a year in-state. Even my shiatty mid-major school is about 12 grand.


Michigan State or U of M?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My kid is going into high school next year and my wife is freaking out about college. Not about paying for it, which is itself a source of consternation, but whether he'll be admitted or not.

I'm of the mind that it can't possibly be only elite violin-playing, 5 language-speaking, AP class-taking, high school sports stars being admitted into college. It sure wasn't that way when I went to college 20 years ago.

So what's the stress about getting into college about? There are shiftless morons there, just as much as there are gifted geniuses. If he falls somewhere in the middle, he has a shot.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the advice was:

"Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go."

Isn't that pretty good advice?  Your actual degree is still from University, and you get 2 years of much more reasonably priced schooling.

I realize that its trendy to just hate on everything that rich people say.  And there are a lot of nutty rich people out there.  But this isn't bad advice.  I gave the same advice to people when I was a $20k/year grad student.  It's just not worth crippling debt for 2 years of the "college experience" when you can get an education that is as good (or better!) for a very reasonable price.
 
clownass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
F*ck collage.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: damageddude: Oops, looked at the out of state student for the state university. It's "only" $7,000 per semester for in-state.

At Texas' min. wage $7.25 x 30 hour week x 16 week semester ... $3,480 gross.  Congratulations, you might be able to afford text books


When I was in school, it was the dawn of the "ship books from Indonesia/Philippines/etc b/c it's literally the same book w/ a big sticker that says DO NOT SELL IN NORTH AMERICA on it" age on Amazon. Even if you sold your books back to the student store, it cost more than the imports.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My kid is going into high school next year and my wife is freaking out about college. Not about paying for it, which is itself a source of consternation, but whether he'll be admitted or not.

I'm of the mind that it can't possibly be only elite violin-playing, 5 language-speaking, AP class-taking, high school sports stars being admitted into college. It sure wasn't that way when I went to college 20 years ago.

So what's the stress about getting into college about? There are shiftless morons there, just as much as there are gifted geniuses. If he falls somewhere in the middle, he has a shot.


It's not that hard to get into a state school, and there are a lot of really good state schools out there.

The main problem is that financial aid is a really big deal, and the aid package is probably going to be better the better the student is.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


???
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: So the advice was:

"Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go."

Isn't that pretty good advice?  Your actual degree is still from University, and you get 2 years of much more reasonably priced schooling.

I realize that its trendy to just hate on everything that rich people say.  And there are a lot of nutty rich people out there.  But this isn't bad advice.  I gave the same advice to people when I was a $20k/year grad student.  It's just not worth crippling debt for 2 years of the "college experience" when you can get an education that is as good (or better!) for a very reasonable price.


It's actually good advice, but his salary is garnished by all the sucker frosh/sophs who are indebted out the ass. It's like the CEO of AB-InBev lecturing you about responsible drinking, even though a good chunk of his revenue are absolute alcoholics.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


I agree... pastiche is superior.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


Yeah! They never even taught me how to speel.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


And mixed-media.
 
kab
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Only 342k?

He should talk to Ann Jackson from RPI and step his game up.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Things You Used To Be Able To Do But Can't Now: work a summer job full time and boop there's your tuition plus some extra money

/that was already going out of style by the time i was in college, in mid-late '80s
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: clownass: F*ck collage.

I agree... pastiche is superior.


As long as it isn't that papier maché shiat.
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: In other words, have parents with money or do something else first.

It's never easier to start colleg than right out of high school. Going to work tends to add on things like car expenses, rent, marriage , and even kids while you're saving up to start.

That translates to fewer people attending. If you want more kids to go, you need to start them as soon as possible. His advice is solid but it's not gonna work for a lot of people.


Ever he doesn't want too many educated people that can actually think. Far harder to manipulate them with blatant lies.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Krazikarl: So the advice was:

"Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go."

Isn't that pretty good advice?  Your actual degree is still from University, and you get 2 years of much more reasonably priced schooling.

I realize that its trendy to just hate on everything that rich people say.  And there are a lot of nutty rich people out there.  But this isn't bad advice.  I gave the same advice to people when I was a $20k/year grad student.  It's just not worth crippling debt for 2 years of the "college experience" when you can get an education that is as good (or better!) for a very reasonable price.

It's actually good advice, but his salary is garnished by all the sucker frosh/sophs who are indebted out the ass. It's like the CEO of AB-InBev lecturing you about responsible drinking, even though a good chunk of his revenue are absolute alcoholics.


