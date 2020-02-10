 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A Russian prankster glues a portrait of Putin to the wall of an elevator. Among other things, note how many folks immediately check it for cameras   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1909 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 11:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?
 
LL316
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet Putin doesn't find this as amusing as we do.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Said artist can now be found at the bottom of the same elevator shaft.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?


Really, it should go in the DNC head office.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?


So have at least 2 in the building, then?

/ Pretty sure Trumpy has a portrait of Big Daddy Pootypoot in his choke and stroke closet
// "Harder daddy"
/// Enjoy that mental image.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just a little light conditioning of the proletariat.  "Humorous" now, mandatory later.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It really is a shame that all those people died so suddenly.

Fake news anyway: if this was real how could Putin win reelection with 90+% of the vote.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They dead
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Im beginning to think Putin's 100% electoral victory may've been an accounting error!
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was most surprised when Donald Trump stepped into the elevator, nervously waited for the door to close and then started licking the painting while awkwardly jerking at his own genitalia.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We really need the American version of this for comparison.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, how do we know that people were checking for cameras?
Because there indeed was a camera.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
but dear leader :( lol
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: It really is a shame that all those people died so suddenly.



Did they fall down the elevator shaft? Onto some bullets?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrsleep: edmo: Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?

Really, it should go in the DNC head office.


Username checks out since he must have been asleep for the last few years of Trump and the GOP dropping to their knees to fellate Putin at every opportunity.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*looking to see if the picture has hidden cameras*

*ignore the huge camera in the corner of the elevator*
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope the Russians love their children too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?


With epoxy
 
Alley Rat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: He was most surprised when Donald Trump stepped into the elevator, nervously waited for the door to close and then started licking the painting while awkwardly jerking at his own genitalia.


Dude...what the fark?

/ can't un-see it now
// you bastard
/// trois
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LL316: I bet Putin doesn't find this as amusing as we do.


Technically yes, he doesn't care.

Putin's the kind of sociopath who doesn't care if you love him or fear him, as long as you obey him.  He probably gets a bit of a thrill knowing people are thinking about him that much more when they see the picture and react and care instead of not noticing at all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: dothemath: He was most surprised when Donald Trump stepped into the elevator, nervously waited for the door to close and then started licking the painting while awkwardly jerking at his own genitalia.

Dude...what the fark?

/ can't un-see it now
// you bastard
/// trois


Keep the change you filthy animal.
 
sdkOyOte
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Funny, that is a good one.

csb- sort of, last week a friend of mine asked me to fill in with his hockey team, he's of russian descent and this team was all russians...    the funny part about it to me as I was sitting on the bench between shifts, between periods and in the locker room and parking lot later...   I did not know exactly what they were saying, but i knew the conversstions. So many similarities and attitude type things. Just like a couple people posted on the thread, not really all that different when you get to the truth of people.

Pretty sure a Trump framed picture would last a day before it was marked up or otherwise defaced...
still the paranoia element they have is pretty funny and chilling too.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: dothemath: He was most surprised when Donald Trump stepped into the elevator, nervously waited for the door to close and then started licking the painting while awkwardly jerking at his own genitalia.

Dude...what the fark?

/ can't un-see it now
// you bastard
/// trois


The scariest part is that's not an entirely far fetched concept.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No one pissed on it?
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This would be more funny if all those people weren't suicided now.
 
Baelz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/12268382​6​2364483585

This gif is awesome.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?


Or Trump Tower in NYC
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: LL316: I bet Putin doesn't find this as amusing as we do.

Technically yes, he doesn't care.

Putin's the kind of sociopath who doesn't care if you love him or fear him, as long as you obey him.  He probably gets a bit of a thrill knowing people are thinking about him that much more when they see the picture and react and care instead of not noticing at all.


I thought those reactions were pretty "ugh, this asshole" kind of dismissive rather than cowering in fear.  That's what he won't like.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A: I'm kind of surprised that this wasn't already a thing in every elevator in Russia.

B: I think the best is the past guy who walks in the elevator and just stares at the thing for like 5 seconds with this defeated look to his whole persona.
 
Kuta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: edmo: Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?

Or Trump Tower in NYC


There is one, but it's only in the private elevator to the penthouse.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: *looking to see if the picture has hidden cameras*

*ignore the huge camera in the corner of the elevator*


Well yeah - the obvious cameras are rarely the ones that are actually checked seriously - they're everywhere, so whatever.  It's the seriously concealed cameras that are being monitored by bored apparatchiks looking to score points with Daddy Vlad's admin.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, at least that proves their natural instincts are still intact.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: edmo: Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?

Or Trump Tower in NYC


Ask Mayor Pete to illuminate the Banksey beacon!

Da, da, da, da, da, da, da, da, Batman Banksey!

Banksey!  He's the global wall expert!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even in Airstrip One, the most filmed place on Earth, the obvious camers are mostly decoys to exercise crowd control by stearing criminals away from assets and toward the real camera. It's just business sense.

Human engineering, as the Russian writer called it.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dude's gonna get people killed.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the comments-

"Latest headline:
Russian Prankster Reported Missing"
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
... proof of election fraud. Film at 11.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Petroleum Oligarch: *looking to see if the picture has hidden cameras*

*ignore the huge camera in the corner of the elevator*

Well yeah - the obvious cameras are rarely the ones that are actually checked seriously - they're everywhere, so whatever.  It's the seriously concealed cameras that are being monitored by bored apparatchiks looking to score points with Daddy Vlad's admin.


If they know they're being watched already, what difference would cameras in the picture make?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: edmo: Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?

So have at least 2 in the building, then?

/ Pretty sure Trumpy has a portrait of Big Daddy Pootypoot in his choke and stroke closet
// "Harder daddy"
/// Enjoy that mental image.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kuta: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: edmo: Lol.

Can we put one in the DC Trump hotel elevator?

Or Trump Tower in NYC

There is one, but it's only in the private elevator to the penthouse.


No, I'm saying put a great big portrait of PUTIN in the main elevator at Trump Tower NYC.

Sorry, should have been clearer.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

A PUTIN critic has been found with his throat slit in what police are calling a "politically motivated" assassination in a French hotel.

Imran Aliev, 44, was found lying on the ground with "multiple wounds" to his chest and his throat slit with a bloodied knife next to the body.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report