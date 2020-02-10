 Skip to content
(NPR)   For just $1000 per year, you can join my prepper community and build my pepper compound for me. Hey wait, where are you going? I have beef jerky   (npr.org) divider line
35
    More: Unlikely, Doomsday Clock, Nuclear warfare, Drew Miller, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Minutes to Midnight, Anxiety, Fortitude Ranch, part of a chain of properties  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"with a business model akin to a prepper's country club or a doomsday timeshare."

Lol.

A couple of good band names there.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My plan for when shiat hits the fan is to die within the first 2 hours.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
build my pepper compound


Pepper compounds are called Goop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't Arcosanti prove this doesn't work - or at least it takes a long, long time?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just say no to preppers and peppers. I prefer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Beef Jerky Time
Youtube jxJFnv9yaVw
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a baby-eating Islamofascist, he's really screwing up our plans to mob rush Farking Nowhere, Colorado.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thosw: Didn't Arcosanti prove this doesn't work - or at least it takes a long, long time?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Usually you end up with a Darco.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Beef jerky, ham radio...I should open a doomsday themed delicatessen.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$1000 can buy a lot of beans, rice and bullets.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why not? It looks fun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, basically,
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Preppers who broadcast their activities so everyone knows who has food are not so smrt...
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size



Piano hinge is a terrible choice for that application.
That looks like untreated 3/4" plywood, it's going to turn into mush after just one year exposed to the elements.  I already see voids or swelling on the left near his hand.
No threshold seal, you're going to get rain and bugs in there.  Might even get big critters.


PhD dude needs to take some carpentry classes.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Look, I could make each one of you a partner in a mini-mall in Pittsburgh!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can understand those that prep for things like earthquakes, hurricanes, and the like. But if the world ends, it matter little how deep the bunker. Your going with us.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Just say no to preppers and peppers. I prefer

[Fark user image 850x1133]


give me the news
 
nyclon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Come back, I made espresso!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dude nobody wants your crap
 
siyuntz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: nitropissering: Just say no to preppers and peppers. I prefer

[Fark user image 850x1133]

give me the news


See now, I was going to go with "Can't you see I'm burning, burning"
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For an annual fee of about $1,000 per person, members receive 10 days' lodging at the ranch location of their choice per year.

wait you only get 10 days of lodging per year? What if doomsday lasts longer than 10 days?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You guys could join my cult instead! =>
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Masque of the Red Death comes to mind.
 
tothekor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always find it fascinating that doomsday preppers always talk about the 10% who will survive and being prepared for that. While I'm thinking, "what makes you think you'll be part of that 10%?"
 
advex101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I always thought this was the optimum design.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tothekor: I always find it fascinating that doomsday preppers always talk about the 10% who will survive and being prepared for that. While I'm thinking, "what makes you think you'll be part of that 10%?"


A false belief that, if things truly do get as bad as the scenarios they jerk themselves to, their neighbors won't peel them out of those bunkers like one of their precious cans of tuna.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's that big room full of salt and meat hooks for?  Why are there only 8 beds, I thought you had 200 subscribers?  What's that smell?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Why not? It looks fun

[Fark user image image 236x302]


Forgot one:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Just say no to preppers and peppers. I prefer

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Give me the news.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For $999 (plus tax and ammo) a year you can join my community that's better than this one. It has hookers, blackjack and belt fed machine guns. It's oddly housed in this guys exact location. So day one we have to shell that stupid rock lookout post that for some reason has nothing holding the rocks together so it will fall down when it starts taking fire.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This idyllic mountain retreat that Miller owns is a business venture
1..
2...
3 Profit!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: A false belief that, if things truly do get as bad as the scenarios they jerk themselves to, their neighbors won't peel them out of those bunkers like one of their precious cans of tuna.


Every bunker has an air intake. Block it up.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tothekor: I always find it fascinating that doomsday preppers always talk about the 10% who will survive and being prepared for that. While I'm thinking, "what makes you think you'll be part of that 10%?"


Well, if they aren't, they haven't lost anything.  They're dead anyway.  But if they do make it, they've got an advantage over those who survive but didn't prep, don't they?

So I'm having a hard time understanding what you're going for, here.  It's like making fun of people who have smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers in their home.  Who do they think they are, the Fire Department?  I mean, the odds of their home catching fire is about 1.1 in 1,000.
 
