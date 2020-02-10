 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Woman with no farks to give leaves note for the thief that broke into her car. Includes correct usage of "jagoff". Points deducted for "theif"   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Theft, Larceny, Dishonesty, Robbery, Burglary, Theft Act 1968, Jim Skiff, Theft Act 1978  
•       •       •

1261 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 9:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Minus several million points for not being able to rotate an image the correct way up.  Isn't anyone on their web staff remotely competent?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And still better than Trump.

Sleep tight.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jagoff?" Gonna assume Pittsburg.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's qualified to be poet laureate of Brookline.

Or so I've heard...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going dahntahn.  Gonna stop by the Jine Iggle.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: And still better than Trump.

Sleep tight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+ half point for using the "and carry on" style font.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? Leaving a strongly worded letter = 'no farks to give'?

Back in my day, if you had no farks to give you found someone who might have been the thief and burned their house down.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: "Jagoff?" Gonna assume Pittsburg.


Pittsburgh
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong thread.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: And still better than Trump.

Sleep tight.



mainsail: Wrong thread.


You can't unring that bell.  It's time for the tar and farkering, you monster.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: mainsail: And still better than Trump.

Sleep tight.


mainsail: Wrong thread.

You can't unring that bell.  It's time for the tar and farkering, you monster.


Very well. I'll report to the pit...
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: FlashHarry: "Jagoff?" Gonna assume Pittsburg.

Pittsburgh


Any yinz seen RaeRae?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: And still better than Trump.

Sleep tight.


Drink!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone with nothing left to lose would be camped out inside a dumpster wearing night vision goggles caressing a shotgun with the serial number filed off.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes! She typed a semi-literate letter and then wanted some attention! She sure has no farks to give.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: mainsail: And still better than Trump.

Sleep tight.


mainsail: Wrong thread.

You can't unring that bell.  It's time for the tar and farkering, you monster.


Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition - Batman visits Lex Luthor [CC]
Youtube x8ruQOrx0Bc


What does the FARK say?
*dances*
Ding ding da ding da ding ding!
Ding ding da ding da ding ding!
Post post pa post post!
Post post pa post post!
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was 26 someone broke into my truck and stole a case of CDs. It wasn't so much the stuff that was stolen, or the damage to the truck that pissed me off, but the sense of violation that someone felt entitled to take my stuff. I borrowed a delivery van from work and parked it next to my truck for a few nights. I left a wallet visible on the passenger seat of the truck and waited in the delivery van with an iron pipe for someone to steal it with the full intention of beating them unmercifully.

Fortunately nothing happened. The jail time wouldn't have been worth it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Full points awarded for "Why do you selfish things like that?", though?
 
debug
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The stuff you took was basically worthless, but will take me a whole day's pay to replace it all."

Not sure if that's a commentary on what was stolen or on what she gets paid for a day's work.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The "hey car theif" line makes it sounds as if the person stole the whole car, not just the trash inside. It should instead read "hey trash thief"
 
i ignore u
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure the thief will be back in a few days to read your stupid note.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On one hand, her writing is lacking in some properness, for lack of a better term.  But considering her audience, that letter is probably right on the mark.

Will it matter?  Probably not.  But I'm sure it made her feel a little better.

I have had people break into my cars right in my damn driveway.  My wife would always get pissed at me for leaving the car unlocked.  To which I say, "Well, they didn't bust a window..."

Anyway...  The solution to my problem was one of 3 things.
1. I installed a camera.  Maybe they know, maybe they don't.
2. I installed motion sensor lights right in front of the cars.  That made a big difference.
3. The people doing the breaking in grew up, moved away, or died.  This is probably the most likely.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i am truley sorry for your lots.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report