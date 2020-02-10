 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) There is no cruelty in nature. Today we witness the life-to-death struggle between an angry moose and a a snow-covered garden swing (w/ video)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Megan Markle is adjusting well to her new home in Canada.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's showing-off for his lady friend - like a gym-bro smacking away at a boxing speed bag.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life-to-death
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the moose bite the swing?
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
CSB: A neighbor had a concrete elk statue in his front yard.

One day he came home and found a dead buck in his front yard.  Apparently the statue looked at it the wrong way (it was mating season) and the buck rammed the statue until it died of massive head trauma.

It was kind of traumatic for his kids.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Moooses not too smart during mating season.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That looks like a young buck, judging by the size of the antlers. 2, maybe 3 years old?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Moooses not too smart during mating season.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mynd you, swing bites Kan be pretti nasti...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
a a?

It's pronounced "hey hey", as in "hey hey Rocky, watch me pull a rabbit out of a hat!"
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Suddenly venison
 
Evil Mackerel
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did you see what it was wearing though?


jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This looks more playful to me, like a zoo gorilla with a tire.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