I don't really get all the outrage over somebody getting paid $350k/year.

He's running an organization with 1000 employees and 10k students.  Somebody running any business that size is going to get paid a lot more.

People complain how shiat school admins are all the time, but then want to pay them less.  If you are insisting everybody gets paid less, then you get lower quality people.  If you want better people, you have to pay more.  Expecting somebody great while paying them below market value is just delusional most of the time.

Yes, there are types of jobs where people get overpaid for various reasons, but the amount guys like this are getting paid for running big universities is not some crazy figure.  Lots of people get paid that in Tech for running a small department, so why can't somebody get it for running a decent sized university?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's Latin for "Go be poor somewhere else?"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


Another fine grad from Ivy League State.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My kid is going into high school next year and my wife is freaking out about college. Not about paying for it, which is itself a source of consternation, but whether he'll be admitted or not.

I'm of the mind that it can't possibly be only elite violin-playing, 5 language-speaking, AP class-taking, high school sports stars being admitted into college. It sure wasn't that way when I went to college 20 years ago.

So what's the stress about getting into college about? There are shiftless morons there, just as much as there are gifted geniuses. If he falls somewhere in the middle, he has a shot.


Speaking as someone who works at a (very expensive) college, where you go to college isn't anywhere near as important as people think.  Unless you're at Harvard or Stanford where the name alone matters, find something that has a good program in what you want and then get involved.

My son is at a second-tier state college right now- he was really worried about it before he went since some of his friends were at "name" schools.    He wants to do journalism- that second tier state school is one of the very few with an accredited program and his advisor used to be an editor at the Chicago Tribune.  His profs so far have been excellent

Get to know your profs, do some research/writing/clubs, work hard and you can do well anywhere.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


This seems like something a sentimental porn star would make.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: What's Latin for "Go be poor somewhere else?"


what's English for "derp a farking doo"

the college president gave very good advice.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did this guy just write an article about why he thinks middle class people are middle class?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My son is 14 and said he will probably go to cc for 1st 2 years of getting a college degree. The thing is that he will be doing a lot of AP classes in high school so I'm not sure how many college credits he will knock out before even getting to cc. But we told him the money tree to send him to college doesn't have leaves as much as a few dead pine needles. My mother in law wants him to be an HVAC person, plumber, electrician, or brick layer and do an apprenticeship. My kid has told her numerous times he wants 0 to do with any of those professions and wants to do something with computer design.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: So the advice was:

"Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go."

Isn't that pretty good advice?  Your actual degree is still from University, and you get 2 years of much more reasonably priced schooling.

I realize that its trendy to just hate on everything that rich people say.  And there are a lot of nutty rich people out there.  But this isn't bad advice.  I gave the same advice to people when I was a $20k/year grad student.  It's just not worth crippling debt for 2 years of the "college experience" when you can get an education that is as good (or better!) for a very reasonable price.


It also tacitly admitting that his expensive college offers an educational product indistinguishable from that of the likely under-resourced  local community college, which I believe is admitting failure on his part.
 
planx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


art major?
 
unregenerate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Sword and Shield: 12 grand? Hell, that's cheap.

Michigan is 45 grand a year out of state, 15 a year in-state. Even my shiatty mid-major school is about 12 grand.

Michigan State or U of M?


U of M for sure. Sword and Shield is a Michigander. To us, State is State and Michigan is Michigan.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Don't take out loans" is always good advice.  It doesn't become less good advice because of the source.

Nowhere near enough young people commute to college for at least the first 2 years.  Tuition is expensive, but room & board are exorbitant.

I'm not necessarily suggesting that everyone commute for 6 years and graduate with an MBA with no debt at all, but it most certainly worked for me.

//Married student debt instead
///ugh
////oh Mrs. Moriarty, how I love referring to you as "The Erstwhile Mrs. Moriarty"
//THIS is why I'm buying a car most would consider "midlife crisis".  I dunno about you, but MY midlife is excellent.  [shrug]
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1) I have the good fortune (and credentials) to teach at a college that doesn't charge tuition. You go here; you WORK here. There are 7 such colleges in the U.S.

2) I am surprised that there are about 750,000 people with student loans who are 60 years old or older. These can NOT be students paying off loans from the 1970s; we really didn't have that option as it is available today. These would be adults who had to go back later in life to complete degrees they had never finished or to get new degrees for new positions or after being downsized. Wendler implies that student loans could last forty years as a scare tactic.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: So the advice was:

"Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go."

