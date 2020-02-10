 Skip to content
Caption this killing machine

1 day ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 day ago  
"It's 106 miles to Chicago, we've got a full tank of gas, half a pack of....oh, wait...I forgot to gas it up.  Shiat.  Turn around, Bob."
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 day ago  
"Although the last 2 years hasn't been the best of times for the NRA, their fighting spirit was undeterred, and they still managed to participate in local Girl Scout parades."
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 day ago  
"You can take your thumb out of my ass any time, Carmine."
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Yeah, we're riding on the wrong side of the road. Want to make something of it?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
For only five hundred rupees more, Raj was able to able to pay a second sex worker to explore his gun fetish.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Should not that lead gunner have a minigun?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
"Pull over. I have to pee."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
"Alright. Shoot anyone that laughs at us."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
NRA_Rule34.jpg
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Bollywood's CHiPs-Voltron mashup is an unstoppable joyride.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
22 hours ago  
Say hello to my little friends.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
19 hours ago  
♪ ♫...So they loaded up the bike and they moved to Beverly...♪ ♫
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
18 hours ago  
We don't need no stinkin' eye protection!!! OW! MAYDAY! MAYDAY! We're going down.......
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
18 hours ago  
On the next episode of Indian CHiPS, the gang check out the new deli in the area that is causing havoc on the highway.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
15 hours ago  
What do you call your act?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
15 hours ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
11 hours ago  
After multiple complaints from viewers and Simon Cowell, the acts on 'America's Got Talent' became more controversial for the show's 2020 season.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
11 hours ago  
Sam was confident that, this time, there would be no delay at the McDonalds drive-thru.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
11 hours ago  
Although few would dare to venture close, this was one of the times where questions were asked first, and shooting took place later.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
11 hours ago  
John had only one thought as they barreled toward their destiny : If he survived, this photo was going on his Facebook profile picture.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
11 hours ago  
It was at this point that Susan began to rethink what she had been doing with her life.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
8 hours ago  
Due to compromises in the police budget, the SWAT team could get new recruits and additional automatic weapons, but no more motorcycles.
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
After reading his favorite books (The Police Force Handbook and Berenstain Bears on Wheels), Raj got a Eureka moment.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
We call it "The Rocker", 3 up front 1 in back!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
1 hour ago  
We wanna be free! We wanna be free to do what we wanna do. We wanna be free to ride. We wanna be free to ride our machines without being hassled by The Man! ... And we wanna get loaded. And we wanna have a good time. And that's what we are gonna do. We are gonna have a good time... We are gonna have a party.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
1 hour ago  
Narrator:  "It was at this point that Vihaan regretted the Phaal Curry he had for lunch."

/with votey
 
MechaPyx
43 minutes ago  
This was supposed to be a new armored personnel carrier.

What happened?

Budget cuts. Don't laugh. Your department is next.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
42 minutes ago  
"43 people were killed after an Xtreme Tactical Chopper like this one, hit a pothole during rush hour this morning"
 
King Something
41 minutes ago  
"Don't worry, people can't see us because we're camouflaged."
 
MechaPyx
31 minutes ago  
Gamma Force! Hedgehog pyramid formation! Go!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
We're invincible -- unless somebody shoots out the front tire.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
20 minutes ago  
Trudy, you fat witch, you're not doing my back or the tires are favors!!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  
Royal Enfield has recently announced that it would discontinue the civilian Bullet 500 and would instead concentrate on sales of its new Bullet 500 light tank.

now with voting
 
MechaPyx
1 minute ago  
"Dude! Your gun is digging into my butt."

"Dude! That's not my gun."

O.O
 
