Woman convicted of beheading ex-boyfriend's mother with steak knives.
40
    Rachael Hilyard, Psychiatric hospital, head of 63-year-old Micki Davis, severed head, Hilyard's home, 9-year-old grandson, kitchen sink  
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bennett said Hilyard used a second knife after the blade of the first one broke.

Wow!
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So she gives good head?  I'm in.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wow, how pissed would you have to be to use two steak knives to cut off someone's head?  That's dedication, I guess.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Will be played by Tilda Swinton in the inevitable movie:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I SAID NO MORE WIRE HANGERS AND YOUR COFFEE SUCKS!
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA

Hilyard, who was treated at a state psychiatric hospital before she was declared competent for trial, said she was discussing a painting with Davis when she lost her temper.


Everyone's a critic.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did they not have a picture of her?  The picture in the article looks like Jodie Foster.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She has "can I speak to a manager" hair.  Of course she's guilty.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why I read the comments or what I was expecting.   But what the hell, people?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, how about you letting her tie you to the bed???
 
Wolf892
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In Canada we put you in a hospital for a couple of years then if you pinky promise to stay on your meds we let you back into society.
Canada sucks
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it takes to sever a human head using a steak knife.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah she seems like the type Riker would try to turn into a woman.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I wonder how long it takes to sever a human head using a steak knife.


The spinal column and the trachea are the tough parts.  Easier if you crush the trachea first, so you aren't sawing through a hollow tube - ever tried using a hacksaw on 6" HVAC pipes?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wolf892: In Canada we put you in a hospital for a couple of years then if you pinky promise to stay on your meds we let you back into society.
Canada sucks


I mean, how many more mothers-in-law do you think she has?  I'd say the odds of her doing it again are pretty slim.
Also, it makes my poached pet bunny look pretty tame by comparison.
 
batlock666
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DIAMANDA GALÁS | Wild Women With Steak-Knives (The Homicidal Love Song For Solo Scream)
Youtube mIVWqn1AvAc
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never stick your dick in crazy.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That terrible.

A carving knife really would have been a better choice.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh she mad
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DjangoStonereaver: Will be played by Tilda Swinton in the inevitable movie:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1269]


Are people farking blind? That's obviously Jodie Foster...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was a bit of an overkill!
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: That terrible.

A carving knife really would have been a better choice.


Cleaver.
You need a good chopper to get though all the cartilage.   The edge on a carving knife will just skate over all that hard tissue....
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a fine line....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crazy can be fun, but...
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good cutlery is worth the investment.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I wonder how long it takes to sever a human head using a steak knife.


The headline said "knives" - plural.
You know the drill - hack away until one is dull, toss it and grab a fresh one.
 
sid244
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In her defense, there really isn't a whole lot to do in Kansas.  No matter how you slice it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
UncleDirtNap
I wonder how long it takes to sever a human head using a steak knife.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Must have used a set of Ginsu knives. Somewhere over at DiscoveryID, a script writer is going to be putting in some overtime this week.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The comment section is a juicy little slice of 21st century Americana. Three comments in before the first person mentions "Femnazis", and a surprising six comments before someone brings up political affiliation.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I guess she'll never be the head of a major corporation."
 
GungFu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DjangoStonereaver: Will be played by Tilda Swinton in the inevitable movie:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1269]


I'm immediately went for Evil Jodie Foster:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zinny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
38 y/o w/ a 9 y/o grandson?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rachael Hilyard, of Wichita, cut off the head of 63-year-old Micki Davis with two steak knives...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Women do make the best killers, I've found
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, one 6 inch steak knife is not going to get the job done through bone and cartilage.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Women like to keep it clean. Using the sink was good thinking not to make the floor dangerously slippery.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The comment section is a juicy little slice of 21st century Americana. Three comments in before the first person mentions "Femnazis", and a surprising six comments before someone brings up political affiliation.


Yeah, against my better judgment, I looked at the comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet this person is fun at parties.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now she be heading to prison.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder where that poor kid was when all this went on? Hopefully he ran like hell when the fight started and didn't see or hear the beheading.
 
