"The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets"
32
•       •       •

browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As oppose to all the other times when they just.....attack your pets.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by attack you mean fark them. Good. The shivering Chihuahua next door could use the ego boost.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just paint a tunnel on a wall or really big boulder.  When the coyotes inevitably run into the wall or boulder and knock themselves out, have animal control come and get them.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True men don't hump coyotes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: And by attack you mean fark them. Good. The shivering Chihuahua next door could use the ego boost.


Why do you think coyotes keep getting smarter, more aggressive, and less frightened of humans?
They aren't coyotes any more.
 
Jster422
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently moved to a nice suburb.  Tree lined streets, good schools.  Nice place to raise my family.

Being in a wooded area, we'll see the periodic coyote.  A little surprising, but not really that concerning to me since they are, being coyotes, quite small.

But man, the local 'next door' (facebook for your neighborhood) page treats this shiat like there is a mountain lion roaming the streets.  People report, like, Every sighting.  With 'Urgent Alert' in the headers.

Am I missing something?  Because I really don't have them on my 'oh no' list.  Half the dogs in the neighborhood are bigger, and since I'm not letting my toddler roam the streets unattended yet I haven't really been concerned.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: True men don't hump coyotes.


Go on...
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mating season

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Just set out a trap and get yourself a new hat.
furhatworld.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I don't want to shock any city people here, but coyotes will kill and eat your small pets, and not just during mating season.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My dog and a coyote had a stare down about a year ago.  They were a couple hundred feet apart and with two chain link fences separating them (the coyotes live in an area that is a drained reservoir which is completely fenced off).   People are freaked out about it.  In 20 years, I've seen exactly one Coyote outside that fence.

Meanwhile we have red foxes going through the neighborhood all the time.  They are who kill the outside kitties, small dogs and keep the bunny population in check.
 
mikey15
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
a somewhat rare, "wild animal trifecta" has been achieved we are living in a truly magical time
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Saw a fox in the backyard last night, yes the cats were going crazy.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Acme delivery van down the street shoulda been your first clue
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yup. Hopin' to get lucky this year.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jster422: I recently moved to a nice suburb.  Tree lined streets, good schools.  Nice place to raise my family.

Being in a wooded area, we'll see the periodic coyote.  A little surprising, but not really that concerning to me since they are, being coyotes, quite small.

But man, the local 'next door' (facebook for your neighborhood) page treats this shiat like there is a mountain lion roaming the streets.  People report, like, Every sighting.  With 'Urgent Alert' in the headers.

Am I missing something?  Because I really don't have them on my 'oh no' list.  Half the dogs in the neighborhood are bigger, and since I'm not letting my toddler roam the streets unattended yet I haven't really been concerned.


That's all well and good until they get hungry. In our area they periodically attack joggers.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I believe everyone should name their outdoor cat something edible, like "Brisket," "Cheeto" or "Cupcake."
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

browneye: As oppose to all the other times when they just.....attack your pets.


The difference is, they want to fark your pet instead of eating it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Jster422: I recently moved to a nice suburb.  Tree lined streets, good schools.  Nice place to raise my family.

Being in a wooded area, we'll see the periodic coyote.  A little surprising, but not really that concerning to me since they are, being coyotes, quite small.

But man, the local 'next door' (facebook for your neighborhood) page treats this shiat like there is a mountain lion roaming the streets.  People report, like, Every sighting.  With 'Urgent Alert' in the headers.

Am I missing something?  Because I really don't have them on my 'oh no' list.  Half the dogs in the neighborhood are bigger, and since I'm not letting my toddler roam the streets unattended yet I haven't really been concerned.

That's all well and good until they get hungry. In our area they periodically attack joggers.


We don't get coyote much in our area.
But mountain lions are an occasional cause for concern.

http://www.bapp.org/puma-sighting-map​
 
R2112
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone know when the cougar mating season begins?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jster422: I recently moved to a nice suburb.  Tree lined streets, good schools.  Nice place to raise my family.

Being in a wooded area, we'll see the periodic coyote.  A little surprising, but not really that concerning to me since they are, being coyotes, quite small.

But man, the local 'next door' (facebook for your neighborhood) page treats this shiat like there is a mountain lion roaming the streets.  People report, like, Every sighting.  With 'Urgent Alert' in the headers.

