Good news, single people in Virginia: it may soon be legal for you to have sex
25
    unmarried people, Sex, Marriage, Virginia  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you're going to need an exorcist now.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now what is your excuse gonna be
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia is for lovers.*

*Offer not applicable for all types of love.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when they were getting used to sucking dick for a handful of pills.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a law that was invalidated by Lawrence v Texas. This only is a matter of cleaning up the books.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...with someone who isn't close family.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Finally!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

That's the funniest part of this whole story...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OK, quick show of hands, how many Farkers were only being held back from getting laid by this law?
 
maxx2112
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was this many years old when I discovered I was the result of a criminal act!


/ 12-31-1963
// was a very special night for me
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Virginia has been a bit behind the times- up until 2014 oral sex was a felony in VA, even between married couples.

/Felon
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

usernameguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Democrats are dragging Virginia kicking and screaming in to the 20th century.

/Maybe in a few years they'll be in the 21st.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Currently, fornication is a Class 4 misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $250.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've never been prouder to be a criminal
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Datanerd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Oh that guy definitely is a pervert.  I look forward to his inevitable arrest on child predation charges.  It is as sure as the farking sunrise at this point
 
Land Ark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, I had no idea. Fortunately the statute of limitations has run out since the last time that happened before I got married. UNfortunately the statute of limitations would have run out on THAT too.

/Statue
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*raises hand*
Question. What if I'm having unmarried sex, but it's just me? Is that still illegal?
/asking for a friend.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does this mean all Virgina prisoners were serving life?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dating Miss Michigan?
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whoria?

Slutia?

NoLongerAVirginia?
 
