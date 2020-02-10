 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   "Help. I am trapped in an intergalactic floating fortune cookie factory"
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like, "Help!  My cookie factory is colliding with a neutron star!"
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should have brought a towel dude.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This happens late game in Cookie Clicker.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BESURETODRINKYOUROVALTINE
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No one suspected the Girl Scouts of even being capable of such ruthlessness in securing their Galactic empire.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Scientists in Canada have identified a powerful radio signal coming from some 500 million light years from Earth"

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Soz I'm updatin' my Fartbook profiles when I detect some cheek-squeaks comin' from some far-off galaxy.
I knows it's an open forum but do we really needs them up-country degens crop-dustin' the site?'
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Solar winds? More like your farts trapped in the observatory.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
o.aolcdn.comView Full Size
 
