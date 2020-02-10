 Skip to content
(NPR)   China reports 97 deaths in one day from Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths higher than SARS. 是时候惊慌了吗？   (npr.org) divider line
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mandarin translates to "Is it time to panic?" if Google Translate isn't lying. Might be wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
感到恐慌或有疑问时，请转圈，尖叫和喊叫。
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On the plus side, President Xi is only 3 deaths away from a Chinese century!

/sorry
 
groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So we have to use Chinese math and that means about 400 have died.
 
manhole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Were there 97 deaths in one day, or were 97 deaths reported in a day?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
REPORTED dead subby. Do remember that dictatorships are all about appearances and they will do anything in their power to keep images peachy happy while burying the truth as deep as they can get away with doing so
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another morning, another repeat

https://www.fark.com/comments/1070562​0​/That-new-kid-Coronavirus-just-has-to-​outdo-SARS-doesnt-it#new
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish they'd stop referring to it as "Wuhan".  It's "Song 2".
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel a cancelled election coming
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like someone started using their DNA points to ramp up the lethality:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, it's over.

Time to get hammered drunk.

Screw 18 months of sobriety, it's Jack Honey and Molson Ice time!!!!
 
Two16
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/soon...
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Sick"? We see what you did there, Subby. ;^)
 
FarkQued
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hong Kong University estimates actual case count of 300k a couple days ago, doubling every 6.4 days.  Deaths estimated allot higher too by HKU.  https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/e​n/news/​3872448

Official numbers looks like 1 in 5 exposed go serious (hospitalized) and 1 in 5 of those people die.  More like 4% rate, however as medical supplies and beds are exhausted, how many wont have O2, IVs, and other medical devices to survive? https://www.worldometers.inf​o/coronavi​rus/

Right now, international travel should be completely stopped for 30 days, let this infection bloom and die where it is or expect many more places for it to spread.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A decline in new cases.

So, cancel today's scheduled anxiety attack.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"People called Romanes, they go, the house."?
 
smrtone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bring it on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wuhan!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I wish they'd stop referring to it as "Wuhan".  It's "Song 2".


i got my head shaved....

I know its not the flu but i feel like 'wuhan flu' just rolls off the tongue nicely...
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: The Mandarin translates to "Is it time to panic?" if Google Translate isn't lying. Might be wrong.


It sort of works, in a Google Translate kind of way... :)
 
pounddawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

smrtone: Bring it on...

[Fark user image 798x407]


Colorado or Vegas?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'People seem to be dropping dead like flies & countries are quarantining cities/cruise ships/etc. - but try not to worry about this. All is well - kind of.'

Thanks a lot, mixed-message media!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did we already have one scaremongering flu thread this morning?
 
