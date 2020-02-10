 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISTV)   Meanwhile in Florida, beware of aggressive otters   (wistv.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, English-language films, American films, Vaccination, rabies shot, Booster dose, Attack, booster shot Friday, black ball  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 10:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ears are burning!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was it in the house. Was it a significant Otter?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You otter be more careful down there!
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas "Outtakes"
Youtube GduZhqftUn8
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When your kid is in danger you do what you otter.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasn't one of these?
Fark user imageView Full Size

North 'merikuh's version of a Tasmanian Devil
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saddestmanonearth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the kind neighbor up the river is waiting for that cute otter than always comes up onto the patio for a handout.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hermione's patronus is getting frisky.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
can you pick the perpetrator from this lineup?
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better than brazen beavers?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What an aggressive oteer might look like.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



/Just be glad it wasn't his husband the bear.
/kidding
/french bulldogs are to gay men what Subarus are to womyn.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark otters.  Seriously.  Wearing loose shorts while wading in an Oregon river near an inquisitive otter was the final straw. Fark otters.
 
manhole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Emmet been hittin' dat pipe, bruh.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Fark otters.  Seriously.  Wearing loose shorts while wading in an Oregon river near an inquisitive otter was the final straw. Fark otters.


Well now I'm curious.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report