Isn't that pretty good advice?  Your actual degree is still from University, and you get 2 years of much more reasonably priced schooling.

I realize that its trendy to just hate on everything that rich people say.  And there are a lot of nutty rich people out there.  But this isn't bad advice.  I gave the same advice to people when I was a $20k/year grad student.  It's just not worth crippling debt for 2 years of the "college experience" when you can get an education that is as good (or better!) for a very reasonable price.


It's "good advice" If you figure out "pay as you go" turns a 2 year degree into 4 years. A full time semester at the CC near me is about 1500-2000 give or take fees and things. So per year you're looking at 3-4k not including summer or winter semesters.

Now obviously the best solution is Pell Grants which will cover most or all of it. Unless your parents are well off, then either they are paying the 4k, or you have to get a job for a bit to save up 4k per year.

That only goes to CC, once you hit 4 year school, that's all out the window. A year at the Uni I went to, not staying there, was about 12k. And you're likely looking at 3 years (the 2 years of CC never perfectly replace 2 years of Uni).

So, yea if you want literally never borrow any money (and your parents aren't paying for it) you CAN do it. It'll just take you forever to finish up.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"And my message and response was always the same: "Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go." And I should have added: Live with your parents rent-free as long as possible. "

I fail to see the outrage here.  He is basically saying that paying apremium for all four years at an accredited university is a waste of money, and not worth incurring debt for, when you can accomplish the same thing by accruing transferable hours at a community college, then transfer after two years (and after saving money) to get your degree from the college that you prefer.

Given the value of an undergrad degree has gone down (while cost has gone up), and starting your professional life with debt makes things difficult, I am failing to see how this advice is bad, or unrealistic.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magorn: Krazikarl: So the advice was:

"Do not borrow money to attend West Texas A&M University (or any university) for the first two years. If you must borrow, attend community college, but don't borrow a penny for community college either. Pay as you go."

Isn't that pretty good advice?  Your actual degree is still from University, and you get 2 years of much more reasonably priced schooling.

I realize that its trendy to just hate on everything that rich people say.  And there are a lot of nutty rich people out there.  But this isn't bad advice.  I gave the same advice to people when I was a $20k/year grad student.  It's just not worth crippling debt for 2 years of the "college experience" when you can get an education that is as good (or better!) for a very reasonable price.

It also tacitly admitting that his expensive college offers an educational product indistinguishable from that of the likely under-resourced  local community college, which I believe is admitting failure on his part.


No the classes you're going to take a CC are basically mostly 100 and a few 200 level courses. They are more or less the same. Teaching 100 kids Chem 101 isn't more amazing at a 4 year school.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eagles95: My son is 14 and said he will probably go to cc for 1st 2 years of getting a college degree. The thing is that he will be doing a lot of AP classes in high school so I'm not sure how many college credits he will knock out before even getting to cc. But we told him the money tree to send him to college doesn't have leaves as much as a few dead pine needles. My mother in law wants him to be an HVAC person, plumber, electrician, or brick layer and do an apprenticeship. My kid has told her numerous times he wants 0 to do with any of those professions and wants to do something with computer design.


Here's the problem with the whole "Plumbers /HVAC technicians/auto mechanics make $75/hour these days" thing:  Have you ever done that work ?  It happens I did, very briefly, one summer in college.  I worked as a plumber's assistant for the then princely sum of $12/hour (this was the late 90's and min wage was like...$7.25). SO first you have to know what you are doing, which either measn paying for tech school (which costs as much as college) , finding on of the last few unions that exist and doing your five years as an apprentice, or having somebody teach you while they pay you a lower wage as their "assistant" (me).  Once you've learned enough to be valuable, bought your own tools (especially for Auto mechanics) and everything else, you're likely 5 year or so out of HIS and working at the starting end of the scale for somebody.   You'll likely hit that $75-100K range about the time you hit thirty, which still ain't bad....but...You've got 10, may 5 or 20 earning years left at that job before you are physically unable to before it anymore, so if you haven;t moved up to owning your own company, or management by then, your career is pretty much over.

