 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Who needs to worry about coronavirus when we have MRSA on your kids backpack and lunchbox?   (wbtv.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Bacteria, Skin, strep throat, massive infections, food poisoning, Staphylococcus aureus, different organisms, massive staph infection  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 9:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pusmitter is full of pus. Its community MRSA. Not fun but not Hospital-grade MRSA either.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm reasonably confident that MRSA is not the most frightening thing in my kids' backpacks.

/shudder
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luckyyyyyy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MRSA on your kids, backpack, and lunchbox?
Or MRSA on your kid's backpack and lunchbox?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds better than the Stone Soup they used to serve in my kindergarten back in the day.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH, it must suck being a kid these days, knowing your inheritance (a viable world) has already been blown by your shiatty, selfish parents and grandparents.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#WYGDH's
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: TBH, it must suck being a kid these days, knowing your inheritance (a viable world) has already been blown by your shiatty, selfish parents and grandparents.


Just like my normal inheritance. Thanks grandpa and your new 21 year old wife.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind doesn't set their back pack in a puddle of urine in front of the toilet when using the stall?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: TBH, it must suck being a kid these days, knowing your inheritance (a viable world) has already been blown by your shiatty, selfish parents and grandparents.


Sucks ta' be them.

#YOLO
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
hobnail
I'm reasonably confident that MRSA is not the most frightening thing in my kids' backpacks.

/shudder

Your kids go to catholic school and carry a bible?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/shudder
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jeeebus flarpin' crispy, Pestilence! Give it a farking rest already!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report