(ITV)   Number of lollipop men and women down by more than 2,000 warns union, guild   (itv.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In Bruges - Lollipop Man Scene
Youtube XxENc6P06ww



after RTFA this scene in In Bruges will make a lot more sense for most Americans.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Finally cracking down on paedophiles eh?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like there's trouble in Munchkinland.
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fano
Finally cracking down on pedophiles, eh?
Fark user imageView Full Size

yeah
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Silly Brits.  The schools here just use a couple teachers and a few fifth graders.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prince George: Silly Brits.  The schools here just use a couple teachers and a few fifth graders.


Damn right, stick the kids in the road to direct traffic.
Smaller targets, so they're harder to hit, but you get more points.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report