Am I missing something?  Because I really don't have them on my 'oh no' list.  Half the dogs in the neighborhood are bigger, and since I'm not letting my toddler roam the streets unattended yet I haven't really been concerned.


If you see 1 or 2 its no big deal.  If you see 4 or 5, it's cause for concern.

I don't like how comfortable around people they're getting, and I live in a place where I can't chase them off with the bang stick.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: I believe everyone should name their outdoor cat something edible, like "Brisket," "Cheeto" or "Cupcake."


Around me, the larger old tom cats are as big as the foxes and twice as mean.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

R2112: Anyone know when the cougar mating season begins?


5pm.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Natalie Portmanteau: Jster422: I recently moved to a nice suburb.  Tree lined streets, good schools.  Nice place to raise my family.

Being in a wooded area, we'll see the periodic coyote.  A little surprising, but not really that concerning to me since they are, being coyotes, quite small.

But man, the local 'next door' (facebook for your neighborhood) page treats this shiat like there is a mountain lion roaming the streets.  People report, like, Every sighting.  With 'Urgent Alert' in the headers.

Am I missing something?  Because I really don't have them on my 'oh no' list.  Half the dogs in the neighborhood are bigger, and since I'm not letting my toddler roam the streets unattended yet I haven't really been concerned.

That's all well and good until they get hungry. In our area they periodically attack joggers.

We don't get coyote much in our area.
But mountain lions are an occasional cause for concern.

http://www.bapp.org/puma-sighting-map


I'm in north dallas. We get Bobcats and coyotes, but we don't have bears or mountain lions.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

browneye: As oppose to all the other times when they just.....attack your pets.


Yep. My dad told me a story about going into his backyard one day and seeing his cat come dashing in through the fence with a coyote hot on his tail. Cats are a food source for them around here.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have a small dog and we have coyotes around here. We are always careful when we let him out. No fences allowed.

I don't worry too much because we had 12 deer on the front lawn yesterday. I'm guessing that a coyote is smart enough to figure out a 100 pound doe is a better meal than a 14 pound Yorkiepoo..
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: I believe everyone should name their outdoor cat something edible, like "Brisket," "Cheeto" or "Cupcake."


"Chum"
 
Jster422
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Interesting - thanks all for the responses.

I had the idea that they'd be a concern for outdoor pets, had not really had 'attacking joggers' on my radar.

Guess 'start jogging' is getting crossed of my 2020 list.  Shame.
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I don't want to shock any city people here, but coyotes will kill and eat your small pets, and not just during mating season.


Where I live there is what is called the green belt that  is government owned land used for various agricultural testing (I joke that it is actually for nefarious reasons but I digress). There is a small amount of housing that is located in that area that existed before it was scooped up and housing has moved past this belt for decades. Two years ago a woman in that area of the greenbeltlet her dog out (20lb maybe at most) before going to bed and it never made it back in.

About 4 months ago there were reports of coyotes trying to lure dogs away from their owners in the area while walking their dog on the side of a 4 lane arterial road.

About a month ago a couple were trespassing in the green belt with their 2 dogs offleash and one of the dogs got separated from them. They now have one dog. Feel bad for the dog not for the owners.

10 years ago I saw a coyote cross an intersection about 10 miles inside the city. That was a bit of a surprise. My guess is it was following the river in.

This last years deer hunt the number of tags in Ontario were drastically reduced as last winter snowfall was enough that deer couldn't get away from the coyotes fast enough. Their population has been booming and granted we are encroaching on their land but in my area it has been a long time encroached and only now are the sightings becoming frequent.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jster422: Am I missing something?  Because I really don't have them on my 'oh no' list.  Half the dogs in the neighborhood are bigger, and since I'm not letting my toddler roam the streets unattended yet I haven't really been concerned.


Remember the "clever girl" raptor trick in Jurassic Park?  Coyotes do that.  One will show itself to get a dogs attention while the rest of the pack sneaks up to hamstring it.  Coyotes can and do work together to take down larger animals if there is enough food pressure.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Leftover Cocaine: I believe everyone should name their outdoor cat something edible, like "Brisket," "Cheeto" or "Cupcake."


a friend of mine 'adopted' a huge, ferral alley cat.  It was always showing up with fresh injuries from  cat fights.  He nicknamed him Al Qaeda.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

