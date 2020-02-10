 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Harvey strip club suing over city alcohol ordinance that forced them to close, insisting it's like "telling Starbucks they can't open until 5PM." Apparently, the city has never heard of day drinking or day stripping   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Third shift workers deserve drinks and boobs in their faces after work like anyone else.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They gotta a good reason---for taking the easy way out.


Day Tripper (Remastered 2009)
Youtube suRl1L2U6GY
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Third shift workers deserve drinks and boobs in their faces after work like anyone else.


Exactly!  Not everybody works 9-5.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Harvey was the home of the Dixie Square Mall, which you may know from the Blues Brothers.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who doesn't start the day naked and drunk?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How did an imaginary rabbit end up owning a strip club?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't this affect other bars? Day drinking is a way of life in northern Illinois. It's the only way I'd live there again. My wife went back last month to see her mom. The whole place smelled of weed just like the 70s. Not that that's a bad thing.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We Never Clothe
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Third shift workers deserve drinks and boobs in their faces after work like anyone else.


While I fully agree, there is a BIG difference between the day talent, and night talent.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just wait until other holy roller mayors catch wind of this tactic.

A new Victorian era is on the cusp of being ushered in.  The foundations have been laid with the judges and the gerrymandering and the local level takeover of city councils and state legislatures.

It's coming.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FrancoFile: How did an imaginary rabbit end up owning a strip club?


It's not that far out:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sniffers Row: hubiestubert: Third shift workers deserve drinks and boobs in their faces after work like anyone else.

While I fully agree, there is a BIG difference between the day talent, and night talent.


I have a bottle of viagra that says "If you erection should last longer than four hours see a doctor or go watch the 3 pm shift on a Tuesday at your local strip club".
 
Report