By contrast my JD was a LOT more expensive, but I'm confident I will be able to keep lawyering until I WANT to stop, the physical demands of this job aren;t especially tough and the mental ones are just a matter of staying sharp and current
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Magorn:
It also tacitly admitting that his expensive college offers an educational product indistinguishable from that of the likely under-resourced  local community college, which I believe is admitting failure on his part.

community college does not offer advanced engineering degrees.  so there is that.  i did the community college thing and then went and got my EE at the big pants school.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eagles95: My son is 14 and said he will probably go to cc for 1st 2 years of getting a college degree. The thing is that he will be doing a lot of AP classes in high school so I'm not sure how many college credits he will knock out before even getting to cc. But we told him the money tree to send him to college doesn't have leaves as much as a few dead pine needles. My mother in law wants him to be an HVAC person, plumber, electrician, or brick layer and do an apprenticeship. My kid has told her numerous times he wants 0 to do with any of those professions and wants to do something with computer design.


My nephew just graduated from the School at the Art Institute in Chicago he went to community college for 2 years and got a full ride there out of state.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


Let's see if he comes back.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My kid is going into high school next year and my wife is freaking out about college. Not about paying for it, which is itself a source of consternation, but whether he'll be admitted or not.

I'm of the mind that it can't possibly be only elite violin-playing, 5 language-speaking, AP class-taking, high school sports stars being admitted into college. It sure wasn't that way when I went to college 20 years ago.

So what's the stress about getting into college about? There are shiftless morons there, just as much as there are gifted geniuses. If he falls somewhere in the middle, he has a shot.


Honestly, it's pretty bad.  I'm saying this as college professor at a school that's benefiting from the current situation and as a father for a college freshman, so I just went through this awful process first hand. For reasons I don't think anyone fully understands higher ed is in this weird feast or famine situation. Pretty every school you can think of that's considered elite or near-elite is getting record applications. Schools just below that tier are hurting for numbers. It's farking nuts.  It's even nuttier if you're trying to do STEM, especially computer science, at one of those elite, elitish schools.

My advise: 1) if your child has a favorite then go early admission. There are some complex rules around how early admission and its variants works so you'll want to learn those. But if s/he has a favorite then hit the early admit hard because the chances will be better if only because of clear interest.

2) depending on the state, community colleges can be a great alternative.  Go one to two years at a CC, get the dreck classes out of the way, then transfer to someplace you like.  It's cheaper but you absolutely have to look carefully at transfer rules. There's little worse than taking 18 CC hours and having only 6 transfer

3) Look at Canada. UBC, Toronto, McGill are all great. Generally speaking Canadians are way more civilized at this. They want to see your grades, what you took [APs help], your SATs, and what you want to do. They don't much care about essays or extra-curriculars because they figure it's all padding or exaggeration anyway.  They're generally cheaper though admittedly exchange rate has a lot to do with it. If exchange rates look favorable then park as much money as is practical in a Canadian bank and pay tuition with it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

clownass: F*ck collage.


Dude, you had one of those too!?!  I made one in middle school, with my favorite pictures torn out of my older brother's Playboys and Hustlers, pasted onto a sheet of cardboard and stuck between my mattress and box spring.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: edmo: In other words, have parents with money or do something else first.

It's never easier to start colleg than right out of high school. Going to work tends to add on things like car expenses, rent, marriage , and even kids while you're saving up to start.

That translates to fewer people attending. If you want more kids to go, you need to start them as soon as possible. His advice is solid but it's not gonna work for a lot of people.

Ever he doesn't want too many educated people that can actually think. Far harder to manipulate them with blatant lies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AVDev
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Executive compensation is generally absurd, but his compensation doesn't seem all that outrageous in the grand scope of executives. Sure, it seems a little high, but if they were to reduce it by 200k and give that to the students, that would result in... $20 in tuition assistance. Per year. Per student.

Again - this has nothing to do with whether or not he is "worth" that salary. Sure they could maybe hire three more professors if they were to drop that salary a bit, but he IS the dean/head/whatever of a school with 10,000+ students and a bunch o' faculty. Seems actually kinda ok.

The real question is: what stupidly high dollar amount goes to the sportsball coach?
 
impaler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why do these people think community colleges have the room to absorb all college bound students for 2 years?
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i.voted.for.Drew: 2) I am surprised that there are about 750,000 people with student loans who are 60 years old or older.



I'd guess a fair number are parents/grandparents who co signed on their kids/grand kids loans.

Because, yeah, you could pay off 1970's tuition working summer jobs.
 
